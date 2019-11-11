+++ Ihre Meinung ist uns wichtig: Wie zufrieden sind Sie mit finanzen.ch? - Hier an unserer Umfrage teilnehmen! +++ -w-
11.11.2019 19:00:00

Global brine concentration technology market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 3.8% over the forecast period from 2019-2025

NEW YORK, Nov. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The report on the global brine concentration technology market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2017 to 2025.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05796554/?utm_source=PRN

The report predicts the global brine concentration technology market to grow with a CAGR of 3.8% over the forecast period from 2019-2025. The study on brine concentration technology market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2017 to 2025.

The report on brine concentration technology market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global brine concentration technology market over the period of 2017 to 2025. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.

Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global brine concentration technology market over the period of 2017 to 2025. Further, IGR- Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.

Report Findings
1) Drivers
• Increase in industrialization and strict government regulations
• The rising need for treating brine before releasing into the environment
• The rise in oil & gas activities
2) Restraints
• Initial high installation cost
3) Opportunities
• Stringent government regulations for discharge wastewater after the pre-treatment

Research Methodology

A) Primary Research
Our primary research involves extensive interviews and analysis of the opinions provided by the primary respondents. The primary research starts with identifying and approaching the primary respondents, the primary respondents are approached include
1. Key Opinion Leaders associated with Infinium Global Research
2. Internal and External subject matter experts
3. Professionals and participants from the industry

Our primary research respondents typically include
1. Executives working with leading companies in the market under review
2. Product/brand/marketing managers
3. CXO level executives
4. Regional/zonal/ country managers
5. Vice President level executives.

B) Secondary Research
Secondary research involves extensive exploring through the secondary sources of information available in both the public domain and paid sources. At Infinium Global Research, each research study is based on over 500 hours of secondary research accompanied by primary research. The information obtained through the secondary sources is validated through the crosscheck on various data sources.

The secondary sources of the data typically include
1. Company reports and publications
2. Government/institutional publications
3. Trade and associations journals
4. Databases such as WTO, OECD, World Bank, and among others.
5. Websites and publications by research agencies

Segment Covered
The global brine concentration technology market is segmented on the basis of technology, and end-user industry.

The Global Brine Concentration Technology Market by Technology
• High Efficiency Reverse Osmosis (HERO)
• Closed Circuit Desalination (CCD)
• Vertical Tube Falling Film (VTFF)
• Mechanical Vapor Compression (MVC)
• Other Technologies

The Global Brine Concentration Technology Market by End-user Industry
• Coal-to-chemicals
• Food & Beverage
• Landfill/Leachate
• Mining
• Oil & Gas
• Power
• Pulp & Paper
• Refining & Petrochemicals
• Steel
• Textile
• Other End-user Industries

Company Profiles
• Modern Water Plc.
• Saltwaorks Technologies, Inc.
• TETRA Technologies, Inc.
• Oasys Water
• Enviro Water Minerals Company
• Osmo Membrane Systems GmbH
• Fluid Technology Solutions, Inc.
• Memsys Water Technologies GmbH
• Veolia
• Advent Envirocare Technology Pvt. Ltd.
• Other companies

What does this report deliver?
1. Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the brine concentration technology market.
2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the brine concentration technology market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2025.
3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global brine concentration technology market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.
4. IGR- Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05796554/?utm_source=PRN

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________
Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com
US: (339)-368-6001
Intl: +1 339-368-6001

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-brine-concentration-technology-market-is-expected-to-grow-with-a-cagr-of-3-8-over-the-forecast-period-from-2019-2025--300955380.html

SOURCE Reportlinker

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

15:00
Neue Woche – neue Hochs? | BX Swiss TV
13:45
Julius Bär - Neuemissionen u.a. mit 9.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf Basilea Pharmaceutica AG, Swatch Group AG, Dufry AG
13:31
Ein Highlight – nicht nur für die Trader
13:30
Gold & Co. kaum erholt
11:08
Raiffeisen: Newsletter Strukturierte Anlageprodukte
10:43
Vontobel: Singles Day, Black Friday und Cyber Monday verhelfen zu Umsatzrekorden
10:02
SMI-Rekordfahrt gerät ins Stocken
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

08.11.19
Schroders Institutional Investor Study 2019
08.11.19
Schroders: Lässt sich eine Energieklemme vermeiden?
31.10.19
Schroders: Infografik: ein Schnappschuss von der Weltwirtschaft im Oktober 2019
mehr
Neue Woche – neue Hochs? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Novartis-Aktie legt zu: Novartis-Tochter Sandoz kauft japanische Aktivitäten von Aspen
Darum ist der Bitcoin keine Gold-Alternative
737-Abstürze: Bedeutet dies das Ende für Boeing?
Tesla überrascht mit bahnbrechendem Patent
Beyond Meat-Aktie im Fokus: Laut Analysten ist noch viel Luft nach oben
Cannabis-Aktien: Darum könnte sich die US-Legalisierung als negativ erweisen
UBS-Aktie verliert: Rechtsstreit in Hongkong kostet UBS Millionen
Arbeiten Fiat und Tesla künftig zusammen?
SMI zurück an Nulllinie -- DAX schliesst leicht im Minus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Rot
Schmolz+Bickenbach nimmt Anpassungen und Ergänzungen an der geplanten Kapitalerhöhung vor - Aktie im Minus

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI zurück an Nulllinie -- DAX schliesst leicht im Minus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Rot
Der heimische Markt präsentierte sich zum Start der neuen Woche letztlich ohne grössere Veränderung. Der deutsche Leitindex zeigte sich etwas leichter. An der Wall Street stehen die Zeichen auf Rot. An den Märkten in Asien ging es zum Wochenstart abwärts.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB