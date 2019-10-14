|
14.10.2019 17:10:00
Global Breast Biopsy Devices Industry
Breast Biopsy Devices market worldwide is projected to grow by US$796.6 Million, driven by a compounded growth of 10%. Fine Needle Aspiration Biopsy (FNAB), one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 11.1%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$535.5 Million by the year 2025, Fine Needle Aspiration Biopsy (FNAB) will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 8.8% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$31.9 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$26.3 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Fine Needle Aspiration Biopsy (FNAB) will reach a market size of US$26.9 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 13% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$190.6 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include among others, Aurora Imaging Technology, Inc.; Becton, Dickinson and Company; Becton, Dickinson and Company; Hologic, Inc.; Mammotome; Planmed Oy
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
IV. COMPETITION
AURORA IMAGING TECHNOLOGY, INC.
BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY
HOLOGIC
MAMMOTOME
PLANMED OY
V. CURATED RESEARCH
