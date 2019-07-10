10.07.2019 18:15:00

Global Bra Market to Reach US$ 30,087.7 Million by 2027, at a CAGR of 5.7% with Rising of Padded Bra Owing to Its Various Benefits. Developing Economies Continue to Gain Share with Investments on ...

PUNE, India, July 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In terms of revenue, the global bra market was valued at US$ 18,315.7 million and is anticipated to reach at US$ 30,087.7 million, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% over the forecast period. Increasing working population of women in developing economies is helping them to improve their standard of living. Women are experiencing latest market trends with increasing investments from global manufacturers in advertisements and social media marketing. Customization with changing preferences and increasing quality consciousness amongst consumers is leading manufacturers to improve their offerings. In the present scenario, Europe accounts for the largest share of the overall market. However, the emerging markets would witness significantly faster growth in coming years. Products that are marketed around value propositions such as health & fitness and being skin friendly would attract more demand in developed countries.

The detailed research study provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of global bra market. The market has been analyzed from demand as well as supply side. The demand side analysis covers market revenue across regions and further across all the major countries. The supply side analysis covers the major market players and their regional and global presence and strategies. The geographical analysis done emphasizes on each of the major countries across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.

Request a Sample Copy of This Report@ https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/request_sample.php?id=224 

Global Bra Market Share in 2018, By Region

Inquiry Before Buying This Report@ https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/enquiry_before_buying.php?id=224 

Key Findings of the Report:

  • In terms of revenue, global bra market is expected to reach US$ 30,087.7 million by 2027 owing to large number of market participants and increasing investments in improving their product quality.
  • Bra fabric segment held the largest market share in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% over the forecast period due to increasing demand for different types of fabrics with respect to consumer needs.
  • Geographically Europe held the largest market share in bra market in 2018. Asia Pacific region is expected to witness the highest CAGR over the forecast period due to increasing working population of women in the countries like India, China and many more.
  • Some of the players operating in the bra market are Victoria's Secret, ADORE ME, HOUSE OF BARRE, JOCKEY and Karlee Smith amongst others.

By Type

  • Padded Bra
    • Sports Bra
    • Nursing Bra
    • Strapless, Halter & Convertible Bra
    • Adhesive Pushup Bra
    • Underwired Bra
    • Bandeau Bra
    • Other
  • Non Padded Bra
    • Sports Bra
    • Nursing Bra
    • Strapless, Halter & Convertible Bra
    • Adhesive Pushup Bra
    • Underwired Bra
    • Bandeau Bra
    • Other

By Materials

  • Bra Cup Fabrics
    • Cotton
    • Silk
    • Polyester
    • Nylon
    • Spandex
    • Other
  • Bra Fabrics
    • Tricot
    • Raschel
    • Jersey Knit
  • Band Fabric
    • Power Net
    • Double Knit Power Net
    • Tech Sheen
    • Stretch Mesh
  • Lining Fabric
  • Others

By Channel

  • Hypermarkets
  • Supermarkets
  • Specialty Stores
  • Online Sale
  • Others

By Geography

  • North America
    • U.S.
    • Canada
    • Mexico
    • Rest of North America
  • Europe
    • France
    • The UK
    • Spain
    • Germany
    • Italy
    • Nordic Countries
      • Denmark
      • Finland
      • Iceland
      • Norway
      • Sweden
    • Benelux Union
      • Belgium
      • The Netherlands
      • Luxemburg
    • Rest of Europe
  • Asia Pacific
    • China
    • Japan
    • India
    • New Zealand
    • Australia
    • South Korea
    • Southeast Asia
      • Indonesia
      • Thailand
      • Malaysia
      • Singapore
      • Rest of Southeast Asia
    • Rest of Asia Pacific
  • Middle East & Africa
    • Saudi Arabia
    • UAE
    • Egypt
    • Kuwait
    • South Africa
    • Rest of Middle East & Africa
  • Latin America
    • Brazil
    • Argentina
    • Rest of Latin America

Request for Customized Report@ https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/request_for_customization.php?id=224 

About Us:

Absolute Markets Insights assists in providing accurate and latest trends related to consumer demand, consumer behavior, sales, and growth opportunities, for the better understanding of the market, thus helping in product designing, featuring, and demanding forecasts. Our experts provide you the end-products that can provide transparency, actionable data, cross-channel deployment program, performance, accurate testing capabilities and the ability to promote ongoing optimization.

From the in-depth analysis and segregation, we serve our clients to fulfill their immediate as well as ongoing research requirements. Minute analysis impact large decisions and thereby the source of business intelligence (BI) plays an important role, which keeps us upgraded with current and upcoming market scenarios.

Contact Us:

Company: Absolute Markets Insights
Email id: sales@absolutemarketsinsights.com 
Phone: +91-740-024-2424
Contact Name: Shreyas Tanna
The Work Lab,
Model Colony, Shivajinagar, Pune, MH, 411016
Website: https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/

Follow Us on Social Media:
https://www.facebook.com/AbsoluteMarketsInsights/ 
https://twitter.com/AbsoluteMI 
https://www.linkedin.com/company/absolute-markets-insights/ 
https://plus.google.com/117657938830005040584

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-bra-market-to-reach-us-30-087-7-million-by-2027--at-a-cagr-of-5-7-with-rising-of-padded-bra-owing-to-its-various-benefits-developing-economies-continue-to-gain-share-with-investments-on-personal-care-products-says-absol-300882709.html

SOURCE Absolute Markets Insights

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

14:39
Vontobel: Mit XL-Puffer in Chiphersteller investieren?
13:42
Zentralbanken kaufen soviel Gold wie lange nicht
13:17
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 12.70% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (52.5%) auf Chevron, Marathon Oil, Schlumberger
12:00
BX Swiss TV: Anleger warten auf starke Fed Aussagen
08:44
Konjunktursorgen bremsen SMI ein
06:13
Daily Markets: EuroStoxx 50 – Zielzone abgearbeitet / Nestlé – Wann geht den Bullen die Kraft aus?
08.07.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

09.07.19
Schroders: Monatlicher Marktausblick: Juli 2019
29.12.18
J.P. Morgan AM: Grosse Unterschiede zwischen den Schwellenländern
mehr

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Bitcoin legt kräftig zu - Jahreshoch in Sicht?
Schweizer Aktien werden nicht mehr in der EU gehandelt - Das sind die Auswirkungen
Erneuter Rückschlag: Weiterer Tesla-Manager geht zur Konkurrenz
Rohstoffexpertin: Das könnte den Ölpreis weiter in die Höhe treiben
1. Halbjahr: So performten die grössten ETFs aus dem Cannabis-Sektor
BASF-Aktie sackt ab: Prognose eingedampft - Gewinnwarnung
ABB-Aktie fällt: ABB verkauft Solarwechselrichtergeschäft an italienische Fimer
SMI verabschiedet sich mit einem Minus -- DAX beendet den Handel tiefer -- Dow leichter -- Asiens Börsen schliessen uneinig
Swiss Re-Aktien nach Gerüchten um Verschiebung von ReAssure-Börsengang schwach
INTERROLL-Aktie bricht ein: INTERROLL schockt Anleger mit Ausblick

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI geht etwas schwächer aus dem Handel -- DAX verabschiedet sich in Rot -- Asiens Börsen schliessen überwiegend tiefer
Zur Wochenmitte liessen es die Anleger am heimischen Aktienmarkt ruhig angehen. Der DAX präsentierte sich unentschlossen. Die US-Börsen bewegen sich dank Powell-Aussagen auf grünem Terrain. In Asien ging es an den meisten Börsen bergab.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB