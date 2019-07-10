|
10.07.2019 18:15:00
Global Bra Market to Reach US$ 30,087.7 Million by 2027, at a CAGR of 5.7% with Rising of Padded Bra Owing to Its Various Benefits. Developing Economies Continue to Gain Share with Investments on ...
PUNE, India, July 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In terms of revenue, the global bra market was valued at US$ 18,315.7 million and is anticipated to reach at US$ 30,087.7 million, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% over the forecast period. Increasing working population of women in developing economies is helping them to improve their standard of living. Women are experiencing latest market trends with increasing investments from global manufacturers in advertisements and social media marketing. Customization with changing preferences and increasing quality consciousness amongst consumers is leading manufacturers to improve their offerings. In the present scenario, Europe accounts for the largest share of the overall market. However, the emerging markets would witness significantly faster growth in coming years. Products that are marketed around value propositions such as health & fitness and being skin friendly would attract more demand in developed countries.
The detailed research study provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of global bra market. The market has been analyzed from demand as well as supply side. The demand side analysis covers market revenue across regions and further across all the major countries. The supply side analysis covers the major market players and their regional and global presence and strategies. The geographical analysis done emphasizes on each of the major countries across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.
Request a Sample Copy of This Report@ https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/request_sample.php?id=224
Global Bra Market Share in 2018, By Region
Inquiry Before Buying This Report@ https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/enquiry_before_buying.php?id=224
Key Findings of the Report:
- In terms of revenue, global bra market is expected to reach US$ 30,087.7 million by 2027 owing to large number of market participants and increasing investments in improving their product quality.
- Bra fabric segment held the largest market share in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% over the forecast period due to increasing demand for different types of fabrics with respect to consumer needs.
- Geographically Europe held the largest market share in bra market in 2018. Asia Pacific region is expected to witness the highest CAGR over the forecast period due to increasing working population of women in the countries like India, China and many more.
- Some of the players operating in the bra market are Victoria's Secret, ADORE ME, HOUSE OF BARRE, JOCKEY and Karlee Smith amongst others.
By Type
- Padded Bra
- Sports Bra
- Nursing Bra
- Strapless, Halter & Convertible Bra
- Adhesive Pushup Bra
- Underwired Bra
- Bandeau Bra
- Other
- Non Padded Bra
- Sports Bra
- Nursing Bra
- Strapless, Halter & Convertible Bra
- Adhesive Pushup Bra
- Underwired Bra
- Bandeau Bra
- Other
By Materials
- Bra Cup Fabrics
- Cotton
- Silk
- Polyester
- Nylon
- Spandex
- Other
- Bra Fabrics
- Tricot
- Raschel
- Jersey Knit
- Band Fabric
- Power Net
- Double Knit Power Net
- Tech Sheen
- Stretch Mesh
- Lining Fabric
- Others
By Channel
- Hypermarkets
- Supermarkets
- Specialty Stores
- Online Sale
- Others
By Geography
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Rest of North America
- Europe
- France
- The UK
- Spain
- Germany
- Italy
- Nordic Countries
- Denmark
- Finland
- Iceland
- Norway
- Sweden
- Benelux Union
- Belgium
- The Netherlands
- Luxemburg
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- New Zealand
- Australia
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Singapore
- Rest of Southeast Asia
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Egypt
- Kuwait
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of Latin America
Request for Customized Report@ https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/request_for_customization.php?id=224
About Us:
Absolute Markets Insights assists in providing accurate and latest trends related to consumer demand, consumer behavior, sales, and growth opportunities, for the better understanding of the market, thus helping in product designing, featuring, and demanding forecasts. Our experts provide you the end-products that can provide transparency, actionable data, cross-channel deployment program, performance, accurate testing capabilities and the ability to promote ongoing optimization.
From the in-depth analysis and segregation, we serve our clients to fulfill their immediate as well as ongoing research requirements. Minute analysis impact large decisions and thereby the source of business intelligence (BI) plays an important role, which keeps us upgraded with current and upcoming market scenarios.
Contact Us:
Company: Absolute Markets Insights
Email id: sales@absolutemarketsinsights.com
Phone: +91-740-024-2424
Contact Name: Shreyas Tanna
The Work Lab,
Model Colony, Shivajinagar, Pune, MH, 411016
Website: https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/
Follow Us on Social Media:
https://www.facebook.com/AbsoluteMarketsInsights/
https://twitter.com/AbsoluteMI
https://www.linkedin.com/company/absolute-markets-insights/
https://plus.google.com/117657938830005040584
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-bra-market-to-reach-us-30-087-7-million-by-2027--at-a-cagr-of-5-7-with-rising-of-padded-bra-owing-to-its-various-benefits-developing-economies-continue-to-gain-share-with-investments-on-personal-care-products-says-absol-300882709.html
SOURCE Absolute Markets Insights
Inside (Anzeige)
Inside Fonds (Anzeige)
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
SMI geht etwas schwächer aus dem Handel -- DAX verabschiedet sich in Rot -- Asiens Börsen schliessen überwiegend tiefer
Börse aktuell - Live Ticker
Zur Wochenmitte liessen es die Anleger am heimischen Aktienmarkt ruhig angehen. Der DAX präsentierte sich unentschlossen. Die US-Börsen bewegen sich dank Powell-Aussagen auf grünem Terrain. In Asien ging es an den meisten Börsen bergab.
Finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}