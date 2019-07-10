Global Bra Market to Reach US$ 30,087.7 Million by 2027, at a CAGR of 5.7% with Rising of Padded Bra Owing to Its Various Benefits. Developing Economies Continue to Gain Share with Investments on ...

PUNE, India, July 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In terms of revenue, the global bra market was valued at US$ 18,315.7 million and is anticipated to reach at US$ 30,087.7 million, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% over the forecast period. Increasing working population of women in developing economies is helping them to improve their standard of living. Women are experiencing latest market trends with increasing investments from global manufacturers in advertisements and social media marketing. Customization with changing preferences and increasing quality consciousness amongst consumers is leading manufacturers to improve their offerings. In the present scenario, Europe accounts for the largest share of the overall market. However, the emerging markets would witness significantly faster growth in coming years. Products that are marketed around value propositions such as health & fitness and being skin friendly would attract more demand in developed countries.

The detailed research study provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of global bra market. The market has been analyzed from demand as well as supply side. The demand side analysis covers market revenue across regions and further across all the major countries. The supply side analysis covers the major market players and their regional and global presence and strategies. The geographical analysis done emphasizes on each of the major countries across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.

Request a Sample Copy of This Report@ https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/request_sample.php?id=224

Global Bra Market Share in 2018, By Region

Inquiry Before Buying This Report@ https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/enquiry_before_buying.php?id=224

Key Findings of the Report:

In terms of revenue, global bra market is expected to reach US$ 30,087.7 million by 2027 owing to large number of market participants and increasing investments in improving their product quality.

by 2027 owing to large number of market participants and increasing investments in improving their product quality. Bra fabric segment held the largest market share in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% over the forecast period due to increasing demand for different types of fabrics with respect to consumer needs.

Geographically Europe held the largest market share in bra market in 2018. Asia Pacific region is expected to witness the highest CAGR over the forecast period due to increasing working population of women in the countries like India , China and many more.

held the largest market share in in 2018. region is expected to witness the highest CAGR over the forecast period due to increasing working population of women in the countries like , and many more. Some of the players operating in the bra market are Victoria's Secret, ADORE ME, HOUSE OF BARRE, JOCKEY and Karlee Smith amongst others.

By Type

Padded Bra

Sports Bra



Nursing Bra



Strapless, Halter & Convertible Bra



Adhesive Pushup Bra



Underwired Bra



Bandeau Bra



Other

Non Padded Bra

Sports Bra



Nursing Bra



Strapless, Halter & Convertible Bra



Adhesive Pushup Bra



Underwired Bra



Bandeau Bra



Other

By Materials

Bra Cup Fabrics

Cotton



Silk



Polyester



Nylon



Spandex



Other

Bra Fabrics

Tricot



Raschel



Jersey Knit

Band Fabric

Power Net



Double Knit Power Net



Tech Sheen



Stretch Mesh

Lining Fabric

Others

By Channel

Hypermarkets

Supermarkets

Specialty Stores

Online Sale

Others

By Geography

North America

U.S.



Canada



Mexico



Rest of North America

Europe

France



The UK



Spain



Germany



Italy



Nordic Countries



Denmark





Finland





Iceland





Norway





Sweden



Benelux Union



Belgium





The Netherlands





Luxemburg



Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China



Japan



India



New Zealand



Australia



South Korea



Southeast Asia



Indonesia





Thailand





Malaysia





Singapore





Rest of Southeast Asia



Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

& Saudi Arabia



UAE



Egypt



Kuwait



South Africa



Rest of Middle East & Africa

& Latin America

Brazil



Argentina



Rest of Latin America

Request for Customized Report@ https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/request_for_customization.php?id=224

About Us:

Absolute Markets Insights assists in providing accurate and latest trends related to consumer demand, consumer behavior, sales, and growth opportunities, for the better understanding of the market, thus helping in product designing, featuring, and demanding forecasts. Our experts provide you the end-products that can provide transparency, actionable data, cross-channel deployment program, performance, accurate testing capabilities and the ability to promote ongoing optimization.

From the in-depth analysis and segregation, we serve our clients to fulfill their immediate as well as ongoing research requirements. Minute analysis impact large decisions and thereby the source of business intelligence (BI) plays an important role, which keeps us upgraded with current and upcoming market scenarios.

Contact Us:

Company: Absolute Markets Insights

Email id: sales@absolutemarketsinsights.com

Phone: +91-740-024-2424

Contact Name: Shreyas Tanna

The Work Lab,

Model Colony, Shivajinagar, Pune, MH, 411016

Website: https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/

Follow Us on Social Media:

https://www.facebook.com/AbsoluteMarketsInsights/

https://twitter.com/AbsoluteMI

https://www.linkedin.com/company/absolute-markets-insights/

https://plus.google.com/117657938830005040584

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-bra-market-to-reach-us-30-087-7-million-by-2027--at-a-cagr-of-5-7-with-rising-of-padded-bra-owing-to-its-various-benefits-developing-economies-continue-to-gain-share-with-investments-on-personal-care-products-says-absol-300882709.html

SOURCE Absolute Markets Insights