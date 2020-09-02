02.09.2020 12:45:00

Global Board Portal Market (2020 to 2024) - Size and Forecasts with Impact Analysis of COVID-19

DUBLIN, Sept. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Board Portal Market: Size and Forecasts with Impact Analysis of COVID-19 (2020-2024 Edition)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides an in-depth analysis of the global board portal market with analysis of market size and growth. The analysis includes the market by value, volume, market share by business type and by segments (external and in-house). An analysis of generation 4.0 board portal is given in the report. Along with these, a detailed overview of the US CLOUD Act and its implications on the European board portal market is also included in the report.

Furthermore, the report also assesses the key opportunities available in the market and summarizes the dynamic forces that are and will be accountable for the growth of the industry. Growth of the global board portal market has also been forecasted for the period 2020-2024, taking into consideration previous growth outlines, growth drivers and the existing and forthcoming trends.

A detailed competitive landscape of Passageways (OnBoard), SHERPANY (Meeting Management Software), DiliTrust (Leading Boards), Insight Venture Partners (Diligent) and NASDAQ (Director Desk), has also been provided in the report. These major market players has profiled in the report on the basis of aspects like business overview, financial overview and business strategies adopted by respective companies.

Board portals can be segmented on the basis of Generations as well into Gen 1.0, Gen 2.0, Gen 3.0 and Gen 4.0. Over the generations, the board portals have become much simpler, technically advanced and have become more of digital assistants to the board members. The Gen 4.0 board portal is an expectation that what an ideal board portal should be like.

The acceptance and use of board portals have increased significantly over the years. The global portal market is projected to grow at a significant growth rate over the forecasted period i.e. 2020 to 2024. The factors driving the global board portal market are increasing security concern in the organization, better collaboration between directors, lower cost of board portal solutions, growing trend of paperless board meetings, increasing demand of board portals in educational institutions etc. Yet there are some challenges which this market faces, such as balancing security issue, regulatory compliance, lack of skilled workforce, etc.

COVID-19 is further estimated to increase the usage of board portals. Need for secure board portal software with end to end encryption has spiked due to increasing incidence of cyber attacks during the pandemic.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction
2.1 Overview of Board Portal
2.1.1 Features of Board Portal
2.1.2 Board Portals: Aspects of Board Portals
2.2 Board Portal Delivery Mode
2.2.1 Board Portals by Delivery Mode
2.3 Board Portal Delivery Models
2.3.1 Board Portals by Delivery Models
2.3.2 Comparison of Enterprise Software Model and SaaS
2.4 Board Portal Generation

3. Global Market Analysis
3.1 Global Board Portal Market Analysis
3.1.1 Global Board Portal Market by Value
3.1.2 Global Board Portal Market by Volume
3.1.3 Global SMEs/Emerging Businesses Board Portal Market by Volume
3.1.4 Global SMEs/Mid-Market Board Portal Market by Volume
3.1.5 Global Board Portal Market by Segment

4. Generation 4.0 Board Portal Market Analysis
4.1 Global Board Portal Generation 4.0 Market Analysis
4.1.1 Global Board Portal Generation 4.0 Market by Volume
4.1.2 Global Board Portal Generation 4.0 Market Volume by Segments
4.1.3 Global Board Portal Generation 4.0 Market by Geography
4.2 Global Board Portal Generation 4.0 Market: Segment Analysis
4.2.1 Global Board Portal Generation 4.0 Enterprise Segment by Volume
4.2.2 Global Board Portal Generation 4.0 Mid-Market Segment by Volume
4.2.3 Global Board Portal Generation 4.0 SMB Segment by Volume
4.3 Global Board Portal Generation 4.0 Market: Geographical Analysis
4.3.1 North America Board Portal Generation 4.0 Market by Volume
4.3.2 Western Europe and South East Asia Board Portal Generation 4.0 Market by Volume
4.3.3 Middle East Board Portal Generation 4.0 Market by Volume
4.3.4 Rest of the World Board Portal Generation 4.0 Market by Volume

5. The US CLOUD Act
5.1 The US CLOUD Act
5.1.1 US CLOUD Act: An Overview
5.1.2 GDRP: An Overview
5.1.3 The US CLOUD Effects on European Board Portal Providers
5.1.4 Issues Faced by European Board Portal Providers
5.1.5 Response of Board Portal Players to the US Cloud Act

6. Impact of Covid-19
6.1 Impact on Global Board Portal Market
6.1.1 Increasing Requirement of Digitizing Board Meetings
6.1.2 Spike in Cyber Attacks
6.2 Impact on Operations of Global Board Portal Market Players

7. Market Dynamics
7.1 Market Trends
7.1.1 Inclusion of Real-Time Analytics
7.1.2 Innovation in Service
7.1.3 Governance Risk Compliance (GRC)
7.1.4 Rising Demand in Education Sector

8. Competitive Landscape
8.1 Feature Comparison of Major Players
8.2 Price Comparison of Major Players

9. Company Profiles
9.1 Passageways (OnBoard)
9.1.1 Business Overview
9.1.2 Business Strategy
9.2 SHERPANY (Meeting Management Software)
9.2.1 Business Overview
9.2.2 Business Strategy
9.3 DiliTrust
9.3.1 Business Overview
9.3.2 Business Strategy
9.4 Insight Venture Partners (Diligent)
9.3.1 Business Overview
9.3.2 Business Strategy
9.5 NASDAQ (Director Desk)
9.5.1 Business Overview
9.5.2 Financial Overview
9.5.3 Business Strategy

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/f3yf4g

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

SOURCE Research and Markets

