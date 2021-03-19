|
19.03.2021 13:15:00
Global Blockchain Supply Chain Market (2020 to 2026) - Growing Need for Automating Supply Chain Activities and Eliminating Middlemen Presents Opportunities
DUBLIN, March 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Blockchain Supply Chain Market by Offering (Platform, Services), Type (Public, Private, Hybrid & Consortium), Provider, Application (Asset Tracking, Smart Contracts), Enterprise Size, Vertical (FMGC, Healthcare), and Region - Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report forecasts the global post-COVID-19 blockchain supply chain market to grow from USD 253 million in 2020 to USD 3,272 million by 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 53.2% during 2020-2026.
The major growth drivers for the market include increasing popularity of blockchain technology in retail and SCM and growing need for supply chain transparency. However, uncertain regulatory status and standards may restrain the market growth.
Among type, hybrid and consortium segment to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period
A permissioned blockchain provides a hybrid solution between the low trust offered by public blockchains and the single, highly trusted entity model of private blockchains. The advantage of the hybrid blockchain combines a permissioned that is a private blockchain with a public blockchain, and companies are able to secure background transactions with business partners, while also sharing product information with consumers on an open ledger.
The advantage of access control leading to increase as well as strengthened security has helped hybrid blockchain to increasingly become popular among enterprises and is being implemented by companies, such as Maersk. The use cases of hybrid blockchain in supply chain are increasing among industry verticals, such as eCommerce. Hence is expected to grow at the highest CAGR.
Large enterprises segment to hold a larger market size during the forecast period
The reduction in infrastructure costs, improvement in business functioning, and sustainability in the intense competition are the key factors that are projected to drive the adoption of blockchain supply chain in large organizations. The investments done by large enterprises in advanced technologies for increasing productivity and efficiency of the company is also a key factor that is projected to drive the adoption of blockchain supply chain in large enterprises.
Asia-Pacific (APAC) to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period
Due to the presence of more middle-class societies, APAC has more varied customer demands. Approximately 70% of the world's container traffic passes through ports in APAC. Moreover, most APAC businesses reach their markets through complex supply chains that include many intermediaries, such as trading partners and a variety of different paths to market. Supply chains in APAC are often significantly more difficult to manage as compared to other regions of the world. To reduce these complexities, the adoption of blockchain supply chain in the region is increasing.
China, India, Australia, and Singapore are witnessing growth in the number of startups in cryptocurrency and blockchain technology. Hence, organizations have started joining various conferences to brainstorm and understand the value of blockchain. The increased shift of APAC enterprises toward leaner and agile supply chains with end-to-end visibility by the adoption of the latest technologies is also one of the biggest drivers of blockchain supply chain software and services in the region.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Blockchain Supply Chain Market
4.2 Market, by Type and Provider
4.3 Market, by Region
4.4 Market: Investment Scenario
5 Market Overview and Industry Trends
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Increasing Popularity of Blockchain Technology in Retail and SCM
5.2.1.2 Growing Need for Supply Chain Transparency
5.2.1.3 Rising Demand for Enhanced Security of Supply Chain Transactions
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 Uncertain Regulatory Status and Standards
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Growing Need for Automating Supply Chain Activities and Eliminating Middlemen
5.2.3.2 Rising Government Initiatives
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Managing the Increasing Data Volume
5.2.4.2 Lack of the Technical Knowledge
5.2.4.3 Shortage of Supply and Demand Shocks During COVID-19 Outbreak
5.3 COVID-19 Driven Market Dynamics
5.3.1 Drivers and Opportunities
5.3.2 Restraints and Challenges
5.3.3 Cumulative Growth Analysis
5.4 Value Chain Analysis
5.5 Ecosystem: Market
5.6 Average Selling Price/Pricing Model of Blockchain Supply Chain Players 2019-2020
5.7 Blockchain Technology Analysis
5.7.1 Blockchain Supply Chain Market: Top Trends
5.7.1.1 Integration of Blockchain Technology with the Internet of Things
5.7.1.2 Smart Contracts
5.8 Use Cases
5.8.1 to Check the Authenticity, Provenance, and Origin of Products by Tracking the Global Flow of Goods, by BigchainDB
5.8.2 Use Case 2: To Reduce the Wastage of Food by Improving Food Safety and Traceability, and to Help Its Online and Offline Consumers Across the Globe, by IBM
5.8.3 Use Case 3: To Leverage Innovative Technologies such as Blockchain, AI and IoT to Transform Supply Chain Operations in the Shipping Industry, by Oracle
5.8.4 Use Case 4: Blockchain Helps RCS Global Trace Responsibly Produced Raw Materials, by IBM
5.9 Revenue Shift - YC/YCC Shift for Market
5.10 Patent Analysis
5.11 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.11.1 Threat from New Entrants
5.11.2 Threat of Substitutes
5.11.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
5.11.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers
5.11.5 Intensity of Competition Rivalry
6 Blockchain Supply Chain Market, by Offering
6.1 Introduction
6.1.1 Offering: Market Drivers
6.1.2 Offering: COVID-19 Impact
6.2 Platform
6.3 Services
6.3.1 Technology Advisory and Consulting
6.3.2 Deployment and Integration
6.3.3 Support and Maintenance
7 Blockchain Supply Chain Market, by Type
7.1 Introduction
7.1.1 Type: Market Drivers
7.1.2 Type: COVID-19 Impact
7.2 Public
7.3 Private
7.4 Hybrid and Consortium
8 Blockchain Supply Chain Market, by Provider
8.1 Introduction
8.1.1 Provider: Market Drivers
8.1.2 Provider: COVID-19 Impact
8.2 Application Providers
8.3 Middleware Providers
8.4 Infrastructure Providers
9 Blockchain Supply Chain Market, by Application
9.1 Introduction
9.1.1 Application: Market Drivers
9.1.2 Application: COVID-19 Impact
9.2 Asset Tracking
9.3 Counterfeit Detection
9.4 Payment and Settlement
9.5 Smart Contracts
9.6 Risk and Compliance Management
9.7 Other Applications
10 Blockchain Supply Chain Market, by Organization Size
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises
10.2.1 Small- and Medium-Sized Enterprises: Market Drivers
10.2.2 Small- and Medium-Sized Enterprises: COVID-19 Impact
10.3 Large Enterprises
10.3.1 Large Enterprises: Market Drivers
10.3.2 Large Enterprises: COVID-19 Impact
11 Blockchain Supply Chain Market Analysis, by End-user
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Fast-Moving Consumer Goods
11.2.1 Fast-Moving Consumer Goods: Market Drivers
11.2.2 Fast-Moving Consumer Goods: COVID-19 Impact
11.3 Retail and eCommerce
11.3.1 Retail and eCommerce: Market Drivers
11.3.2 Retail and eCommerce: COVID-19 Impact
11.4 Healthcare
11.4.1 Healthcare: Market Drivers
11.4.2 Healthcare: COVID-19 Impact
11.5 Manufacturing
11.5.1 Manufacturing: Market Drivers
11.5.2 Manufacturing: COVID-19 Impact
11.6 Transportation and Logistics
11.6.1 Transportation and Logistics: Blockchain Supply Chain Market Drivers
11.6.2 Transportation and Logistics: COVID-19 Impact
11.7 Oil, Mining, and Gas
11.7.1 Oil, Mining, and Gas: Market Drivers
11.7.2 Oil, Mining, and Gas: COVID-19 Impact
11.8 Other End-users
12 Blockchain Supply Chain Market, by Region
12.1 Introduction
12.2 North America
12.3 Europe
12.4 Asia-Pacific
12.5 Middle East and Africa
12.6 Latin America
13 Competitive Landscape
13.1 Introduction
13.2 Market Evaluation Framework
13.3 Revenue Analysis of Leading Players
13.4 Market Share Analysis of Top Market Players
13.5 Historical Revenue Analysis
13.6 Ranking of Key Players in the Market, 2020
13.7 Company Evaluation Matrix
13.7.1 Company Evaluation Matrix Definitions and Methodology
13.7.2 Star
13.7.3 Pervasive
13.7.4 Emerging Leaders
13.7.5 Participants
13.8 Strength of Product Portfolio
13.9 Business Strategy Excellence
13.10 Startup/SME Evaluation Matrix, 2020
13.10.1 Progressive Companies
13.10.2 Responsive Companies
13.10.3 Dynamic Companies
13.10.4 Starting Blocks
14 Company Profiles
14.1 Major Players
14.1.1 IBM
14.1.2 Microsoft
14.1.3 SAP SE
14.1.4 Amazon Web Services
14.1.5 Oracle
14.1.6 Huawei
14.1.7 Guardtime
14.1.8 Tibco Software
14.1.9 Bitfury
14.1.10 Interbit
14.1.11 Auxesis Group
14.1.12 Vechain Foundation
14.1.13 Chainvine
14.1.14 Digital Treasury Corporation
14.1.15 Datex Corporation
14.1.16 OpenXcell
14.1.17 Algorythmix
14.1.18 Blockverify
14.1.19 Applied Blockchain
14.2 Right to Win
14.3 Startup Company Profiles
14.3.1 Transchain
14.3.2 Omnichain
14.3.3 Ownest
14.3.4 Traceparency
14.3.5 Peerledger
14.3.6 Oaro
14.3.7 Recordskeeper
15 Adjacent/Related Markets
15.1 Introduction
15.2 Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market
15.2.1 Market Definition
15.3 Supply Chain Analytics Market
15.3.1 Market Definition
15.4 Cloud Supply Chain Management Market
15.4.1 Market Definition
16 Appendix
16.1 Discussion Guide
16.2 Knowledge Store: The Subscription Portal
16.3 Available Customizations
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cvr5i5
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-blockchain-supply-chain-market-2020-to-2026---growing-need-for-automating-supply-chain-activities-and-eliminating-middlemen-presents-opportunities-301250939.html
SOURCE Research and Markets
Inside
Inside Fonds
|
18.03.21
|Schroders: Climate Progress Dashboard: Ist 2021 entscheidend?
|
12.03.21
|Schroders: Brauchen nachhaltige Fonds eine digitale Entgiftung?
|
11.03.21
|Schroders: Büroimmobilien - auch künftig eine solide Anlage
Heute zu Gast bei BX Swiss TV Nima Pouyan, Head of Switzerland & Liechtenstein ETF bei Invesco Asset Management (Schweiz) AG. Im Interview mit David Kunz erläutert Nima Pouyan, was genau hinter dem ersten Blockchain ETF am Markt steckt. In Zusammenarbeit mit Elwood, einem Crypto Assetmanager, nimmt Invesco die gesamte Blockchain-Infrastruktur unter die Lupe und gestaltet mit Indices und einem ersten ETF die Kryptowelt mit.
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerSMI wenig bewegt -- DAX schwächer -- Börsen in Fernost letztlich mit Verlusten
Der heimische Leitindex tendiert am Freitag seitwärts. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt gibt vor dem Wochenende nach. Die Handelsplätze in Asien präsentierten sich am Freitag deutlich schwächer.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}