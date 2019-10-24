+++ Ihre Meinung ist uns wichtig: Wie zufrieden sind Sie mit finanzen.ch? - Hier an unserer Umfrage teilnehmen! +++ -w-
24.10.2019 01:15:00

Global Biostimulants Market Insights, Trends and Forecasts Report 2019 Featuring Atlntica Agrcola, Eastman Chemical Co, Isagro, Italpollina, UPL, Valagro

DUBLIN, Oct. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Biostimulants Market (by Active Ingredients, Application & Crop Type): Insights, Trends and Forecast (2019-2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global biostimulants market is expected to reach US$3.97 billion in 2023, increasing at a CAGR of 11.70%, for the duration of 2019-2023.

The factors, such as escalating production of crops, rising levels of global warming, surging corporate investments on agriculture, increasing disposable income, expansion of catering industries across the world and growing awareness about biostimulants amongst farmers, are likely to drive the growth of the market. However, the market growth would be challenged by the complex understanding of the effects of biostimulants, high production cost of biostimulants and regulatory work. A few notable trends include accelerating demand for organic food products, increasing government share of agricultural expenditures and increasing atmospheric concentration of methane.

The global biostimulants market has two major segments, based on the active ingredients - acid based ingredients and extracts based ingredients. The market is highly dominated by acid based biostimulants due to the increasing results of acid ingredients on the productivity of plants and crops. While extract based biostimulants, such as seaweeds, are gradually emerging with considerable market demand.

The fastest growing region is Europe, due to the massive production as well as the application of biostimulants for the major horticulture crops. Apart from Europe, Asia Pacific is also witnessing increasing market demand for biostimulants, owing to the growing health consciousness among the population, which is demanding organically produced food products. Both the regions are playing a prominent role in the considerable expansion of the global biostimulants market.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Overview
1.1 Biostimulants
1.2 Classification of Biostimulants
1.3 Advantages of Biostimulants
1.4 Application of Biostimulants

2. Global Agrochemical Market
2.1 Global Agrochemical Market by Value
2.2 Global Agrochemical Market Forecast by Value
2.3 Global Agrochemical Market by Product Type

3. Global Biostimulants Market
3.1 Global Biostimulants Market by Value
3.2 Global Biostimulants Market Forecast by Value
3.3 Global Biostimulants Market by Active Ingredients
3.3.1 Global Acid-Based Ingredients Market by Value
3.3.2 Global Acid-Based Ingredients Market Forecast by Value
3.3.3 Global Extract Based Ingredients Market by Value
3.3.4 Global Extract Based Ingredients Market Forecast by Value
3.3.5 Global Other Active Ingredients Market by Value
3.3.6 Global Other Active Ingredients Market Forecast by Value
3.4 Global Biostimulants Market by Application
3.4.1 Global Foliar Treatment Market Forecast by Value
3.4.2 Global Soil Treatment Market Forecast by Value
3.4.3 Global Seed Treatment Market Forecast by Value
3.5 Global Biostimulants Market by Crop Type
3.5.1 Global Row Crops Biostimulants Market Forecast by Value
3.5.2 Global Turf and Ornamental Biostimulants Market Forecast by Value
3.5.3 Global Fruits and Vegetables Biostimulants Market Forecast by Value
3.6 Global Biostimulants Market by Region

4. Regional Biostimulants Market
4.1 Europe
4.1.1 Europe Biostimulants Market by Value
4.1.2 Europe Biostimulants Market Forecast by Value
4.2 Asia-Pacific
4.2.1 Asia-Pacific Biostimulants Market by Value
4.2.2 Asia-Pacific Biostimulants Market Forecast by Value
4.3 North America
4.3.1 North America Biostimulants Market by Value
4.3.2 North America Biostimulants Market Forecast by Value
4.3.3 North America Biostimulants Market Value by Region
4.3.4 The U.S. Biostimulants Market by Value
4.3.5 The U.S. Biostimulants Market Forecast by Value
4.3.6 The U.S. Biostimulants Market Value by Active Ingredients
4.3.7 The U.S. Acid-Based Ingredients Market Forecast by Value
4.3.8 The U.S. Seaweed Extracts Market Forecast by Value
4.3.9 The U.S. Microbial Market Forecast by Value
4.3.10 North America Biostimulants Market Forecast by Volume
4.3.11 North America Biostimulants Market Volume by Application
4.3.12 North America Foliar Market Forecast by Volume
4.3.13 North America Soil Biostimulant Market Forecast by Volume
4.3.14 North America Seed Biostimulants Market Forecast by Volume
4.4 Latin America
4.4.1 Latin America Biostimulants Market by Value
4.4.2 Latin America Biostimulants Market Forecast by Value
4.5 ROW (Rest of World)
4.5.1 ROW Biostimulants Market by Value
4.5.2 ROW Biostimulants Market Forecast by Value

5. Market Dynamics
5.1 Growth Drivers
5.1.1 Escalating Production of Crops
5.1.2 Rising Levels of Global Warming
5.1.3 Surging Corporate Investment on Agriculture
5.1.4 Increasing Disposable Income
5.1.5 Expansion of Catering Industries across the World
5.1.6 Growing Awareness about Biostimulants amongst Farmers
5.2 Key Trends and Development
5.2.1 Accelerating Demand for Organic Food Products
5.2.2 Increasing Government Share of Agricultural Expenditure
5.2.3 Increasing Atmospheric Concentration of Methane
5.2.4 Rising Adoption of Precision Farming
5.2.5 Need to Improve Sustainable Agriculture
5.3 Challenges
5.3.1 The complex Understanding of the Effects of Biostimulants
5.3.2 High Production Cost of Biostimulants
5.3.3 Regulatory Framework

6. Competitive Landscape
6.1 Global Market
6.1.1 Key Players - Biostimulants Product Portfolio Comparison
6.1.2 Key Players - Revenue and Market Capital Comparison

7. Company Profiles
7.1 Eastman Chemical Company
7.1.1 Business Overview
7.1.2 Financial Overview
7.1.3 Business Strategies
7.2 Isagro
7.3 UPL
7.4 Valagro SPA
7.5 Italpollina S.P.A.
7.6 Atlntica Agrcola

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/j569yb

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-biostimulants-market-insights-trends-and-forecasts-report-2019-featuring-atlntica-agrcola-eastman-chemical-co-isagro-italpollina-upl-valagro-300944215.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

23.10.19
Vontobel: Mehr «Sicherheit» ins Portfolio?
23.10.19
Zahlenflut und «Neverending Story – Brexit» | BX Swiss TV
23.10.19
Ölpreise geben Gewinne wieder ab
23.10.19
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Bis zu 14.75% p.a. Coupon mit UBS Kick-In GOALs
23.10.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 10.85% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf General Electric Co
23.10.19
Das Brexit-Theater geht weiter
21.10.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

22.10.19
Schroders: Wie lassen sich die Auswirkungen geopolitischer Ereignisse auf den Markt messen?
18.10.19
Schroders: Wie der Handelskrieg die BRIC-Länder schwächt
18.10.19
Schroders: Wie lange werden Sie leben und was bedeutet das für Ihre Anlagen?
mehr
Zahlenflut und «Neverending Story – Brexit» | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Novartis-Aktie klettert ins Plus - Novartis bleibt auf Wachstumskurs und erhöht erneut den Ausblick
Krypto-Rubel: Russland ist sich über digitale Nationalwährung unschlüssig
UBS mit deutlichem Gewinnrückgang im dritten Quartal - UBS-Aktie gibt Gewinne ab
Beyond Meat-Aktie: Rückt ein schwarzer Börsentag in gefährliche Nähe?
S + B-Aktie knickt nach Gewinnwarnung ein: Schmolz + Bickenbach plant Kapitalerhöhung
Änderungen bei Tesla: Preise und Bestellvorgang angepasst
ABB-Aktie gewinnt: Umsatz von ABB stagniert - Q3 weniger schlimm als befürchtet
Biogen-Aktie schiesst nach Quartalszahlen hoch - Biogen will Alzheimer-Mittel zulassen
PIM Gold ist pleite: Was passiert mit dem Gold der Anleger?
SMI letztlich fester -- US-Handel endet mit Verlusten -- DAX beendet den Handel kaum verändert -- Börsen in Fernost schliessen fester

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Dow macht fester Feierabend -- SMI beendet den Handel über 10'000 Punkten -- DAX letztlich fester -- Asiatische Indizes schliessen uneinheitlich
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt herrschte durch das Brexit-Chaos Unsicherheit unter den Anlegern. Der DAX zeigte sich am Mittwoch letztlich mit freundlicher Tendenz. Die US-Börsen verbuchten nur marginale Ausschläge. Die Börsen in Fernost wiesen zur Wochenmitte verschiedene Vorzeichen aus.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB