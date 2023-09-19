Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11'069 -0.2%  SPI 14'515 -0.3%  Dow 34'365 -0.8%  DAX 15'664 -0.4%  Euro 0.9593 0.0%  EStoxx50 4'241 -0.1%  Gold 1'933 0.0%  Bitcoin 24'659 2.7%  Dollar 0.8982 0.1%  Öl 95.2 0.7% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Lonza1384101Nestlé3886335Roche1203204Novartis1200526Meyer Burger10850379Swiss Re12688156Zurich Insurance1107539Tesla11448018Idorsia36346343Arm129235510Santhera Pharmaceuticals127602882Partners Group2460882Holcim1221405
Top News
TUI-Aktie zündet dennoch den Turbo: Buchungen bei TUI noch immer unter Vorkrisenniveau
Digitalwährungen im Fokus: So bewegen sich Bitcoin & Co. am Nachmittag
Nachfrage nach NFTs rückläufig - Mutant-Ape-NFT hat dennoch für hohen Betrag Besitzer gewechselt
Hoffnung auf erste Zinssenkung der Fed: Börsenkennerin rechnet zuvor mit "massiven Schmerzen"
Aus diesen Gründen notiert der Euro am Dienstag stabil - Auch zum Franken wenig bewegt
Suche...
50 CHF Bonus

Global Bioenergies Aktie [Valor: 13107788 / ISIN: FR0011052257]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
19.09.2023 17:45:00

Global Bioenergies: strong progress in first half 2023

Global Bioenergies
2.76 EUR 0.00%
Kaufen Verkaufen

PRESS RELEASE

Global Bioenergies: strong progress in first half 2023

First half revenue of €3.1 million

Reduction of net loss

ASTM certification obtained for Sustainable Aviation Fuel technology

Upsizing of plant project

Evry, 19 September 2023 – 05:45 p.m.: Global Bioenergies’ Board of Directors held on 15 September approved the H1 2023 financial statements, which have been audited by the Statutory Auditor and show revenue of €3.1 million.

Samuel Dubruque, Chief Financial Officer of Global Bioenergies, said: "This record revenue since the creation of the Company, has enabled us to significantly reduce our net loss: (€4.1) million in H1 2023 compared to (€5.8) million in H1 2022 and (€7.6) million in H1 2021. Isonaturane™ 12 sales illustrate both the market appetite for our products and our ability to produce in compliance with the most stringent regulatory standards.”

Marc Delcourt, co-founder and CEO of Global Bioenergies, added: "The first half of 2023 was also marked by the achievement of the ASTM certification for our sustainable aviation fuel technology. This certification, an essential gateway reserved for a limited range of technologies, gives us access to the market for Sustainable Aviation Fuel, which is the main decarbonisation option for air transport. Thanks to the larger scale of operation of our process and the reduction in production costs, we plan to start operating in the European SAF market by 2030, when the mandatory minimum share of sustainable aviation fuels are raised from 2% to 6% in the European Union.”

Group Profit & Loss Account

€ thousandsfrom 01/01/23
to 30/06/23
6 months		from 01/01/22
to 30/06/22
6 months		from 01/01/21
to 30/06/21
6 months
    
Operating income7,3261,0591,903
    
Operating expenses11,2646,6329,455
Operating profit (loss)-3,938-5,573-7,552
EBITDA-3,026-5,014-6,515
Financial profit (loss)23-61-79
Exceptional profit (loss)-169-12410
Income tax---
    
Net profit (loss)-4,084-5,759-7,621


€ thousandsfrom 01/01/23
to 30/06/23		from 01/01/22
to 30/06/22		from 01/01/21
to 30/06/21
    
Operating income7,3261,0591,903
Revenue3,10214433
Operating subsidies1,1848941,331
Change in inventory of finished products1,917-34527
Other income1,1235512
    

Operating income mainly consists of revenue from the first sale of several tonnes of IsonaturaneTM 12.

€ thousandsfrom 01/01/23
to 30/06/23		from 01/01/22
to 30/06/22		from 01/01/21
to 30/06/21
    
Operating expenses11,2646,6329,455
Staff costs2,1942,3092,079
Average number of employees (No.)47.647.341.2
Industrialisation expenses2,6872,5974,886
Change in IBN & derivatives inventories2,461-584- 520
Laboratory costs192185322
Rent, servicing & maintenance518423413
Intellectual property186137326
Depreciation, amortisation and provisions2,0285591,038
Other structural costs9971,006911

Total isobutene and derivatives inventory entries, which impact both operating income and operating expenses, result in a total expense of €0.7 million in H1 2023.

Excluding these inventory entries, operating expenses increased €0.6 million versus H1 2022, mainly due to the increase in depreciation charges resulting from the commissioning of the Pomacle production unit on 1 November 2022. Other expense items remained stable.

Group Balance Sheet

Assets (€ thousands)30/06/2331/12/2231/12/21 Passif (k€)30/06/2331/12/2231/12/21
         
Intangible assets411539800 Capital905749743
Tangible assests3,0603,612637 Share premium10,45216,02929,289
Assets under construction1294011,897 Balance carried forward-2,769-2,708-4,697
Financial assets8291,5461,544 Profit (loss)-4,084-11,986-11,773
     Equipment subsidy379463-
         
NON CURRENT ASSETS4,4286,0974,879 EQUITY4,8832,54713,562
         
IBN and derivatives inventories1,6042,3421,793 PROVISIONS5811061
Consumables inventories298250250     
Receivables4,8473,6473,524 Conditional advances and loans10,98511,48612,454
Cash9,8558,76820,931 Trade payables4,2295,5803,520
Marketable securities176173147 Tax and social security liabilities7255021,185
Prepaid expenses387300261 Other debts and deferred income7131,3521,003
         
CURRENT ASSETS17,16715,48026,907 PAYABLES16,65318,92118,163
         
TOTAL ASSETS21,59521,57731,785 TOTAL LIABILITIES21,59521,57731,785

The reduction in fixed assets is due to (i) the depreciation of the Pomacle-Bazancourt production unit commissioned at the end of 2022, (ii) the repayment of the guarantee at the end of one of the subsidy projects and (iii) the impairment of capitalised expenses specifically related to the 2,000 ton plant project.

Inventories decreased and receivables increased following delivery and invoicing of the first tonnes of IsonaturaneTM 12 at the end of the first half.

The cash balance increased by €1.1 million in the first half. Capital increases generated a net inflow of €6.5 million, supplemented by the receipt of subsidies and trade receivables (€2.7 million). Cash flows from operating activities accounted for most of the cash outflows over the period (€7.7 million) and were heavily impacted by IsonaturaneTM 12 production costs.

Highlights of the first half of 2023, recent events and outlook

-        Successful delivery of the first tons of IsonaturaneTM 12

To meet orders placed by major cosmetics companies including L’Oréal, Global Bioenergies has set up a dedicated value chain, partly subcontracted, and delivered several tonnes of IsonaturaneTM 12 in H1 2023. Although the associated revenue is substantial, the corresponding production costs remain considerably high and this business activity, which will not generate a significant margin for the Company, is now no longer a priority. The Company is currently focusing all its efforts on building a larger plant.

-        ASTM certification for sustainable aviation fuel from Global Bioenergies technology

The aviation industry requires all of its fuels to be certified by ASTM. Sustainable aviation fuels (SAF) are certified worldwide in accordance with the ASTM D7566 standard, which sets out the fuel specification requirements and maximum blending percentage with conventional fuels. The standard allows SAFs to be considered as "drop-in” fuels, meaning that they can be blended up to 50% with fossil kerosene and can be safely used in airliners and existing infrastructure worldwide.

Global Bioenergies obtained certification for its process in June 2023 marking the starting point for the roll-out of its sustainable aviation fuel technology. In order to become a major player in this field, production costs still need to be reduced significantly in order to be compatible with market prices. The Company aims for a share of the European SAF market in 2030, when the mandatory minimum share of sustainable aviation fuels will be raised to 6% in Europe.

  • Focus on the larger scale plant project

Global Bioenergies has decided to adjust its roadmap to focus as of now on building a large-scale plant capable of producing up to 10,000 tonnes of isobutene and derivatives per year. This increase in production volume coupled with a reduction in selling prices will enable the Company to meet the needs of the cosmetics market more broadly and then gradually penetrate the Sustainable Aviation Fuel market. The plant would start operations at the end of 2027. Global Bioenergies will release design and construction schedules by the end of 2023.

About GLOBAL BIOENERGIES

Global Bioenergies substitutes products of fossil origin with products of natural origin. In their quest for naturalness without compromising on performance, the cosmetics players are the Company's first customers. By 2027, the Company will be operating its innovative process in a large-scale plant. By 2030, the Company plans to become a leader in the huge emerging market for sustainable aviation fuels, in order to fight against global warming. Global Bioenergies is listed on Euronext Growth in Paris (FR0011052257 - ALGBE). L'Oréal is its largest shareholder, with a 13.5% stake.

Contacts

GLOBAL BIOENERGIES
+33 (0)1 64 98 20 50
invest@global-bioenergies.com

 

Follow our news

 

Receive information about Global Bioenergies directly by subscribing to our news feed on https://www.global-bioenergies.com/inscription-newsletter/

 

 

Follow us on LinkedIn:
Global Bioenergies

 		  

 

NewCapInvestor relations

Louis-Victor Delouvrier
Quentin Massé
globalbioenergies@newcap.eu

+33 (0)1 44 71 94 94

 

 

NewCap – Media relations

 

Nicolas Merigeau
globalbioenergies@newcap.eu
+33 (0)1 44 71 94 98

Attachment


INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu Global Bioenergies

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Global Bioenergies

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

NEU: Sponsored Funds Segment der BX Swiss | BX Swiss TV

Jetzt Neu bei der BX Swiss: Sponsored Funds.
Weshalb dieses Angebot für Anleger spannend ist und welche Rolle Julius Bär dabei einnimmt, erfahren sie im heutigen Experteninterview von Oliver Heusser, Head Funds Secondary, Bank Julius Bär & Co. AG mit Matthias Müller von der BX Swiss AG.

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

NEU: Sponsored Funds Segment der BX Swiss | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

12:09 Julius Bär: 9.20% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Deutsche Lufthansa AG
10:50 NEU: Sponsored Funds Segment der BX Swiss | BX Swiss TV
09:34 Marktüberblick: Infineon unter Druck
09:02 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 7.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible Kühne + Nagel, Sika, Swisscom
08:59 Aufschwung gebremst
18.09.23 UBS KeyInvest: Ende der geldpolitischen Sommerpause
18.09.23 DAX 40 Wochenausblick: Alle Augen auf die Fed – Anleger fiebern Powell-Rede entgegen
18.09.23 Hermès Kelly Casaque» 2023: Hermès-Taschen verzeichnen seit 1980 eine jährliche Wertsteigerung von 14,2%!
15.09.23 Grösster Börsengang des Jahres: ARM IPO
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'506.69 19.39 3WSSMU
Short 11'741.58 13.82 JDSSMU
Short 12'184.71 8.84 SSMDQU
SMI-Kurs: 11'068.70 19.09.2023 17:30:22
Long 10'614.58 19.92 VXSSMU
Long 10'367.77 13.82 5SSMXU
Long 9'934.46 8.99 5SSM1U
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Lonza-Aktie stürzt zweistellig ab: Lonza-CEO Pierre-Alain Ruffieux kündigt Rücktritt an
Novartis-Aktie etwas leichter: Novartis-Tochter Sandoz nähert sich EU-Zulassung für Krebs-Biosimilar - Trastuzumab bekommt EMA-Empfehlung
Schweizer Franken im Höhenflug - aber drei Währungen sind dieses Jahr besser
Stadler-Aktie bricht ein: Stadler Rail plant hohe Investition in Ungarn
Hoffnung auf erste Zinssenkung der Fed: Börsenkennerin rechnet zuvor mit "massiven Schmerzen"
Anstehende Zinsentscheide sorgen für Zurückhaltung: US-Börsen schlussendlich kaum bewegt -- SMI und DAX schliessen mit merklichen Verlusten -- Asiatische Börsen letztendlich ohne gemeinsame Richtung