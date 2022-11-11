SMI 11'127 0.1%  SPI 14'256 0.1%  Dow 33'472 -0.7%  DAX 14'225 0.6%  Euro 0.9768 -0.7%  EStoxx50 3'871 0.6%  Gold 1'763 0.5%  Bitcoin 15'881 -6.3%  Dollar 0.9449 -2.0%  Öl 95.6 2.5% 
Top News
Aurora Cannabis-Aktie dennoch fester: Erneut tiefrote Zahlen
FTX-Insolvenz zieht Kreise: Kryptowährungen in Rot
Dogecoin-Kurs legt nach Twitter-Übernahme zu: Bietet Twitter den Meme-Coin künftig als Zahlungsmethode an?
Darum klettert der Euro zum Dollar auf Dreimonatshoch - Auch zum Franken verliert der Dollar
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
BioNTech (ADRs) A2PSR2 Tesla A1CX3T NEL ASA A0B733 Microsoft Corp. 870747 Amazon 906866 Siemens Energy AG ENER6Y Apple Inc. 865985 BASF BASF11 Lufthansa AG 823212 NVIDIA Corp. 918422 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Bayer BAY001 Plug Power Inc. A1JA81 Daimler Truck DTR0CK TUI TUAG00
Suche...
Login

Neu auf finanzen.ch?
Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen


Global Bioenergies Aktie [Valor: 13107788 / ISIN: FR0011052257]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
11.11.2022 17:39:04

Global Bioenergies renews equity line with Kepler Cheuvreux to support industrial deployment

Global Bioenergies
4.06 EUR 1.38%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Global Bioenergies renews equity line with Kepler Cheuvreux to support industrial deployment

Evry, 11 November 2022 

Global Bioenergies today announces the renewal of its equity line with Kepler Cheuvreux, a leading European financial services company acting as ISP1 as part of an underwriting agreement. This financing solution with Kepler Cheuvreux has already been a well-proven success for Global Bioenergies: the two-year contract signed in August 2020 raised €13.6 million and the valuation of Global Bioenergies doubled over the same period.  

This transaction aims to strengthen the Company’s financial structure. The funds raised will mainly go towards prefinancing the production of Isonaturane® 12 on the new "Horizon 2” line and performing engineering studies for the 2,000 tonne/year Horizon 3 plant, construction of which is to be financed via an SPV in 2023. This transaction was implemented in accordance with the 12th resolution of the General Meeting of Shareholders of 18 June 2021.

In accordance with the terms of the agreement, Kepler Cheuvreux has undertaken to subscribe, at its own initiative, to a maximum of 2,490,000 shares representing an issue amount of around €11 million2 over a maximum period of 24 months, provided that the contractual terms and conditions are met. The shares will be issued on the basis of an average volume-weighted share price over the two trading days preceding each issue, less a maximum discount of 5.0%. These conditions allow Kepler Cheuvreux, acting as financial intermediary, to guarantee the subscription of shares throughout the term of the agreement.

Global Bioenergies retains the option to suspend or terminate the agreement at any time.

If the facility is fully utilised, a shareholder holding 1.00% of Global Bioenergies’ share capital prior to the implementation of the new equity line would see his or her interest reduced to 0.86%3 of the share capital on a non-diluted basis.

The number of shares issued under this agreement and admitted to trading will be communicated on a monthly basis on the Global Bioenergies website.

This issue will not give rise to the preparation of a prospectus subject to the approval of the AMF.

Samuel Dubruque, Chief Financial Officer of Global Bioenergies, said: "The Company has now embarked on commercial production and aims to produce by the end of 2023 three batches of several tonnes of Isonaturane® 12 each intended for major make-up companies. Meanwhile, an SPV is being created for the next plant, known as Horizon 3, which will be larger, integrated and capable of producing at costs compatible with the extensive skincare and haircare markets. During this bustling period, an equity line such as the one renewed today with our partner, Kepler Cheuvreux, will strengthen our available cash (€7.3 million at present) in a flexible and adaptable manner, and will round out the range of financing solutions required for our development.”

About GLOBAL BIOENERGIES

Global Bioenergies converts plant-derived resources into compounds used in the cosmetics industry, as well as the energy and materials sectors. After launching the first long-lasting and natural make-up brand LAST® in 2021, Global Bioenergies is now marketing Isonaturane® 12, its key ingredient, to major cosmetics companies to improve the naturalness of their formulas whilst improving their carbon footprint. In the long run, Global Bioenergies is also aiming at cutting CO2 emissions in the aviation and road sector and thereby curb global warming. Global Bioenergies is listed on Euronext Growth Paris FR0011052257 - ALGBE).

Receive information about Global Bioenergies directly by subscribing to our news feed on www.global-bioenergies.com

Follow us on LinkedIn: Global Bioenergies

Contacts

GLOBAL BIOENERGIES

Samuel Dubruque
CFO
invest@global-bioenergies.com

 

  		PRESS RELATIONS

Iva Baytcheva
ibaytcheva@ulysse-communication.com

 

Nicolas Daniels
ndaniels@ulysse-communication.com

 


1 Investment Services Provider In France, Kepler Cheuvreux is approved and monitored by the French Prudential and Resolution Supervisory Authority (ACPR) and the French Financial Markets Authority (AMF).
2 On the indicative basis of the weighted average share price over the last ten trading days, potential non-guaranteed amount
3 Based on the 14,865,693 shares comprising the Company’s share capital at 31 October 2022

 

Attachment


INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.
﻿

Nachrichten zu Global Bioenergies

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Global Bioenergies

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Kollateralschäden durch verfehlte Geldpolitik | BX Swiss TV

Sind die Notenbanken für die jetzige Krise selbstverantwortlich? Zu dieser Fragestellung gibt Marco Ludescher, Leiter Asset Management bei Dr. Blumer & Partner Vermögensverwaltung in Zürich, im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG, Antwort.

Kollateralschäden durch verfehlte Geldpolitik | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

16:05 Vontobel: derinews-Blog Highlights
15:23 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 20.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Biontech, Moderna
14:34 Bitcoin Kurs bei 17.000 Dollar: Gemengelage bleibt angespannt
14:20 RWE zeigt Gewinnsprung
09:58 MarketFlow Live - 👀 What are we watching today?
09:34 Marktüberblick: Dollar nach Inflationsdaten unter Druck
08:26 SMI springt über 11.000er-Marke
08:00 Daily Markets: Euro STOXX 50 - Kurssprung nach US-Inflationszahlen / Apple - Tech-Werte ziehen deutlich an
10.11.22 Julius Bär: - u.a. 24.35% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Zur Rose Group AG
10.11.22 Kollateralschäden durch verfehlte Geldpolitik | BX Swiss TV
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
SMI-Kurs: 11'127.15 11.11.2022 17:31:52
Long 9'956.07 11.40 VSSM5U
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Richemont-Aktie schiesst zweistellig hoch: Richemont mit tiefroten Zahlen, aber starkem Wachstum - Gandji steigt in Geschäftsleitung auf
Nach US-Inflationsdaten: Kräftige Gewinne an den US-Börsen -- SMI schliesst im Plus -- DAX letztlich deutlich höher -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich mit Verlusten
Meyer Burger-Aktie springt an: Meyer Burger hat Kapitalerhöhung von 250 Millionen Franken abgeschlossen
Zurich-Aktie tiefer: Zurich konnte Prämieneinnahmen im Schadengeschäft weiter steigern - Hurrikan "Ian" belastet schwer
Vontobel-Aktie wechselt das Vorzeichen: Verwaltete Kundenvermögen weiter rückläufig - Mittelfristziele bis 2024 fortgeschrieben
US-Inflationsdaten wirken weiter: SMI geht stabil ins Wochenende -- DAX letztlich freundlich -- Asiens Börsen zum Handelsende mit kräftigen Gewinnen
US-Inflation im Oktober unter Erwartungen
Cantourage-Aktie +162% am ersten Handelstag: Cannabis-Aktie Cantourage startet schwungvoll an der Börse
Holcim-Aktie im Plus: Holcim kauft ab Montag eigene Aktien zurück
Darum legt der Euro nach US-Verbraucherpreisen deutlich zu - USD/CHF unter Druck

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit
Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.