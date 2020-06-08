08.06.2020 18:15:00

Global Big Data in E-Commerce Market 2019-2028

DUBLIN, June 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Big Data in E-Commerce Market 2019-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.


The global big data in e-commerce industry is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 13.27% during the forecasting period 2019-2028. The rising adoption of Big Data by online retailers is the main factor driving the global market growth. E-retailers are using Big Data to get customer behavioral analysis and personalized recommendations in order to gain a competitive advantage. Moreover, the rising preference of customers towards online payment methods and the enormous growth in data generation are likely to create new business opportunities for the global market. However, the lack of Big Data professionals is restraining the market growth. Besides, the privacy concerns regarding Big Data are also posing a challenge to the growth of the Big Data in e-commerce market.

The global market report covers countries from Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and the Middle East and Africa. North America is estimated to be the fastest-growing region for the Big Data in e-commerce market. The increasing number of smartphone users and online shoppers are leading to huge data generation. Big Data tools aid in managing this data and providing effective customer behavior patterns and trends to the retailers. North America houses top giants of the market, including Microsoft, Oracle, and IBM, among others. The presence of a large number of Big Data professionals in the region is also aiding the market growth in the estimated period.

The major companies in the Big Data in e-commerce market are Palantir Technologies, Amazon Web Services Inc, Hitachi Ltd, International Business Machines Corporation, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, SAS Institute Inc, Guavus Inc, Dell Technologies, Microsoft Corporation, Cloudera Inc, SAP SE, Data USA, Oracle, Teradata and Splunk Inc.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Global Big Data in E-Commerce Market - Summary

2. Industry Outlook

2.1. Market Definition

2.2. Parent Market Analysis: Big Data Market

2.3. Evolution & Transition of Big Data

2.4. Key Insights

2.5. Porter's Five Force Analysis

2.6. Market Attractiveness Index

2.7. Vendor Scorecard

2.8. Industry Components

2.9. Market Drivers

2.10. Market Restraints

2.11. Market Opportunities

2.12. Market Challenges

3. Global Big Data in E-Commerce Market Outlook - by Deployment


3.1. Cloud-Based

3.2. On-Premises

4. Global Big Data in E-Commerce Market Outlook - by Data Type

4.1. Structured

4.2. Unstructured

4.3. Semi-Structured

5. Global Big Data in E-Commerce Market Outlook - by Solution

5.1. Content Analytics

5.2. Customer Analytics

5.3. Fraud Detection

5.4. Risk Management

6. Global Big Data in E-Commerce Market Outlook - by End-User


6.1. Online Classified

6.2. Online Education

6.3. Online Financial

6.4. Online Retail

6.5. Online Travel and Leisure

6.6. Other End-Users

7. Global Big Data in E-Commerce Market - Regional Outlook

7.1. North America

7.2. Europe

7.3. Asia-Pacific

7.4. Latin America

7.5. Middle East and Africa

8. Competitive Landscape

8.1. Microsoft Corporation

8.2. IBM Corporation

8.3. Oracle

8.4. Amazon Web Services Inc

8.5. SAP SE

8.6. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

8.7. Data USA

8.8. Cloudera Inc

8.9. SAS Institute Inc

8.10. Teradata Corporation

8.11. Guavus Inc

8.12. Palantir Technologies

8.13. Hitachi Ltd

8.14. Dell Technologies

8.15. Splunk Inc

9. Research Methodology & Scope

For more information about this report visit

https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/o2520g

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716


Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-big-data-in-e-commerce-market-2019-2028-301072005.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

CS Group 10.46
2.40 %
Nestle 103.54
0.92 %
Swiss Re 78.52
0.85 %
Swisscom 505.40
0.84 %
Swiss Life Hldg 381.60
0.39 %
Roche Hldg G 329.25
-0.87 %
Alcon 59.90
-1.93 %
Adecco Group 50.32
-2.56 %
Givaudan 3’300.00
-2.80 %
Lonza Grp 454.30
-3.03 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

13:30
SMI seitwärts - Finanztitel im Plus | BX Swiss TV
10:19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
10:11
Vontobel: derimail - Es geht auch ohne Barriere
10:00
Data Anomalies
06:05
Daily Markets: SMI – Am Widerstand angekommen / Amazon – Kurzfristige Trendwende möglich
05.06.20
SMI gönnt sich eine Verschnaufpause
04.06.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 11.80% p.a. JB Autocallable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf CVS Health Corp, Pfizer Inc, Merck & Co Inc
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

13:53
Schroders: What will the world look like after Covid-19?
05.06.20
Schroders: Why equity market neutral strategies could be valuable in a crisis
05.06.20
Schroders: Vorübergehender Rückschlag für die Energiewende durch Covid-19
mehr
SMI seitwärts - Finanztitel im Plus | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

AstraZeneca ist an Gilead interessiert - AstraZeneca-Aktie im Minus, Gilead-Aktie steigt vorbörslich
SMI schliesst im Minus -- DAX etwas leichter -- Asiens Börsen letztlich freundlich
Von Roll-Aktie +20%: Von Roll gewinnt Millionen-Auftrag vom Autokonzern AUDI
Wirecard bestätigt Jahresziele trotz Ermittlungen - Wirecard-Aktie knickt dennoch ein
China mit Krypto-Offensive: Eigene digitaler Staatswährung soll US-Dollar und Libra vorauseilen
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 23: Die Rohstoff-Performance der vergangenen Woche
Relief Therapeutics und US-Partner NeuroRx erweitern Studie zu Corona-Therapie - Aktie klettert
OPEC einig über Verlängerung der Erdöl-Förderlimits
Das ist los bei SpaceX: Finanzierungsrunde und erster bemannter Dragon-Flug
Umsatzgarant? Was Amazon von seinem Amazon Prime wirklich hat

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI schliesst im Minus -- DAX etwas leichter -- Asiens Börsen letztlich freundlich
Für US-Techwerte wird die Luft nach oben dünn. Am heimischen Aktienmarkt ging es zum Wochenstart abwärts. Der DAX konnte einen Teil seiner Verluste im Verlauf wettmachen. Die Börsen in Fernost wiesen am Montag grüne Vorzeichen aus.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB