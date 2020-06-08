DUBLIN, June 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Big Data in E-Commerce Market 2019-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global big data in e-commerce industry is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 13.27% during the forecasting period 2019-2028. The rising adoption of Big Data by online retailers is the main factor driving the global market growth. E-retailers are using Big Data to get customer behavioral analysis and personalized recommendations in order to gain a competitive advantage. Moreover, the rising preference of customers towards online payment methods and the enormous growth in data generation are likely to create new business opportunities for the global market. However, the lack of Big Data professionals is restraining the market growth. Besides, the privacy concerns regarding Big Data are also posing a challenge to the growth of the Big Data in e-commerce market.

The global market report covers countries from Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and the Middle East and Africa. North America is estimated to be the fastest-growing region for the Big Data in e-commerce market. The increasing number of smartphone users and online shoppers are leading to huge data generation. Big Data tools aid in managing this data and providing effective customer behavior patterns and trends to the retailers. North America houses top giants of the market, including Microsoft, Oracle, and IBM, among others. The presence of a large number of Big Data professionals in the region is also aiding the market growth in the estimated period.

The major companies in the Big Data in e-commerce market are Palantir Technologies, Amazon Web Services Inc, Hitachi Ltd, International Business Machines Corporation, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, SAS Institute Inc, Guavus Inc, Dell Technologies, Microsoft Corporation, Cloudera Inc, SAP SE, Data USA, Oracle, Teradata and Splunk Inc.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Global Big Data in E-Commerce Market - Summary



2. Industry Outlook

2.1. Market Definition

2.2. Parent Market Analysis: Big Data Market

2.3. Evolution & Transition of Big Data

2.4. Key Insights

2.5. Porter's Five Force Analysis

2.6. Market Attractiveness Index

2.7. Vendor Scorecard

2.8. Industry Components

2.9. Market Drivers

2.10. Market Restraints

2.11. Market Opportunities

2.12. Market Challenges

3. Global Big Data in E-Commerce Market Outlook - by Deployment

3.1. Cloud-Based

3.2. On-Premises



4. Global Big Data in E-Commerce Market Outlook - by Data Type

4.1. Structured

4.2. Unstructured

4.3. Semi-Structured



5. Global Big Data in E-Commerce Market Outlook - by Solution



5.1. Content Analytics

5.2. Customer Analytics

5.3. Fraud Detection

5.4. Risk Management

6. Global Big Data in E-Commerce Market Outlook - by End-User

6.1. Online Classified

6.2. Online Education

6.3. Online Financial

6.4. Online Retail

6.5. Online Travel and Leisure

6.6. Other End-Users



7. Global Big Data in E-Commerce Market - Regional Outlook



7.1. North America

7.2. Europe

7.3. Asia-Pacific

7.4. Latin America

7.5. Middle East and Africa



8. Competitive Landscape

8.1. Microsoft Corporation

8.2. IBM Corporation

8.3. Oracle

8.4. Amazon Web Services Inc

8.5. SAP SE

8.6. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

8.7. Data USA

8.8. Cloudera Inc

8.9. SAS Institute Inc

8.10. Teradata Corporation

8.11. Guavus Inc

8.12. Palantir Technologies

8.13. Hitachi Ltd

8.14. Dell Technologies

8.15. Splunk Inc



9. Research Methodology & Scope

