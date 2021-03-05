SMI 10’608 -1.3%  SPI 13’311 -1.2%  Dow 31’343 1.4%  DAX 13’921 -1.0%  Euro 1.1085 -0.4%  EStoxx50 3’670 -1.0%  Gold 1’700 0.1%  Bitcoin 45’145 0.1%  Dollar 0.9304 0.1%  Öl 69.5 3.3% 

05.03.2021 19:45:00

Global Behavioral Health Software Markets Report 2020-2021:Behavioral Health Software Market is Evolving Rapidly Due to the Increasing Investment

DUBLIN, March 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Behavioral Health Software: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The current report investigates the behavioral health software market. This report also highlights current and future market potential along with a detailed analysis of the competitive environment, product advancements and dynamics such as market drivers and factors restraining market growth.

The report also covers market projections through 2025 and includes company profiles. The report details segments such as by treatment type and geographical region. For market estimates, data have been provided for 2019 as the base year, with projections for 2020 and 2025.

The behavioral health software market is evolving rapidly due to the increasing investment in this segment, which offers proven benefits and broad services for mental health. Behavioral health software helps improve a practice's workflows by decreasing administrative tasks such as documenting, appointment scheduling and billing. This will create positive impacts for practices and enhance care delivery.

Report Includes:

  • An overview of the global markets for behavioral health software
  • Market share analysis of the behavioral health software market based on type of component, function, end-users and region
  • Evaluation of current market trends, market size, market forecast, and detailed analysis of drivers, challenges, and opportunities affecting the market growth
  • A look at the available treatment options, and technological advancements in the pipeline and upcoming methods for the maintenance of this condition
  • Coverage of key market developments and major advantages of behavioral health software

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

  • Study Goals and Objectives
  • Reasons for Doing This Study
  • Scope of This Report
  • Information Sources
  • Methodology
  • Geographic Breakdown
  • Analyst's Credentials
  • Related Reports

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

  • Highlights

Chapter 3 Technology Background and Market Dynamics

  • Technology Background
  • Overview
  • Market Dynamics
  • Market Drivers
  • Market Restraints

Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Component Type

  • Software
  • Market Size and Forecast
  • Support
  • Market Size and Forecast

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Function

  • Clinical
  • Market Size and Forecast
  • Administrative
  • Market Size and Forecast
  • Financial
  • Market Size and Forecast

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by End User

  • Healthcare Facilities
  • Market Size and Forecast
  • Payers
  • Market Size and Forecast
  • Patients
  • Market Size and Forecast

Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Region

  • North America
  • Market Size and Forecast
  • Europe
  • Market Size and Forecast
  • Asia-Pacific
  • Market Size and Forecast
  • Middle East and Africa
  • Market Size and Forecast
  • South America
  • Market Size and Forecast

Chapter 8 Company Profiles

  • Accumedic Computer Systems Inc.
  • Bestnotes Llc
  • Cerner Corp.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ayh3ol

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-behavioral-health-software-markets-report-2020-2021behavioral-health-software-market-is-evolving-rapidly-due-to-the-increasing-investment-301241607.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

