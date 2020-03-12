Global BBQ Charcoal Market Growth Trends to 2027 - North America Continues to Dominate the North American Market

DUBLIN, March 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global BBQ charcoal Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2019 To 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The BBQ charcoal market was valued at US$ 1.72 Bn in 2018 and expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period from 2019 to 2027.



The inclination towards grilled food among people worldwide and the rising adoption of BBQ grill at home are the major factors driving the market growth during the forecast period from 2019-2027. In 2018, North America was dominant in the global BBQ charcoal market by revenue and consumption.



A rising BBQ grill market will also boost the BBQ charcoal market growth in years to come. The global BBQ grill market was valued at US$ 3.5 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow with a CAGR of nearly 4% in years to come. The growing adoption of BBQ grill is due to their benefits such as less oil use, nutritionally advantageous food, less fat, and others. Rising urbanization and an increase in spending patterns led to inclination towards grilled food, which is helping the market to grow. BBQ charcoal grills are portable and can be used while picnicking or camping.



Major market players are focusing on acquisitions, mergers, and partnerships to increase their geographic presence and market share.



Key Market Movements:

Worldwide, the BBQ charcoal market is growing at a CAGR of 6.7% for the expected period from 2019 to 2027.

North America dominates the global BBQ charcoal market owing to the rising adoption of grilled food and increased inclination towards healthy food. The U.S. dominates the market in North America with more than 70% of the North America BBQ charcoal market.

dominates the global BBQ charcoal market owing to the rising adoption of grilled food and increased inclination towards healthy food. The U.S. dominates the market in with more than 70% of the North America BBQ charcoal market. The Asia Pacific will be the fastest-growing market followed by Europe . Growing BBQ grill market, inclination towards a healthy lifestyle and rising disposable income in the Asia Pacific region will boost the demand in years to come.

will be the fastest-growing market followed by . Growing BBQ grill market, inclination towards a healthy lifestyle and rising disposable income in the region will boost the demand in years to come. Based on end-user, the market is divided into restaurant and household segments. The restaurant segment has the highest share in the global BBQ charcoal market owing to increased consumer preference for grilled food worldwide.

Mergers, collaborations, and partnerships will be the major strategies by the market players. The new product launch, especially for BBQ is also one of the strategies followed by the market players.

Key Topics Covered:



Preface

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics

Global BBQ Charcoal (BC) Market, by Product Type , 2017-2027 (US$ Bn)

Global BBQ Charcoal (BC) Market, by Source , 2017-2027 (US$ Bn)

Global BBQ Charcoal (BC) Market, by Distribution Channel , 2017-2027 (US$ Bn)

Global BBQ Charcoal (BC) Market, by End-user, 2017-2027 (US$ Bn)

North America BBQ Charcoal (BC) Market Analysis, 2017-2027 (US$ Bn)

Europe BBQ Charcoal (BC) Market Analysis, 2017-2027 (US$ Bn)

Asia Pacific BBQ Charcoal (BC) Market Analysis, 2017-2027 (US$ Bn)

Rest of the World BBQ Charcoal (BC) Market Analysis, 2017-2027 (US$ Bn)

Company Profiles



Duraflame, Inc.

Royal Oak Enterprises, LLC.

Mesjaya Abadi Sdn. Bhd.

Gryfskand sp. Z o.o

Kingsford Products Company

Direct Charcoal Ltd.

Braai & BBQ International (Pty) Ltd.

CV. Elvatara Indojaya

Vigil Group

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/x5vkvd

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-bbq-charcoal-market-growth-trends-to-2027---north-america-continues-to-dominate-the-north-american-market-301022230.html

SOURCE Research and Markets