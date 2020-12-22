Global Banana Flakes Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Analysis

DUBLIN, Dec. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Banana Flakes Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Nature, Application, Distribution Channel" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to this report the global banana flakes market was valued at $941.74 million in 2019 and is projected to reach $1,323.37million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2020 to 2027. The report highlights key factors driving the market growth and prominent players along with their development sin the market.



Banana flakes are prepared from naturally ripened bananas, which are carefully processed by dehydrating so as to maintain the taste and nutritional value in the flakes. Such flakes are known for their nutritional profile and are rich in minerals such as magnesium, calcium, potassium, iron, and zinc. Additionally, banana flakes comprises high levels of trace elements as well as vitamins such as A, B, B6, B9, C, and E. Moreover, banana flakes are composed of 3% water, along with low-fat content with higher content of fiber and potassium.



Banana is cultivated in more than 120 countries. According to the Food and Agricultural Organization of the United Nations, the total annual production of banana in 2017 was 114 million tones, globally. Countries leading in the banana cultivation are India, China, Philippines, Ecuador, Brazil, Mexico, Costa Rica, Colombia, and Thailand. Banana is one of the essential food crops after wheat, rice, and maize. As the global population is surpassing 7 billion, consumption requirements are also increasing tremendously. Moreover, escalating health awareness among the population in various regions such as North America and Europe, is leading to rise in demand for banana and its products. Major banana producing countries have widened their harvesting area to meet the growing food demands across the world.



Bata Foods B.V.;Diana Group;Futurcorp S.A;Ingredient Inc.;Naturkostbar KG, JOHS. THOMS GmbH & Co. KG, P&G Food Industries, Rabeler Fruchtchips GmbH, Van Drunen Farms, and Z Natural Foods are among the well-established players in the global banana flakes market.



The COVID-19 outbreak, which began in Wuhan (China) in December 2019, has spread around the globe at a fast pace. As of June 2020, the US, Russia, India, China, Italy, Spain, France, and Germany are among the worst-affected countries in terms of positive cases and reported deaths. According to the WHO figures updated in June 2020, approximately 7,482,952 confirmed cases and 419,497 deaths have been reported globally. The outbreak has affected economies and industries due to lockdowns, travel bans, and business shutdowns. Food & beverage is one the world's major industries facing serious disruptions such as supply chain breaks, technology events cancellations, and office shutdowns as a result of this pandemic. China is the global manufacturing hub and is the largest raw material supplier for various industries; however, it is also one of the worst-affected countries by the COVID-19 pandemic.



The lockdown of various plants and factories in China is affecting the global supply chains and adversely impacting the manufacturing and sales of various banana flakes companies. The overall market break down due to COVID-19 is also affecting the banana flakes market growth due to shutting down of factories, obstacle in supply chain, and downturn in world economy.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Report Guidance

1.3 Market Segmentation



2. Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology

3.1 Scope of the Study

3.2 Research Methodology

3.2.1 Data Collection:

3.2.2 Primary Interviews:

3.2.3 Hypothesis formulation:

3.2.4 Macro-economic factor analysis:

3.2.5 Developing base number:

3.2.6 Data Triangulation:

3.2.7 Country level data:



4. Banana Flakes Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.2.1 North America

4.2.2 Europe

4.2.3 APAC

4.2.4 MEA

4.2.5 SAM

4.3 Expert Opinion



5. Banana Flakes Market - Key Market Dynamics

5.1 Market Drivers

5.1.1 Health benefits associated with the consumption of banana flakes

5.1.2 The substantial farming of bananas across several regions

5.2 Market Restraints

5.2.1 Unsuitable for low carb diets and diabetic patients

5.3 Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Rising usage of banana flakes by food and beverage sector

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Organic banana flakes gaining traction among consumers

5.5 Impact Analysis Of Drivers And Restraints



6. Banana Flakes- Global Market Analysis

6.1 Banana Flakes Market Overview

6.2 Banana Flakes Market -Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn)

6.3 Competitive Positioning - Key Market Players



7. Banana Flakes Market Analysis - By Nature

7.1 Overview

7.2 Banana Flakes Market, By Nature (2019 and 2027)

7.3 Organic

7.3.1 Overview

7.3.1.1 Organic: Banana Flakes Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn)

7.4 Conventional

7.4.1 Overview

7.4.1.1 Conventional : Banana Flakes Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn)



8. Banana Flakes Market Analysis - By Application

8.1 Overview

8.2 Banana Flakes Market, By Application (2019 and 2027)

8.3 Household

8.3.1 Overview

8.3.2 Household: Banana Flakes Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn)

8.4 Food and Beverages Industry

8.4.1 Overview

8.4.2 Food and Beverages Industry: Banana Flakes Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn)

8.5 Others

8.5.1 Overview

8.5.2 Others: Banana Flakes Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn)



9. Global Banana Flakes Market Analysis - By Distribution Channel

9.1 Overview

9.2 Banana Flakes Market Breakdown, By Distribution Channel, 2019 &2027

9.3 Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

9.3.1 Overview

9.3.2 Supermarkets and Hypermarkets in Banana Flakes Market, Revenue Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn)

9.4 Specialty Stores

9.4.1 Overview

9.4.2 Specialty Stores in Banana Flakes Market, Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn)

9.5 Online

9.5.1 Overview

9.5.2 Online in Banana Flakes Market, Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn)

9.6 Others

9.6.1 Overview

9.6.2 Others in Banana Flakes Market, Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn)



10. Banana Flakes Market - Geographic Analysis

10.1 Overview

10.2 North America: Banana Flakes Market

10.3 Europe: Banana flakes Market

10.4 APAC: Banana flakes Market

10.5 MEA: Banana flakes Market

10.6 SAM: Banana flakes Market



11. Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Banana Flakes Market

11.1 Overview

11.2 North America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

11.3 Europe: Impact assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

11.4 Asia-Pacific: Impact assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

11.5 Middle East and Africa: Impact assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

11.6 South America: Impact assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic



12. Key Company Profiles

12.1 Bata Foods B.V.

12.1.1 Key Facts

12.1.2 Business Description

12.1.3 Products and Services

12.1.4 Financial Overview

12.1.5 SWOT Analysis

12.2 Diana Group

12.2.1 Key Facts

12.2.2 Business Description

12.2.3 Products and Services

12.2.4 Financial Overview

12.2.5 SWOT Analysis

12.3 Futurcorp S.A.

12.3.1 Key Facts

12.3.2 Business Description

12.3.3 Products and Services

12.3.4 Financial Overview

12.3.5 SWOT Analysis

12.4 Ingredient Inc.

12.4.1 Key Facts

12.4.2 Business Description

12.4.3 Products and Services

12.4.4 Financial Overview

12.4.5 SWOT Analysis

12.5 Naturkostbar KG

12.5.1 Key Facts

12.5.2 Business Description

12.5.3 Products and Services

12.5.4 Financial Overview

12.5.5 SWOT Analysis

12.6 JOHS. THOMS GmbH & Co. KG

12.6.1 Key Facts

12.6.2 Business Description

12.6.3 Products and Services

12.6.4 Financial Overview

12.6.5 SWOT Analysis

12.7 P&G Food Industries

12.7.1 Key Facts

12.7.2 Business Description

12.7.3 Products and Services

12.7.4 Financial Overview

12.7.5 SWOT Analysis

12.8 Rabeler Fruchtchips GmbH

12.8.1 Key Facts

12.8.2 Business Description

12.8.3 Products and Services

12.8.4 Financial Overview

12.8.5 SWOT Analysis

12.9 Van Drunen Farms

12.9.1 Key Facts

12.9.2 Business Description

12.9.3 Products and Services

12.9.4 Financial Overview

12.9.5 SWOT Analysis

12.10 Z Natural Foods

12.10.1 Key Facts

12.10.2 Business Description

12.10.3 Products and Services

12.10.4 Financial Overview

12.10.5 SWOT Analysis



13. Appendix

13.1 About the Publisher

13.2 Glossary



