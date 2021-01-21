SMI 10’969 0.2%  SPI 13’624 0.4%  Dow 31’188 0.8%  DAX 13’964 0.3%  Euro 1.0773 0.0%  EStoxx50 3’632 0.2%  Gold 1’868 -0.2%  Bitcoin 28’857 -8.8%  Dollar 0.8860 -0.4%  Öl 56.0 0.5% 
21.01.2021 14:15:00

Global Automotive Printed Circuit Board Market (2020 to 2026) - Players Include Amitron, Chin Poon Industrial and CMK Among Others

DUBLIN, Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Automotive Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Market Analysis 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Automotive Printed Circuit Board (PCB) market is expected to reach $15.07 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 7.3% during 2019 to 2026. A Printed Circuit Board (PCB) is a board that mainly used to mechanically support and electrically connecting electronic or electrical components utilizing pads, conductive tracks and other features. PCBs consist of printed pathways which connect different components on the PCB, such as transistors, resistors, and integrated circuits. Utilization of PCB in the automotive industry includes management of the engine, entertainment systems, radar, GPS, mirror controls, digital displays and power relays timing systems.

Factors such as increasing demand for vehicles coupled with infotainment systems, increased incorporation of advanced safety, convenience, & comfort systems and growing demand for electric vehicles are driving the market growth. However, increasing consumer preference for BYOD is restraining the market growth.

Based on fuel type, the battery electric vehicle (BEV) segment is going to have a lucrative growth as BEVs are incorporated with more number of electric components, ECUs, and PCBs in the drive train, interior, and body areas and BEV manufacturers are also adopting advanced technologies to attract more customers.

The key vendors mentioned are Amitron, Chin Poon Industrial, CMK, Daeduck Electronics, Delphi, Infineon, KCE Electronics, Meiko Electronics, Nippon Mektron, Samsung Electro-Mechanics, Tripod Technology and Unimicron Technology.

Key Questions Answered in this Report:

  • How this market evolved since the year 2018
  • Market size estimations, forecasts and CAGR for all the segments presented in the scope
  • Key Market Developments and financials of the key players
  • Opportunity Analysis for the new entrants
  • SWOT Analysis of the key players
  • Fastest growing markets analysed during the forecast period

Key Topics Covered:

1 Market Synopsis

2 Research Outline
2.1 Research Snapshot
2.2 Research Methodology
2.3 Research Sources
2.3.1 Primary Research Sources
2.3.2 Secondary Research Sources

3 Market Dynamics
3.1 Drivers
3.2 Restraints

4 Market Environment
4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Threat of substitutes
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Competitive rivalry

5 Global Automotive Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Market, by Vehicle Type
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Passenger Vehicles
5.3 Commercial Vehicles

6 Global Automotive Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Market, by Fuel Type
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)
6.3 Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV)
6.4 Internal Combustion Engine Vehicles (IC-EV)

7 Global Automotive Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Market, by Level of Autonomous Driving
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Autonomous Vehicles
7.3 Conventional Vehicles
7.4 Semi-Autonomous Vehicles

8 Global Automotive Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Market, by Type
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Double-Sided PCB
8.3 Flexible PCB
8.4 Flex-Rigid PCB
8.5 High Density Interconnect (HDI) PCB
8.6 Light Emitting Diode (LED) PCB
8.7 Multi-Layer PCB
8.8 Rigid PCB
8.9 Single-Sided PCB

9 Global Automotive Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Market, by Application
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems (ADAS) and Basic Safety
9.3 Body, Comfort and Vehicle Lighting
9.4 Engine Control Components
9.5 Infotainment Components
9.6 Interior Components
9.7 Powertrain Components

10 Global Automotive Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Market, by End User
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Economic Light-Duty Vehicles
10.3 Luxury Light-Duty Vehicles
10.4 Mid-Priced Light-Duty Vehicles

11 Global Automotive Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Market, by Sales Channel
11.1 Introduction
11.2 OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturer)
11.3 Aftermarket

12 Global Automotive Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Market, by Geography
12.1 Introduction
12.2 North America
12.3 Europe
12.4 Asia Pacific
12.5 South America
12.6 Middle East & Africa

13 Strategic Benchmarking

14 Vendors Landscape
14.1 Amitron
14.2 Chin Poon Industrial
14.3 CMK
14.4 Daeduck Electronics
14.5 Delphi
14.6 Infineon
14.7 KCE Electronics
14.8 Meiko Electronics
14.9 Nippon Mektron
14.10 Samsung Electro-Mechanics
14.11 Tripod Technology
14.12 Unimicron Technology

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2skkiq


Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com   

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-automotive-printed-circuit-board-market-2020-to-2026---players-include-amitron-chin-poon-industrial-and-cmk-among-others-301212451.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Banner Raiffeisen eSports

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Givaudan 3’597.00
1.44 %
Alcon 66.10
1.38 %
Sika 250.00
1.34 %
Part Grp Hldg 1’077.00
1.13 %
ABB 26.65
1.06 %
SGS 2’729.00
-0.15 %
Swiss Re 83.00
-0.22 %
CieFinRichemont 85.64
-0.28 %
Swisscom 472.50
-0.30 %
Novartis 85.73
-0.33 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

13:33
Vontobel: Smart Farming - die «dritte grüne Revolution»
13:30
State Street Global Advisors: Werden sich die ETF Trends in 2021 fortsetzen? | BX Swiss TV
13:29
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 13.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Spotify Technology SA, Walt Disney Co, Netflix Inc
09:16
SMI kratzt an der 11.000er-Marke
07:51
Weekly-Hits: Nachhaltige Anlage – Strategie mir Rückenwind / Schweizer Tech-Aktien – Zeit der Fakten
20.01.21
Grain, Oilseed Risk Factors
15.01.21
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 14.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf AMS, Logitech, Swisscom
mehr

Inside Fonds

20.01.21
Schroders: Ausblick für 2021: Japan
19.01.21
Schroders: Ausblick für 2021: Schweizer Aktien
18.01.21
Schroders: Ist die Deflation nach Europa zurückgekehrt?
mehr
State Street Global Advisors: Werden sich die ETF Trends in 2021 fortsetzen? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

JPMorgan mit spektakulärem Langfrist-Kursziel für Bitcoin
Relief Therapeutics übernimmt deutsche AdVita - Relief-Aktie schiesst hoch
Richemont-Aktie stark: Richemont mit leichtem Wachstum im Weihnachtsquartal
Goldman Sachs warnt vor Atempause an den US-Börsen
Unwahrscheinliche Prognosen: Diese grauen Schwäne könnten 2021 den Markt erschüttern
Alibaba-Aktie schliesst nach Lebenszeichen von Jack Ma weit im Plus
Biden als US-Präsident vereidigt: US-Börsen beenden Handel nach neuen Rekorden sehr fest -- SMI schliesst freundlich -- DAX geht mit Gewinnen aus Handel -- Asiatische Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Logitech-Aktien starten nach diversen Analystenkommentaren durch
Netflix-Aktie mit zweistelligem Kurssprung: Starke Zahlen von Netflix überzeugen
SMI im Plus -- DAX mit Gewinnen -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mehrheitlich fester

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI im Plus -- DAX mit Gewinnen -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mehrheitlich fester
Der heimische Markt verbucht am Donnerstag Aufschläge. Der DAX präsentiert sich ebenfalls stärker. Die asiatischen Indizes notierten am Donnerstag mehrheitlich im Plus.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit