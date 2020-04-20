|
20.04.2020 14:10:00
Global Automotive Parts Remanufacturing Industry
NEW YORK, April 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Automotive Parts Remanufacturing market worldwide is projected to grow by US$30 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 6.8%. Engine & Related Parts, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 7.3%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$24 Billion by the year 2025, Engine & Related Parts will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 5.7% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$1.1 Billion to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$899.3 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Engine & Related Parts will reach a market size of US$937 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 10.1% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$8.3 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
- Andre Niermann
- ATC Drivetrain Inc.
- BORG Automotive A/S
- Cardone Industries, Inc.
- Caterpillar, Inc.
- Detroit Diesel Remanufacturing LLC
- Genuine Parts Company
- Jasper Engines and Transmissions
- Marshall Engines Inc.
- Motorcar Parts of America, Inc.
- Remy Power Products, LLC
- Robert Bosch GmbH
- Standard Motor Products Inc.
- Teamec BVBA
- ZF Friedrichshafen AG
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Introductory Prelude
Recent Market Activity
Environmental Concerns Drive Auto Industry?s Focus on
Remanufactured Parts
Environmental Issues Posed by Reckless Dumping of End of Life
Automobile Parts to Drive Business Case for Remanufactured
Products
Economic Benefits: An Unassailable Business Case for
Remanufactured Auto Products
Remanufactured Auto Parts - Fairly Resilient Against Periods of
Economic Slowdown
Outlook
Competition: A Review
Market Consolidates with High M&A Activity
Manufacturers Increasingly Doubling Up as Remanufacturers
OEMs Resort to Remanufacturing as a Strategy to Deter Competition
Remanufacturers from Emerging Markets Intensify Competition
Bargaining Power Tilts in Favor of Distributors - A Major
Concern for Auto Remanufacturers
Global Competitor Market Shares
Automotive Parts Remanufacturing Competitor Market Share
Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Expanding Global Vehicle Fleet and Sustained Automotive
Production Secures Market Future
Opportunity Indicators
Large Global Base of Vehicle Fleet Offers Potential for
Replacements
Global Vehicles in Operation - An Overview
Chinese Vehicles in Operation Increasing
Low Pump Prices Encourage People to Drive More
Road Conditions Drive Frequent Repairs in Emerging Markets
Rising Average Vehicle Life Drive Demand for Remanufactured
Auto Parts
Opportunity Indicators
Developing Countries - Hotspots for Growth
Outsourcing Bug Infects Remanufacturing Industry
Demand for Engines - A Mixed Bag
Remanufactured Transmissions Market Remains Fairly Steady
Remanufactured Starters & Alternators Continue to Find
Significant Demand
Aggressive Pricing and Product Positioning Strategy to Help
Sustain Demand for Remanufactured ECUs
Rack and Pinion Market Stays Afloat
Transition towards Circular Approach Emphasizes the Need for
Remanufacturing
Automotive Manufacturers & Their Remanufacturing Efforts
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 88
