18.08.2020 20:45:00
Global Automotive Motors Market (2020 to 2025) - Demand for Luxury Vehicles Presents Opportunities
DUBLIN, Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automotive Motors Market by Motor Type (Brushed, BLDC, Stepper), Vehicle (PC, LCV, HCV), Function (Performance, Comfort, Safety), EV (BEV, PHEV, HEV), EV Motor (DC Brushed, BLDC, Stepper, Induction, Traction, & Others), and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global automotive motors market is projected to reach USD 25,719 million by 2025 from USD 20,321 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 4.8%.
The advent of fuel-efficient technology will have a significant impact on hybrid electric and battery electric vehicles, which, in turn, will drive the automotive motors market.
The focus of automobile manufacturers has shifted from fuel efficiency, performance, driver safety, and stability of the vehicle to additional features such as vehicle connectivity and electrification of functions. This change in focus has created a massive opportunity for traction, induction, and brushless motors. Increasing consumer focus on driving comfort will encourage OEMs to include more automotive motors for proper functioning. More automotive motors supporting all features in the mid and lower segment vehicles would boost the demand for during the forecast period. Such initiatives could pose a major revenue opportunity for automotive motors manufacturers.
The increasing electric power steering application would drive the automotive motors market in the forecast.
Electric power steering motor accounts for the largest market. The growing adoption of these motors can be attributed to the demand for safety and convenience. Currently, safety and convenience features are not limited to premium vehicles but are also provided in mid-level and entry-level vehicles. Thus, the adoption of comfort systems such as power steering is fostering the requirement for automotive electric power steering motors. Apart from this, the penetration of electric power steering motors is not only limited to passenger cars but also increasing in commercial vehicles as well.
The Asia Pacific is expected to be the largest and the fastest-growing market during the forecast period
The Asia Pacific region is projected to account for the largest share of the global automotive motors market during the forecast period. Implementing new technologies, setting up more manufacturing plants, and creating a value-added supply chain between the manufacturers and material providers have created a vast opportunity for growth of the automotive motors market in the region. Companies such as Aisin Seiki, Denso, Johnson Electric, Mitsubishi, Hitachi, and Mikuni have a dominant presence in the region. The automotive industry in the Asia Pacific is expected to see significant growth in the next few years. The automotive motors market is expected to grow proportionally to the regional automotive market.
Moreover, the rising adoption of EVs in the Asia Pacific is expected to drive the production of automotive motors. In Asia Pacific countries, attractive government incentives to popularize electromobility and increased investments by automakers are expected to drive the market.
North America is expected to be the second-fastest market in the forecast period
The North American automotive industry is one of the fastest-growing sectors globally. High adoption of LCVs and the electrification of automotive applications in the US market mainly influence the North American automotive industry. The political conditions in the US directly affect the North American auto sector. The leading market players such as Infineon, Cummins, Gates Corporation, and TI Automotive in the automotive motors market are based in the US. As the US is the largest market for premium cars in North America, it is also the largest market for advanced automotive motors. The OEMs in North America have focused on the development of fuel-efficient vehicles to meet federal fuel-efficiency mandates. Furthermore, several OEMs are planning to set up new production facilities in Mexico and Canada, which, in turn, would drive the demand for automotive motors.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Automotive Motors Market to Grow at Significant Rate during the Forecast Period (2020-2025)
4.2 Asia Pacific Estimated to Lead the Global Market in 2020
4.3 Global Automotive Motors Market, by Vehicle Type and Function
4.4 Automotive Motors Market, by Function
4.5 Automotive Motors Market, by Motor Type
4.6 Automotive Motors Market, by Vehicle Type
4.7 Automotive Motors Market, by Electric Vehicle Type
4.8 Automotive Motors Market, by Electric Vehicle Motor Type
4.9 Automotive Motors Market, by Application Type
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Increasing Focus on Comfort Features
5.2.1.2 Rising Demand for Safety and Convenience
5.2.1.3 Rise in Demand for Advanced Automation Systems
5.2.1.4 Growing Demand for Electric Vehicles
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 Weight and Cost Reduction
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Wide Number of Applications Employing Electric Motors
5.2.3.2 Electrification of Commercial Vehicles
5.2.3.3 Demand for Luxury Vehicles
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Fluctuating Prices of Raw Materials
5.2.5 Impact of Market Dynamics
5.3 Revenue Missed: Opportunities for Automotive Motors Manufacturers
5.4 Porter'S Five Forces
5.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
5.4.1.1 Presence of Well-Established Players Makes the Threat of New Entrants Low
5.4.2 Threat of Substitutes
5.4.2.1 Technological Advancements Act As Influencing Factors
5.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
5.4.3.1 Low Supplier Concentration & Product Differentiation Keep the Bargaining Power of Suppliers in Check
5.4.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers
5.4.4.1 Supplier Concentration Decreases the Bargaining Power of Buyers
5.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5.4.5.1 Well Established Players & Long Term Contracts Limit the Competition
5.5 Technology Analysis
5.5.1 Introduction
5.5.2 High-Power Electric Motors
5.5.3 Induction Motors
5.6 Value Chain Analysis
5.7 Ecosystem Analysis
5.8 Average Selling Pricing Analysis
5.9 Tariff & Regulations Overview
5.9.1 Canada
5.9.2 China
5.9.3 France
5.9.4 Austria
5.9.5 Germany
5.9.6 Spain
5.10 Patent Analysis
5.10.1 Patent Analysis
5.10.2 Methodology
5.10.3 Document Type
5.10.4 Patents Filed
5.10.5 Patent Application Trends - Last 5 Years
5.10.5.1 Insight
5.11 Case Study Analysis
5.11.1 Intelligent Motors Equipped with Microcomputers
5.11.2 Aisin Seiki
5.12 Automotive Motors Market, Scenarios (2020-2025)
5.12.1 most Likely Scenario
5.12.2 Optimistic Scenario
5.12.3 Pessimistic Scenario
6 Introduction to COVID-19
6.1 COVID-19 Health Assessment
6.2 COVID-19 Economic Assessment
6.2.1 COVID-19 Economic Impact - Scenario Assessment
6.3 Impact on Global Automotive Industry
6.4 Impact on Global Automotive Motors Market
6.4.1 Impact of COVID-19 on Automotive Motors
7 Automotive Motors Market, by Function
7.1 Introduction
7.1.1 Research Methodology
7.1.2 Assumptions
7.1.3 Key Primary Insights
7.2 Performance Motors
7.2.1 Increasing Developments in Electric Vehicle Technology to Drive Demand
7.3 Comfort Motors
7.3.1 Demand for High-Quality Cooling Systems Would Fuel Demand
7.4 Safety Motors
7.4.1 Mandates for Safety Features in Commercial Vehicles will Drive Demand
7.5 Market Leaders
8 Automotive Motors Market, by Application
8.1 Introduction
8.1.1 Research Methodology
8.1.2 Assumptions
8.1.3 Key Primary Insights
8.2 Electric Water Pump
8.3 Radiator Cooling Fan
8.4 Electronic Throttle Valve Control
8.5 Electronic Variable Gear Ratio
8.6 Electric Variable Valve Timing
8.7 Variable Nozzle Turbo
8.8 Adjustable Pedal
8.9 Electric Power Steering
8.10 Wiper
8.11 Starter
8.12 EGR
8.13 Fuel Pump
8.14 Power Antenna
8.15 Air Conditioners
8.16 Door Mirror
8.17 Power Window
8.18 Tilt Steering
8.19 Blower
8.20 Power Seat
8.21 Electric Sunroof
8.22 Door Closer
8.23 Cruise Control
8.24 Adaptive Front Light
8.25 Electronic Stability Control
8.26 ABS
8.27 Electronic Parking Brake
8.28 Market Leaders
9 Automotive Motors Market, by Motor Type
9.1 Introduction
9.1.1 Research Methodology
9.1.2 Assumptions
9.1.3 Key Primary Insights
9.2 Brushed Motors
9.2.1 Easy of Speed Control to Fuel Demand
9.3 Brushless Motors
9.3.1 Wide Range of Applications will Drive Demand
9.4 Stepper Motors
9.4.1 Cost-Effectiveness and Ideal Design will Boost Demand
9.5 Market Leaders
10 Automotive Motors Market, by Vehicle Type
10.1 Introduction
10.1.1 Research Methodology
10.1.2 Assumptions
10.1.3 Key Primary Insights
10.2 Passenger Car
10.2.1 Increasing Emission Mandates to Drive Demand
10.3 Light Commercial Vehicle
10.3.1 Demand for Last Mile Delivery to Boost the Segment
10.4 Heavy Commercial Vehicle
10.4.1 Increasing Focus on Safer and Efficient Logistics will Drive Demand
10.5 Market Leaders
11 Automotive Motors Market, by Electric Vehicle Type
11.1 Introduction
11.1.1 Research Methodology
11.1.2 Assumptions
11.1.3 Key Primary Insights
11.2 BEV
11.2.1 Increase in Demand for Zero Emission Vehicles to Drive Demand
11.3 HEV
11.3.1 Government Initiates on Purchase to Drive Demand
11.4 PHEV
11.4.1 Substantial Tax Rebates will Fuel PHEV Sales
11.5 Market Leaders
12 Automotive Motors Market, by EV Motor Type
12.1 Introduction
12.1.1 Research Methodology
12.1.2 Assumptions
12.1.3 Key Primary Insights
12.2 Traction Motors
12.2.1 Advanced Designs and High Energy Efficiency to Drive Demand
12.3 Brushed Motors
12.3.1 Low Cost and Simple Drive Control Model to Drive Demand
12.4 Brushless Motors
12.4.1 High Efficiency for Electric Vehicles and Traction Characteristics Would Drive Demand
12.5 Stepper Motors
12.5.1 Electrification of Vehicles will Drive Demand
12.6 Induction Motors
12.6.1 Lesser Complexity and Low Cost to Drive Demand
12.7 Other Motors
12.7.1 High Power Density and Compactness to Drive Demand
12.8 Market Leaders
13 Automotive Motors Market, by Region
13.1 Introduction
13.2 Asia Pacific
13.3 Europe
13.4 North America
13.5 Rest of the World (RoW)
14 Competitive Landscape
14.1 Overview
14.2 Market Ranking Analysis
14.3 Market Evaluation Framework
14.4 Market Share Analysis, 2019
14.5 Market Evaluation Framework: Revenue Analysis of Top 5 Players
14.6 Competitive Landscape
14.6.1 Introduction
14.6.2 Star
14.6.3 Emerging Leaders
14.6.4 Pervasive
14.6.5 Emerging Companies
14.7 Strength of Product Portfolio
14.8 Business Strategy Excellence
14.9 Winners Vs. Losers
14.10 Key Developments by Leading Players in the Market, 2017-2020
14.10.1 New Product Development
14.10.2 Acquisition
14.10.3 Joint Venture
14.10.4 Expansion
15 Company Profiles
15.1 Robert Bosch Gmbh
15.2 Nidec Corporation
15.3 Siemens Ag
15.4 Continental Ag
15.5 Denso Corporation
15.6 Johnson Electric
15.7 Magna International
15.8 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
15.9 Valeo
15.10 Mahle Gmbh
15.11 Mitsuba Corporation
15.12 Borgwarner Inc.
15.13 Other Major Players
15.13.1 Asia Pacific
15.13.1.1 Mikuni
15.13.1.2 Aisin Seiki
15.13.1.3 Gmb Corporation
15.13.1.4 Toshiba
15.13.2 Europe
15.13.2.1 Infineon Technologies
15.13.2.2 Magneti Marelli
15.13.2.3 Wabco Holdings
15.13.2.4 Repxpert (Schaeffler)
15.13.2.5 Faulhaber Group
15.13.2.6 Hella
15.13.3 North America
15.13.3.1 Cummins
15.13.3.2 TI Automotive
15.13.3.3 Regal Beloit
