05.11.2019 13:45:00

Global Automotive Glass Market to 2025

DUBLIN, Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automotive Glass - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Automotive Glass market worldwide is projected to grow by US$6.4 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 5.5%

Tempered, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 5.4%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$12.1 Billion by the year 2025, Tempered will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.

Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 4.7% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$230.8 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$197.5 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from the rest of the European markets. In Japan, Tempered will reach a market size of US$802.2 Million by the close of the analysis period.

As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 8% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$1.7 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders.

Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio.

Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.

Competitors identified in this market include:

  • AGC Chemicals
  • Central Glass Co., Ltd.
  • Corning, Inc.
  • Duratuf Glass Industries Pvt., Ltd.
  • Fuyao Glass Industry Group Co., Ltd. (Fuyao Group)
  • Guardian Industries
  • Nippon Sheet Glass Co., Ltd.
  • Saint-Gobain Sekurit
  • Shenzhen Benson Automobile Glass Co., Ltd.
  • Taiwan Glass Industry Corporation
  • Xinyi Glass Holdings Ltd.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Market Overview

2. Focus on Select Players

3. Market Trends & Drivers

4. Global Market Perspective

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/m4ndsq

SMI mit Allzeithoch: Zahlen im Fokus | BX Swiss TV

