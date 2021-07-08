SMI 11’922 -1.4%  SPI 15’339 -1.3%  Dow 34’682 0.3%  DAX 15’402 -1.9%  Euro 1.0862 -0.5%  EStoxx50 3’985 -2.3%  Gold 1’814 0.6%  Bitcoin 29’783 -4.9%  Dollar 0.9172 -0.9%  Öl 73.2 -0.2% 

08.07.2021 13:15:00

Global Automotive Diagnostics Tools and Workshop Equipment Market 2021-2028: Category, Products, Connectivity, Application, Vehicle Type, Sales Channel, End-user

DUBLIN, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Automotive Diagnostics Tools and Workshop Equipment Market Outlook 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo

The global automotive diagnostics tools and workshop equipment market is projected to grow with a CAGR of 3.7% over the forecast period, i.e., 2020-2028.

Factors such as the growing popularity of electric vehicles, along with the numerous opportunities generated by the rising number of product launches w.r.t vehicle diagnostic equipment and professional automotive diagnostic software, and the emergence of next-generation vehicles, are anticipated to contribute to the market growth during the forecast period.

Additionally, factors such as increasing motorization rate in several nations worldwide, coupled with the stringent government norms for curbing vehicular emission, which is raising the need amongst vehicle owners to frequently diagnose their vehicles and the automotive manufacturers to adapt advanced automotive technologies, are anticipated to drive the market growth in the coming years.

The global diagnostics tools and workshop equipment market consists of numerous segments, which include segmentation by category, product, application, vehicle type, sales channel, end-user, and by region. Based on category, the market is further bifurcated into hand-held and station-mounted, out of which, the hand-held segment is projected to grow with the highest CAGR of close to 4% during the forecast period. Code readers, professional OBD scanners, tire pressure gauges, multi-meters, circuit testers, and others, are some of the types of hand-held tools.

Based on regional analysis, the market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia, South East Asia and the Middle East & Africa. Among these regions, the market in Europe is projected to cross USD 12,000 million by the end of 2028. Increasing motorization rate in countries such as Luxembourg, Italy, Poland, Estonia, Slovenia, and Germany among others, is anticipated to drive the market growth in the region.

Some of the prominent players in the global diagnostics tools and workshop equipment market are BorgWarner Inc., Robert Bosch Ltd., AVL DiTEST GmbH, TEXA S.p.A., ACTIA Group, Snap-on Incorporated, Continental AG, and Denso Corporation.

Key Topics Covered:

Global Diagnostics Tools and Workshop Equipment Market

1. Market Definition

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary - Global Diagnostics Tools and Workshop Equipment Market

4. Analyst Recommendation

5. Analysis of Market Dynamics
5.1. Drivers
5.2. Restrains
5.3. Opportunities
5.4. Trends

6. COVID-19 Impact Analysis on the Global Diagnostics Tools and Workshop Equipment Market

7. Automotive Industry Analysis
7.1. Vehicle Production and Sales, 2015-2019
7.2. Number of Vehicles on Road, 2015-2019
7.3. Major Automotive Players and Market Share, 2019

8. Opportunity Analysis
8.1. Number of Workshops
8.2. Annual Maintenance Cost
8.3. Number of Vehicle Requiring Maintenance
8.4. Total Aftermarket Spending
8.5. Other factors

9. Vehicle PARC Analysis
9.1. Average Age (Years)
9.2. Vehicles on Road

10. Pricing Analysis

11. Global Diagnostics Tools and Workshop Equipment Market

12. Global Diagnostics Tools and Workshop Equipment Market Segmentation 
12.1. Category, 2019-2028F (USD Million)
12.2. Product, 2019-2028F (USD Million)
12.3. Connectivity, 2019-2028F (USD Million)
12.4. Application, 2019-2028F (USD Million)
12.5. Vehicle Type, 2019-2028F (USD Million)
12.6. Sales Channel, 2019-2028F (USD Million)
12.7. End User, 2019-2028F (USD Million)
12.8. Region, 2019-2028F (USD Million)

13. Competitive Analysis

  • BorgWarner Inc.
  • Robert Bosch Ltd.
  • AVL DiTEST GmbH
  • TEXA S.p.A.
  • ACTIA Group
  • Snap-on Incorporated
  • Continental AG
  • Denso Corp

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/zaqex2

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com   

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-automotive-diagnostics-tools-and-workshop-equipment-market-2021-2028-category-products-connectivity-application-vehicle-type-sales-channel-end-user-301327842.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

 

Robert Halver: Ein starker US-Dollar – Fluch oder Segen? 

Heute zu Gast bei BX Swiss TV Robert Halver, Leiter der Kapitalmarktanalyse bei der Baader Bank AG. Ein starker US-Dollar, doch die Amerikaner wollen diesen gar nicht mehr. Warum und ob die FED eingreifen wird, darüber berichtet Robert Halver im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG. Auch erläutert er welche Auswirkung die amerikanische Währungspolitik auf den europäischen Markt hat.

Robert Halver: Ein starker US-Dollar – Fluch oder Segen? | BX Swiss TV

Inside

10:36 Vontobel: derimail - Schweizer Werte im Fokus
10:12 Marktüberblick: Knorr-Bremse springt nachbörslich
07:19 Weekly-Hits: Disruptive Technologien – Die Welt im digitalen Wandel / Twitter – Imposante Aufholjagd
07.07.21 SMI erneut unverändert
06.07.21 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 8.00% p.a. JB Autocallable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (64%) auf Morgan Stanley, Bank of America Corp, Citigroup Inc
02.07.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 16.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Porsche, Varta, Volkswagen
01.07.21 Lyxor: "Greenwashing": Warum grüne Anleihen die Lösung sein könnten
01.07.21 Robert Halver: Ein starker US-Dollar – Fluch oder Segen? | BX Swiss TV
mehr

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

DiDi-Vorgehen nur der Anfang: China kündigt neue Regeln für im Ausland gelistete Firmen an - DiDi-Aktie fällt deutlich
Top Performance ETFs im Monat Juni 2021 an der SIX
SMI und DAX mit kräftigem Abschlag -- Asiens Börsen letztlich unter Druck - Hang Seng bricht ein
CS-Aktie schliesst schwächer: Credit Suisse mit Abgangswelle in Investmentbank konfrontiert
Roche-Aktie schlussendlich fester: WHO-Zulassung für Roche-Medikament Tocilizumab gegen Coronavirus erteilt
Novogratz unbesorgt: Experte rechnet bei Bitcoin nicht mit Fall ins Bodenlose
SMI und DAX schliessen auf grünem Terrain -- US-Börsen beenden Handel freundlich -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich uneinheitlich
Schuldenziel gestrichen: Shell plant höhere Ausschüttungen an Aktionäre - Shell-Aktie gefragt
Nächster Musk-IPO nach Tesla? Wann mit dem Börsengang von Starlink zu rechnen ist
Logitech ersetzen Swatch im SMI - Vifor neu im SLI

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit