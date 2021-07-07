SMI 12’086 1.0%  SPI 15’539 1.0%  Dow 34’630 0.2%  DAX 15’693 1.2%  Euro 1.0923 -0.1%  EStoxx50 4’079 0.6%  Gold 1’803 0.3%  Bitcoin 32’131 1.7%  Dollar 0.9250 0.0%  Öl 73.3 -2.1% 

07.07.2021 20:30:00

Global Automotive Camshaft Market (2021 to 2026) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

DUBLIN, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automotive Camshaft Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global automotive camshaft market reached a value of US$ 3.07 Billion in 2020. A camshaft is a rod-like structure which controls the input of fuel and expulsion of exhaust fumes in an internal combustion engine. It is driven by the crankshaft and forms one of the most vital components which govern the overall performance of an engine. It is connected to the camshaft either directly, via a gear or through a timing belt. In certain types of engines, the camshaft also serves the purpose of driving the distributor as well as operating fuel injectors in early fuel injection systems. Looking forward, the global automotive camshaft market is expected to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years.

The leading automotive companies such as BMW, Audi, Volkswagen and Mercedes-Benz are incorporating the variable valve (VVT) technology in their latest car models. This technology helps in improving engine performance by changing the duration of the opening and closing of valves during operations. In recent years, the demand for high-performance vehicles using VVT technology has led to a significant surge in the sales of camshafts across the globe. Apart from this, stringent automobile standards introduced by the governing authorities in various countries and the emerging trend of engine downsizing are also propelling the market growth. Moreover, on account of increasing investments in infrastructure development, particularly in developing countries, the production of heavy motor vehicles has also increased. Therefore, the rising vehicle fleet size is anticipated to catalyze the demand for automotive camshaft. However, the growing popularity of motor-powered electric vehicles (EVs) represents one of the key factors that can hamper the market growth in the upcoming years.

The publisher's latest report provides a deep insight into the global automotive camshaft market covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc. This report is a must-read for entrepreneurs, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who have any kind of stake or are planning to foray into the global automotive camshaft market in any manner.

Competitive Landscape:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Mahle GmbH, JD Norman Industries, Inc., Thyssenkrupp AG, Linamar Corporation, Estas Camshaft & Chilled Cast, Crance Cams Inc., Aichi Forge USA Inc., Engine Power Components Inc., Hirschvogel Holding GmbH, Kautex Textron Gmbh & Co. KG, Shadbolt Cams, Comp Performance Group, Precision Camshafts Ltd., Varroc Group, Camshaft Machine Company, etc.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

  • How has the global automotive camshaft market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
  • What are the key regional markets in the global automotive camshaft industry?
  • What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global automotive camshaft industry?
  • What is the breakup of the market based on the manufacturing technology?
  • What is the breakup of the market based on the vehicle type?
  • What is the breakup of the market based on the distribution channel?
  • What are the various stages in the value chain of the global automotive camshaft industry?
  • What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global automotive camshaft industry?
  • What is the structure of the global automotive camshaft industry and who are the key players?
  • What is the degree of competition in the global automotive camshaft industry?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Automotive Camshaft Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Breakup by Manufacturing Technology
5.5 Market Breakup by Vehicle Type
5.6 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel
5.7 Market Breakup by Region
5.8 Market Forecast

6 Market Breakup by Manufacturing Technology
6.1 Cast Camshaft
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Forged Steel Camshaft
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
6.3 Assembled Camshaft
6.3.1 Market Trends
6.3.2 Market Forecast

7 Market Breakup by Vehicle Type
7.1 Passenger Car
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Light Commercial Vehicle
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
7.3 Heavy Commercial Vehicle
7.3.1 Market Trends
7.3.2 Market Forecast

8 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel
8.1 OEM
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Aftermarket
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast

9 Market Breakup by Region
9.1 Europe
9.1.1 Market Trends
9.1.2 Market Forecast
9.2 North America
9.2.1 Market Trends
9.2.2 Market Forecast
9.3 Asia Pacific
9.3.1 Market Trends
9.3.2 Market Forecast
9.4 Middle East and Africa
9.4.1 Market Trends
9.4.2 Market Forecast
9.5 Latin America
9.5.1 Market Trends
9.5.2 Market Forecast

10 SWOT Analysis

11 Value Chain Analysis

12 Porters Five Forces Analysis

13 Price Analysis

14 Competitive Landscape
14.1 Market Structure
14.2 Key Players
14.3 Profiles of Key Players
14.3.1 Mahle GmbH
14.3.2 JD Norman Industries, Inc.
14.3.3 Thyssenkrupp AG
14.3.4 Linamar Corporation
14.3.5 Estas Camshaft & Chilled Cast
14.3.6 Crance Cams Inc
14.3.7 Aichi Forge USA Inc.
14.3.8 Engine Power Components Inc.
14.3.9 Hirschvogel Holding GmbH
14.3.10 Kautex Textron Gmbh & Co. KG
14.3.11 Shadbolt Cams
14.3.12 Comp Performance Group
14.3.13 Precision Camshafts Ltd.
14.3.14 Varroc Group
14.3.15 Camshaft Machine Company

