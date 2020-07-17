17.07.2020 14:45:00

Global Automotive Bumper Beam Technologies Assessment 2020

The "Technology Landscape, Trends and Opportunities in the Global Automotive Bumper Beam Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The material technologies in automotive bumper beam have undergone significant change in recent years, with metal to carbon steel. The rising wave of new material technologies such as polymer, polypropylene, polyurethane, poly-vinyl-chloride, polyamide, polyethylene, and polystyrene are creating significant potential for automotive bumper beam in various vehicle platforms due to eliminating the strengthening ribs of bumper beam, low-cost is always economical.

In this market, various material technology such as steel, plastic, and aluminum reinforcing are used. Increase in fuel efficiency, and emissions are creating opportunities for various automotive bumper beam technologies.

Report Coverage

This report analyzes technology maturity, degree of disruption, competitive intensity, market potential, and other parameters of various technologies in the automotive bumper beam market. The study includes technology readiness, competitive intensity, regulatory compliance, disruption potential, trends, forecasts and strategic implications for the global automotive bumper beam technology by material technology, application, and region.

Some of the automotive bumper beam companies profiled in this report include Tong Yang, Hyundai Mobis, Plastic Omnium, HuaYu Automotive, Seoyon E-Hwa, Jiangnan MPT, Ecoplastic, SMP, Zhejiang Yuanchi, Benteler, and Magna.

This report answers the following 9 key questions:

Q.1 What are some of the most promising and high-growth technology opportunities for the global automotive bumper beam market?
Q.2 Which technology will grow at a faster pace and why?
Q.3 What are the key factors affecting dynamics of different technologies? What are the drivers and challenges of these technologies in automotive bumper beam market?
Q.4 What are the levels of technology readiness, competitive intensity and regulatory compliance in this technology space?
Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to these technologies in automotive bumper beam market?
Q.6 What are the latest developments in automotive bumper beam technologies? Which companies are leading these developments?
Q.7 Which technologies have potential of disruption in this market?
Q.8 Who are the major players in this automotive bumper beam market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?
Q.9 What are strategic growth opportunities in this automotive bumper beam technology space?

Key Topics Covered

1.Executive Summary

2.Technology Landscape
2.1.Technology Background and Evolution
2.2.Technology and Application Mapping
2.3.Supply Chain

3.Technology Readiness
3.1.Technology Commercialization and Readiness
3.2.Drivers and Challenges in Automotive Bumper Beam Technologies
3.3.Competitive Intensity
3.4.Regulatory Compliance

4.Technology Trends and Forecasts Analysis from 2013-2024
4.1.Automotive Bumper Beam Opportunity
4.2.Technology Trends (2013-2018) and Forecasts (2019-2024)
4.2.1.Steel Reinforcing Beams
4.2.2.Plastic Reinforcing Beams
4.2.3.Aluminum Reinforcing Beams
4.3.Technology Trends (2013-2018) and Forecasts (2019-2024) by Application Segments
4.3.1.Passenger Cars
4.3.2.Commercial Vehicles

5.Technology Opportunities (2013-2024) by Region
5.1.Automotive Bumper Beam Market by Region
5.2.North American Automotive Bumper Beam Technology Market
5.2.1.United States Automotive Bumper Beam Technology Market
5.2.2.Canadian Automotive Bumper Beam Technology Market
5.2.3.Mexican Automotive Bumper Beam Technology Market
5.3.European Automotive Bumper Beam Technology Market
5.3.1.The United Kingdom Automotive Bumper Beam Technology Market
5.3.2.German Automotive Bumper Beam Technology Market
5.3.3.French Automotive Bumper Beam Technology Market
5.4.APAC Automotive Bumper Beam Technology Market
5.4.1.Chinese Automotive Bumper Beam Technology Market
5.4.2.Japanese Automotive Bumper Beam Technology Market
5.4.3.Indian Automotive Bumper Beam Technology Market
5.4.4.South Korean Automotive Bumper Beam Technology Market
5.5.RoW Automotive Bumper Beam Technology Market

6.Latest Developments and Innovations in the Automotive Bumper Beam Technologies

7.Companies/Ecosystem
7.1.Product Portfolio Analysis
7.2.Market Share Analysis
7.3.Geographical Reach

8.Strategic Implications
8.1.Implications
8.2.Growth Opportunity Analysis
8.2.1.Growth Opportunities for the Automotive Bumper Beam Market by Material Technology
8.2.2.Growth Opportunities for the Automotive Bumper Beam Market by Application
8.2.3.Growth Opportunities for the Automotive Bumper Beam Market by Region
8.3.Emerging Trends in the Automotive Bumper Beam Market
8.4.Disruption Potential
8.5.Strategic Analysis
8.5.1.New Product Development
8.5.2.Capacity Expansion of the Automotive Bumper Beam Market
8.5.3.Mergers, Acquisitions, and Joint Ventures in the Automotive Bumper Beam Market

9.Company Profiles of Leading Players
9.1.Tong Yang
9.2.Hyundai Mobis
9.3.Plastic Omnium
9.4.HuaYu Automotive
9.5.Seoyon E-Hwa
9.6.Jiangnan MPT
9.7.Ecoplastic
9.8.SMP
9.9.Zhejiang Yuanchi
9.10.Benteler

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/o2xvqw

