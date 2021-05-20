|
20.05.2021 19:00:00
Global Automotive Balance Shaft Market to grow by 35.53 million units|Key Drivers and Market Forecasts|17000+ Technavio Research Reports
NEW YORK, May 20, 2021
The automotive balance shaft market is poised to grow by 35.53 million units during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 7% during the forecast period.
The report on the automotive balance shaft market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by factors such as the increasing demand for fuel-efficient vehicles, the performance benefits associated with the use of balancer shafts in engines, and the growth of the automotive industry in emerging economies.
The automotive balance shaft market analysis includes application and geography landscape. This study identifies the increasing demand for fuel-efficient vehicles as one of the prime reasons driving the automotive balance shaft market growth during the next few years.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The automotive balance shaft market covers the following areas:
Automotive Balance Shaft Market Sizing
Automotive Balance Shaft Market Forecast
Automotive Balance Shaft Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- AB SKF
- American Axle and Manufacturing Inc.
- Engine Power Components Inc.
- Jebsen & Co. Ltd.
- Linamar Corp.
- MAT Foundry Group Ltd.
- Musashi Seimitsu Industry Co. Ltd.
- Ningbo Jingda Hardware Manufacture Co. Ltd.
- Sansera Engineering Ltd.
- SHW AG
Global Automotive Crankshaft Market - The automotive crankshaft market is segmented by material (forged steel, cast iron/steel, and machined billet) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA).
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020- 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Application
- Market segments
- Comparison by Application
- In-line 4-cylinder engine - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- In-line 3-cylinder engine - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Application
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
