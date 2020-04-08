|
08.04.2020 14:40:00
Global Automated Container Terminal Industry
NEW YORK, April 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Automated Container Terminal market worldwide is projected to grow by US$2.5 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 3.7%. Semi-Automated, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 4.4%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$7.1 Billion by the year 2025, Semi-Automated will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 2.8% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$93 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$72.5 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Semi-Automated will reach a market size of US$389.3 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 5.9% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$727 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
- ABB Group
- Camco Technologies
- Cargotec Corporation
- CyberLogitec
- Identec Solutions AG
- Inform Software Corporation
- Infyz Solutions Private Ltd
- Konecranes
- Kunz GmbH
- Liebherr-International AG
- Loginno Logistic Innovation Ltd.
- Logstar
- ORBCOMM, Inc.
- Orbita Ports Terminals
- PACECO CORP.
- Shanghai Zhenhua Heavy Industries Co., Ltd. (ZPMC)
- Starcom Systems Ltd.
- Tidework Technology
- Total Soft Bank Ltd.
- World Crane Services
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Need to Improve Operational Efficiency of Ports and Address
Needs of Large Container Ships Drive Growth in the Global
Automated Container Terminal Market
Emerging Economies Present Promising Growth Outlook for
Automated Container Terminal Market
Global Competitor Market Shares
Automated Container Terminal Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Growing Focus on Port Automation Augurs Well for Automated
Container Terminal Market
Despite Challenges, Container Terminal Automation Market Poised
for Tremendous Growth
Projected Growth in Container Throughput Presents Growth
Opportunity for Automated Container Terminal Market: Global
Container Throughput in TEU Million by Region for the Years
2017, 2019, 2021 and 2023
Extent of Container Terminal Automation around the World
Planned and Existing Automated Container Terminals Worldwide
Existing and Planned Fully Automated Container Terminals Worldwide
Planned Semi Automated Container Terminals Worldwide
Number of Container Terminals Worldwide by Size for 2016
Container Terminals Worldwide: Percentage Breakdown of Terminal
Throughput by Terminal Size for 2016
Sustained Demand for Large Container Ships Enhances Need for
Automation of Container Terminal Operations
Types of Container Ships by Vessel Size
Rising Labor Costs in Developed Economies Drive Focus onto
Automation of Container Terminals
Automated Container Terminals Hold a Minor Share of Global
Container Terminals Market
Automated Container Terminals Worldwide: Percentage Breakdown
of Number of Fully Automated, Semi Automated and Non Automated
Container Terminals
Potential Opportunities for Retrofit Terminal Automation
Automated Stacking Cranes: A Critical Part of Automated
Container Terminal
Intensifying Competition among Container Terminals Drives
Adoption of Automation as a Competitive Strategy
Advancements in Container Terminal Infrastructure and
Technology Boost Market Growth
Despite Significant Advantages, High Costs, Automation Problems
and Job Losses Remain Key Challenges for Container Terminal
Automation
PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Container Terminal (Container Port)
Container Terminal Automation
Advantages & Disadvantages of Container Terminal Automation
Challenges Facing Automation of Container Terminals
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Automated Container Terminal Global Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Automated Container Terminal Global Retrospective
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Automated Container Terminal Market Share Shift across
Key Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Semi-Automated (Degree of Automation) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: Semi-Automated (Degree of Automation) Historic Market
Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 6: Semi-Automated (Degree of Automation) Market Share
Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 7: Fully Automated (Degree of Automation) Potential
Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: Fully Automated (Degree of Automation) Historic Market
Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 9: Fully Automated (Degree of Automation) Market Sales
Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 10: Brownfield (Project Type) Geographic Market Spread
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 11: Brownfield (Project Type) Region Wise Breakdown of
Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 12: Brownfield (Project Type) Market Share Distribution
in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 13: Greenfield (Project Type) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 14: Greenfield (Project Type) Market Historic Review by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 15: Greenfield (Project Type) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 16: Equipment (Offering) World Market by Region/Country
in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 17: Equipment (Offering) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 18: Equipment (Offering) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 19: Software (Offering) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025
Table 20: Software (Offering) Market Worldwide Historic Review
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 21: Software (Offering) Market Percentage Share
Distribution by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 22: Services (Offering) Market Opportunity Analysis
Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025
Table 23: Services (Offering) Global Historic Demand in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2009 to 2017
Table 24: Services (Offering) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Automated Container Terminal Market Share (in %) by Company:
2019 & 2025
US Lags Behind Other Nations in Ports Automation
Container Terminal Automation Driven Mainly by Concerns over
Rising Labor Costs
Market Analytics
Table 25: United States Automated Container Terminal Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Degree of
Automation: 2018 to 2025
Table 26: Automated Container Terminal Market in the United
States by Degree of Automation: A Historic Review in US$
Million for 2009-2017
Table 27: United States Automated Container Terminal Market
Share Breakdown by Degree of Automation: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 28: United States Automated Container Terminal Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Project Type: 2018
to 2025
Table 29: Automated Container Terminal Market in the United
States by Project Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for
2009-2017
Table 30: United States Automated Container Terminal Market
Share Breakdown by Project Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 31: United States Automated Container Terminal Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Offering: 2018 to
2025
Table 32: Automated Container Terminal Market in the United
States by Offering: A Historic Review in US$ Million for
2009-2017
Table 33: United States Automated Container Terminal Market
Share Breakdown by Offering: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 34: Canadian Automated Container Terminal Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Degree of Automation:
2018 to 2025
Table 35: Canadian Automated Container Terminal Historic Market
Review by Degree of Automation in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 36: Automated Container Terminal Market in Canada:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Degree of Automation for
2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 37: Canadian Automated Container Terminal Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Project Type: 2018 to
2025
Table 38: Canadian Automated Container Terminal Historic Market
Review by Project Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 39: Automated Container Terminal Market in Canada:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Project Type for 2009,
2019, and 2025
Table 40: Canadian Automated Container Terminal Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Offering: 2018 to
2025
Table 41: Canadian Automated Container Terminal Historic Market
Review by Offering in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 42: Automated Container Terminal Market in Canada:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Offering for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
JAPAN
Table 43: Japanese Market for Automated Container Terminal:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Degree
of Automation for the Period 2018-2025
Table 44: Automated Container Terminal Market in Japan:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Degree of Automation
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 45: Japanese Automated Container Terminal Market Share
Analysis by Degree of Automation: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 46: Japanese Market for Automated Container Terminal:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Project Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 47: Automated Container Terminal Market in Japan:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Project Type for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 48: Japanese Automated Container Terminal Market Share
Analysis by Project Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 49: Japanese Market for Automated Container Terminal:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Offering for the Period 2018-2025
Table 50: Automated Container Terminal Market in Japan:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Offering for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 51: Japanese Automated Container Terminal Market Share
Analysis by Offering: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Automation Enhances Efficiency of Ports in China
Largest Automated Terminal Commences Operations in Yangshan Port
Table 52: Chinese Automated Container Terminal Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Degree of Automation for the Period
2018-2025
Table 53: Automated Container Terminal Historic Market Analysis
in China in US$ Million by Degree of Automation: 2009-2017
Table 54: Chinese Automated Container Terminal Market by Degree
of Automation: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
Table 55: Chinese Automated Container Terminal Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Project Type for the Period
2018-2025
Table 56: Automated Container Terminal Historic Market Analysis
in China in US$ Million by Project Type: 2009-2017
Table 57: Chinese Automated Container Terminal Market by
Project Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and
2025
Table 58: Chinese Automated Container Terminal Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Offering for the Period 2018-2025
Table 59: Automated Container Terminal Historic Market Analysis
in China in US$ Million by Offering: 2009-2017
Table 60: Chinese Automated Container Terminal Market by
Offering: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and
2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Automated Container Terminal Market: Competitor Market
Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 61: European Automated Container Terminal Market Demand
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 62: Automated Container Terminal Market in Europe: A
Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 63: European Automated Container Terminal Market Share
Shift by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 64: European Automated Container Terminal Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Degree of Automation:
2018-2025
Table 65: Automated Container Terminal Market in Europe in US$
Million by Degree of Automation: A Historic Review for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 66: European Automated Container Terminal Market Share
Breakdown by Degree of Automation: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 67: European Automated Container Terminal Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Project Type:
2018-2025
Table 68: Automated Container Terminal Market in Europe in US$
Million by Project Type: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 69: European Automated Container Terminal Market Share
Breakdown by Project Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 70: European Automated Container Terminal Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Offering: 2018-2025
Table 71: Automated Container Terminal Market in Europe in US$
Million by Offering: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 72: European Automated Container Terminal Market Share
Breakdown by Offering: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 73: Automated Container Terminal Market in France by
Degree of Automation: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 74: French Automated Container Terminal Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Degree of Automation: 2009-2017
Table 75: French Automated Container Terminal Market Share
Analysis by Degree of Automation: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 76: Automated Container Terminal Market in France by
Project Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 77: French Automated Container Terminal Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Project Type: 2009-2017
Table 78: French Automated Container Terminal Market Share
Analysis by Project Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 79: Automated Container Terminal Market in France by
Offering: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 80: French Automated Container Terminal Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Offering: 2009-2017
Table 81: French Automated Container Terminal Market Share
Analysis by Offering: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
GERMANY
Table 82: Automated Container Terminal Market in Germany:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Degree of Automation for the Period 2018-2025
Table 83: German Automated Container Terminal Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Degree of Automation: 2009-2017
Table 84: German Automated Container Terminal Market Share
Breakdown by Degree of Automation: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 85: Automated Container Terminal Market in Germany:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Project Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 86: German Automated Container Terminal Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Project Type: 2009-2017
Table 87: German Automated Container Terminal Market Share
Breakdown by Project Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 88: Automated Container Terminal Market in Germany:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Offering for the Period 2018-2025
Table 89: German Automated Container Terminal Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Offering: 2009-2017
Table 90: German Automated Container Terminal Market Share
Breakdown by Offering: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 91: Italian Automated Container Terminal Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Degree of Automation for the Period
2018-2025
Table 92: Automated Container Terminal Historic Market Analysis
in Italy in US$ Million by Degree of Automation: 2009-2017
Table 93: Italian Automated Container Terminal Market by Degree
of Automation: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
Table 94: Italian Automated Container Terminal Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Project Type for the Period
2018-2025
Table 95: Automated Container Terminal Historic Market Analysis
in Italy in US$ Million by Project Type: 2009-2017
Table 96: Italian Automated Container Terminal Market by
Project Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and
2025
Table 97: Italian Automated Container Terminal Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Offering for the Period 2018-2025
Table 98: Automated Container Terminal Historic Market Analysis
in Italy in US$ Million by Offering: 2009-2017
Table 99: Italian Automated Container Terminal Market by
Offering: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and
2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 100: United Kingdom Market for Automated Container
Terminal: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million
by Degree of Automation for the Period 2018-2025
Table 101: Automated Container Terminal Market in the United
Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Degree of
Automation for the Period 2009-2017
Table 102: United Kingdom Automated Container Terminal Market
Share Analysis by Degree of Automation: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 103: United Kingdom Market for Automated Container
Terminal: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million
by Project Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 104: Automated Container Terminal Market in the United
Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Project Type
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 105: United Kingdom Automated Container Terminal Market
Share Analysis by Project Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 106: United Kingdom Market for Automated Container
Terminal: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million
by Offering for the Period 2018-2025
Table 107: Automated Container Terminal Market in the United
Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Offering for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 108: United Kingdom Automated Container Terminal Market
Share Analysis by Offering: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SPAIN
Table 109: Spanish Automated Container Terminal Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Degree of Automation:
2018 to 2025
Table 110: Spanish Automated Container Terminal Historic Market
Review by Degree of Automation in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 111: Automated Container Terminal Market in Spain:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Degree of Automation for
2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 112: Spanish Automated Container Terminal Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Project Type: 2018 to
2025
Table 113: Spanish Automated Container Terminal Historic Market
Review by Project Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 114: Automated Container Terminal Market in Spain:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Project Type for 2009,
2019, and 2025
Table 115: Spanish Automated Container Terminal Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Offering: 2018 to
2025
Table 116: Spanish Automated Container Terminal Historic Market
Review by Offering in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 117: Automated Container Terminal Market in Spain:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Offering for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
RUSSIA
Table 118: Russian Automated Container Terminal Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Degree of
Automation: 2018 to 2025
Table 119: Automated Container Terminal Market in Russia by
Degree of Automation: A Historic Review in US$ Million for
2009-2017
Table 120: Russian Automated Container Terminal Market Share
Breakdown by Degree of Automation: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 121: Russian Automated Container Terminal Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Project Type: 2018
to 2025
Table 122: Automated Container Terminal Market in Russia by
Project Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 123: Russian Automated Container Terminal Market Share
Breakdown by Project Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 124: Russian Automated Container Terminal Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Offering: 2018 to
2025
Table 125: Automated Container Terminal Market in Russia by
Offering: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 126: Russian Automated Container Terminal Market Share
Breakdown by Offering: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 127: Rest of Europe Automated Container Terminal Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Degree of Automation:
2018-2025
Table 128: Automated Container Terminal Market in Rest of
Europe in US$ Million by Degree of Automation: A Historic
Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 129: Rest of Europe Automated Container Terminal Market
Share Breakdown by Degree of Automation: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 130: Rest of Europe Automated Container Terminal Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Project Type:
2018-2025
Table 131: Automated Container Terminal Market in Rest of
Europe in US$ Million by Project Type: A Historic Review for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 132: Rest of Europe Automated Container Terminal Market
Share Breakdown by Project Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 133: Rest of Europe Automated Container Terminal Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Offering: 2018-2025
Table 134: Automated Container Terminal Market in Rest of
Europe in US$ Million by Offering: A Historic Review for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 135: Rest of Europe Automated Container Terminal Market
Share Breakdown by Offering: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Asia-Pacific Container Terminal Automation Market: An Early
Stage Market with Enormous Growth Potential
Table 136: Asia-Pacific Automated Container Terminal Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 137: Automated Container Terminal Market in Asia-Pacific:
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 138: Asia-Pacific Automated Container Terminal Market
Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 139: Automated Container Terminal Market in Asia-Pacific
by Degree of Automation: Estimates and Projections in US$
Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 140: Asia-Pacific Automated Container Terminal Historic
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Degree of Automation:
2009-2017
Table 141: Asia-Pacific Automated Container Terminal Market
Share Analysis by Degree of Automation: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 142: Automated Container Terminal Market in Asia-Pacific
by Project Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 143: Asia-Pacific Automated Container Terminal Historic
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Project Type: 2009-2017
Table 144: Asia-Pacific Automated Container Terminal Market
Share Analysis by Project Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 145: Automated Container Terminal Market in Asia-Pacific
by Offering: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 146: Asia-Pacific Automated Container Terminal Historic
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Offering: 2009-2017
Table 147: Asia-Pacific Automated Container Terminal Market
Share Analysis by Offering: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 148: Automated Container Terminal Market in Australia:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Degree of Automation for the Period 2018-2025
Table 149: Australian Automated Container Terminal Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Degree of Automation:
2009-2017
Table 150: Australian Automated Container Terminal Market Share
Breakdown by Degree of Automation: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 151: Automated Container Terminal Market in Australia:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Project Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 152: Australian Automated Container Terminal Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Project Type: 2009-2017
Table 153: Australian Automated Container Terminal Market Share
Breakdown by Project Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 154: Automated Container Terminal Market in Australia:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Offering for the Period 2018-2025
Table 155: Australian Automated Container Terminal Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Offering: 2009-2017
Table 156: Australian Automated Container Terminal Market Share
Breakdown by Offering: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
INDIA
Table 157: Indian Automated Container Terminal Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Degree of Automation: 2018 to
2025
Table 158: Indian Automated Container Terminal Historic Market
Review by Degree of Automation in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 159: Automated Container Terminal Market in India:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Degree of Automation for
2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 160: Indian Automated Container Terminal Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Project Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 161: Indian Automated Container Terminal Historic Market
Review by Project Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 162: Automated Container Terminal Market in India:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Project Type for 2009,
2019, and 2025
Table 163: Indian Automated Container Terminal Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Offering: 2018 to 2025
Table 164: Indian Automated Container Terminal Historic Market
Review by Offering in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 165: Automated Container Terminal Market in India:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Offering for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
SOUTH KOREA
Table 166: Automated Container Terminal Market in South Korea:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Degree of Automation for the Period 2018-2025
Table 167: South Korean Automated Container Terminal Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Degree of Automation:
2009-2017
Table 168: Automated Container Terminal Market Share
Distribution in South Korea by Degree of Automation: 2009 VS
2019 VS 2025
Table 169: Automated Container Terminal Market in South Korea:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Project Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 170: South Korean Automated Container Terminal Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Project Type: 2009-2017
Table 171: Automated Container Terminal Market Share
Distribution in South Korea by Project Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 172: Automated Container Terminal Market in South Korea:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Offering for the Period 2018-2025
Table 173: South Korean Automated Container Terminal Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Offering: 2009-2017
Table 174: Automated Container Terminal Market Share
Distribution in South Korea by Offering: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 175: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Automated Container
Terminal: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million
by Degree of Automation for the Period 2018-2025
Table 176: Automated Container Terminal Market in Rest of
Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Degree
of Automation for the Period 2009-2017
Table 177: Rest of Asia-Pacific Automated Container Terminal
Market Share Analysis by Degree of Automation: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 178: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Automated Container
Terminal: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million
by Project Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 179: Automated Container Terminal Market in Rest of
Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Project
Type for the Period 2009-2017
Table 180: Rest of Asia-Pacific Automated Container Terminal
Market Share Analysis by Project Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 181: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Automated Container
Terminal: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million
by Offering for the Period 2018-2025
Table 182: Automated Container Terminal Market in Rest of
Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by
Offering for the Period 2009-2017
Table 183: Rest of Asia-Pacific Automated Container Terminal
Market Share Analysis by Offering: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
LATIN AMERICA
Table 184: Latin American Automated Container Terminal Market
Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025
Table 185: Automated Container Terminal Market in Latin America
in US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 186: Latin American Automated Container Terminal Market
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019,
and 2025
Table 187: Latin American Automated Container Terminal Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Degree of Automation for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 188: Automated Container Terminal Historic Market
Analysis in Latin America in US$ Million by Degree of
Automation: 2009-2017
Table 189: Latin American Automated Container Terminal Market
by Degree of Automation: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for
2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 190: Latin American Automated Container Terminal Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Project Type for the Period
2018-2025
Table 191: Automated Container Terminal Historic Market
Analysis in Latin America in US$ Million by Project Type:
2009-2017
Table 192: Latin American Automated Container Terminal Market
by Project Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
Table 193: Latin American Automated Container Terminal Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Offering for the Period
2018-2025
Table 194: Automated Container Terminal Historic Market
Analysis in Latin America in US$ Million by Offering: 2009-2017
Table 195: Latin American Automated Container Terminal Market
by Offering: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and
2025
ARGENTINA
Table 196: Argentinean Automated Container Terminal Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Degree of Automation:
2018-2025
Table 197: Automated Container Terminal Market in Argentina in
US$ Million by Degree of Automation: A Historic Review for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 198: Argentinean Automated Container Terminal Market
Share Breakdown by Degree of Automation: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 199: Argentinean Automated Container Terminal Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Project Type:
2018-2025
Table 200: Automated Container Terminal Market in Argentina in
US$ Million by Project Type: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 201: Argentinean Automated Container Terminal Market
Share Breakdown by Project Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 202: Argentinean Automated Container Terminal Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Offering: 2018-2025
Table 203: Automated Container Terminal Market in Argentina in
US$ Million by Offering: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 204: Argentinean Automated Container Terminal Market
Share Breakdown by Offering: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
BRAZIL
Table 205: Automated Container Terminal Market in Brazil by
Degree of Automation: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 206: Brazilian Automated Container Terminal Historic
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Degree of Automation:
2009-2017
Table 207: Brazilian Automated Container Terminal Market Share
Analysis by Degree of Automation: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 208: Automated Container Terminal Market in Brazil by
Project Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 209: Brazilian Automated Container Terminal Historic
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Project Type: 2009-2017
Table 210: Brazilian Automated Container Terminal Market Share
Analysis by Project Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 211: Automated Container Terminal Market in Brazil by
Offering: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 212: Brazilian Automated Container Terminal Historic
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Offering: 2009-2017
Table 213: Brazilian Automated Container Terminal Market Share
Analysis by Offering: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MEXICO
Table 214: Automated Container Terminal Market in Mexico:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Degree of Automation for the Period 2018-2025
Table 215: Mexican Automated Container Terminal Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Degree of Automation: 2009-2017
Table 216: Mexican Automated Container Terminal Market Share
Breakdown by Degree of Automation: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 217: Automated Container Terminal Market in Mexico:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Project Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 218: Mexican Automated Container Terminal Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Project Type: 2009-2017
Table 219: Mexican Automated Container Terminal Market Share
Breakdown by Project Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 220: Automated Container Terminal Market in Mexico:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Offering for the Period 2018-2025
Table 221: Mexican Automated Container Terminal Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Offering: 2009-2017
Table 222: Mexican Automated Container Terminal Market Share
Breakdown by Offering: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 223: Rest of Latin America Automated Container Terminal
Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Degree of
Automation: 2018 to 2025
Table 224: Automated Container Terminal Market in Rest of Latin
America by Degree of Automation: A Historic Review in US$
Million for 2009-2017
Table 225: Rest of Latin America Automated Container Terminal
Market Share Breakdown by Degree of Automation: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 226: Rest of Latin America Automated Container Terminal
Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Project
Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 227: Automated Container Terminal Market in Rest of Latin
America by Project Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for
2009-2017
Table 228: Rest of Latin America Automated Container Terminal
Market Share Breakdown by Project Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 229: Rest of Latin America Automated Container Terminal
Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Offering:
2018 to 2025
Table 230: Automated Container Terminal Market in Rest of Latin
America by Offering: A Historic Review in US$ Million for
2009-2017
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05797943/?utm_source=PRN
