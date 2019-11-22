Global Autoimmune Partnering Deal Trends, Players and Financials Directory 2019

DUBLIN, Nov. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Autoimmune Partnering 2014-2019: Deal Trends, Players and Financials" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Autoimmune Partnering 2014 to 2019 provides the full collection of Autoimmune disease deals signed between the world's pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies since 2014.

Most of the deals included within the report occur when a licensee obtains a right or an option right to license a licensor's product or technology. More often these days these deals tend to be multi-component including both a collaborative R&D and a commercialization of outcomes element.

The report takes readers through the comprehensive Autoimmune disease deal trends, key players and top deal values allowing the understanding of how, why and under what terms companies are currently entering Autoimmune deals.

The report includes coverage of the following autoimmune diseases:

Multiple sclerosis, Restless leg syndrome, Dermatitis, Eczema, Alopecia, Psoriasis, Celiac disease, Inflammatory bowel disease, Crohn's disease, Ulcerative colitis, Glomerulonephritis, Endometriosis, Immune thrombocytopenic purpura, Neutropenia, Graft versus host disease, Scleroderma, Systemic lupus erythematosus, Addison's disease, Diabetes Type 1, Ankylosing spondylitis, Juvenile arthritis, Psoriatic arthritis, Rheumatoid arthritis, Uveitis, Narcolepsy, Cronic obstructive pulmonary disease, Idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, Sarcoidosis, Meniere's disease, and other autoimmune disorders.

The report presents financial deal terms values for Autoimmune deals, where available listing by overall headline values, upfront payments, milestones and royalties enabling readers to analyse and benchmark the value of current deals.

In addition, a comprehensive appendix is provided with each report of all Autoimmune partnering deals signed and announced since 2014. The appendices are organized by company A-Z, stage of development at signing, deal type (collaborative R&D, co-promotion, licensing etc) and technology type. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.

In conclusion, this report provides everything a prospective dealmaker needs to know about partnering in the research, development and commercialization of Autoimmune technologies and products.

Global Autoimmune Partnering 2014 to 2019 provides the reader with the following key benefits:

In-depth understanding of Autoimmune deal trends since 2014

Access Autoimmune deal headline, upfront, milestone and royalty data

Research hundreds of actual contracts between Autoimmune partner companies

Comprehensive access to over 700 links to actual Autoimmune deals entered into by the world's biopharma companies

Indepth review of Autoimmune deals entered into by the top 25 most active dealmakers

Benchmark the key deal terms companies have agreed in previous deals

Identify key terms under which companies partner Autoimmune opportunities

Uncover companies actively partnering Autoimmune opportunities

Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary



Chapter 1 - Introduction



Chapter 2 - Trends in Autoimmune dealmaking

2.1. Introduction

2.2. Autoimmune partnering over the years

2.3. Autoimmune partnering by deal type

2.4. Autoimmune partnering by industry sector

2.5. Autoimmune partnering by stage of development

2.6. Autoimmune partnering by technology type

2.7. Autoimmune partnering by therapeutic indication



Chapter 3 - Financial deal terms for Autoimmune partnering

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Disclosed financials terms for Autoimmune partnering

3.3. Autoimmune partnering headline values

3.4. Autoimmune deal upfront payments

3.5. Autoimmune deal milestone payments

3.6. Autoimmune royalty rates



Chapter 4 - Leading Autoimmune deals and dealmakers

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Most active in Autoimmune partnering

4.3. List of most active dealmakers in Autoimmune

4.4. Top Autoimmune deals by value



Chapter 5 - Autoimmune contract document directory

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Autoimmune partnering deals where contract document available



Chapter 6 - Autoimmune dealmaking by therapeutic target

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Deals by Autoimmune therapeutic target



Appendices



Appendix 1 - Directory of Autoimmune deals by company A-Z 2014 to 2019

Appendix 2 - Directory of Autoimmune deals by deal type 2014 to 2019

Appendix 3 - Directory of Autoimmune deals by stage of development 2014 to 2019

Appendix 4 - Directory of Autoimmune deals by technology type 2014 to 2019



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5edxbz

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-autoimmune-partnering-deal-trends-players-and-financials-directory-2019-300962292.html

SOURCE Research and Markets