Global Atelier Sdn Bhd Chooses Arcc Spaces As Long-Term Strategic Workplace Partner

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Atelier Sdn Bhd, the leading fashion retail company managing some of the world's renowned fashion brands including Fred Perry and ALT3RD in Malaysia, celebrates its eighth anniversary with Arcc Spaces. Located at Centrepoint South in Mid Valley City with personalised customer experience, Global Atelier Sdn Bhd chose Arcc Spaces to be its long-term strategic workplace partner since 2013 and expanded from a company of four to a suite for 10 team members.

Arcc Spaces opened its first centre in Kuala Lumpur in 2007 and currently has three centres in the central business district (CBD) located at Centrepoint South, The Pavillion Tower and Gardens North Tower. With the central locations, premium product offerings and five-star customer experience, Arcc Spaces has been renowned for SMEs and MNCs in the city to expand their businesses. Arcc Spaces is one of the pioneering flexible workplace service providers in the market since 2003 with headquarters in Singapore and footprints in China in addition to Kuala Lumpur. With 16 centres in the region and an experienced enterprise solutions team, Arcc Spaces offers customers tailor-made workplaces based on their business requirements including data centre security, private office space, comfortable communal areas and expandable meeting rooms.

Global Atelier Sdn Bhd started its business operations with Arcc Spaces and expanded quickly. Being the official partner of some of the world's renowned fashion brands, the office location and ambiance are important to impress partners and customers as well as attracting and retaining talents. Over the years, Global Atelier Sdn Bhd has been making use of the offerings of Arcc Spaces to engage with its stakeholders such as hosting regular staff training and quarterly store management meetings at the fully-equipped state-of-the-art meeting rooms and welcoming guests by formally-dressed, well-groomed Arcc Spaces' customer experience team.

Farez Khan, PR and Marketing Specialist of Global Atelier Sdn Bhd, said, "We are very pleased to celebrate our eighth anniversary with Arcc Spaces. Arcc Spaces is our long-term strategic workplace partner since our establishment started. They have been providing us with flexible workplace solutions to benefit our business operations and growth. When our Company expanded from four to ten team members, Arcc Spaces arranged a new office suite for us to meet our immediate needs which would have been very challenging if we were using traditional office space. Also, since the outbreak of COVID-19, Arcc Spaces has been paying high attention to the hygiene of the centre and safety of all members, allowing us to focus on our work."

"Recently, Arcc Spaces' customer experience team hosted a surprise birthday party for one of our senior executives. Together with their regular festive events, Arcc Spaces creates harmony, comfort and team cohesion for us."

Varian Saw, General Manager of Arcc Spaces Kuala Lumpur said, "Though Arcc Spaces is a flexible workplace solution service provider, most of our customers are our long-term partners and we value our long-term relationship with them to expand and grow together. Over the years, we have expanded from one to three centres in Malaysia, and some of our customers have expanded with us, moving teams to other centres within Kuala Lumpur. Some of our customers are now our strategic partners for the group such as HR software solutions, cloud service, and F&B vendors within our centres. More importantly, we have formed a community for our members to share knowledge and experience, creating business opportunities and potential collaborations."

"Global Atelier Sdn Bhd is one of our long-term customers and throughout the last eight years we have enjoyed seeing its growth as a company, building relationships with some of our other customers at Centrepoint South Centre. Our team will continue to create more social and business events across all three centres for our customers to build the Arcc Spaces community in Kuala Lumpur."

For more information about Global Atelier Sdn Bhd, please visit: https://www.facebook.com/fredperrymy

For more information about Arcc Spaces, please visit: https://www.arccspaces.com/

About Arcc Spaces

Arcc Spaces is a shared workspace brand with 16 locations across Asia that works with corporates to transform the way they work and drive innovation through a network of hospitality-led spaces. Headquartered in Singapore, Arcc Spaces has locations across Malaysia, Beijing, Shanghai, and Hong Kong. We provide access to a collection of beautifully designed business hubs, lounges, and labs grounded in landmark projects across the world's gateway cities to empower today's leaders to meet, collaborate, learn and access talents and opportunities. Arcc Spaces is a part of the Arcc Holdings, a transformative real estate and hospitality company that develops and operates a range of concepts in the areas of 'Work, Live and Play'. For more information, please visit https://www.arccspaces.com

SOURCE Arcc Spaces