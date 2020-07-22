|
22.07.2020 15:10:00
Global Asphaltene and Paraffin Inhibitors Industry
NEW YORK, July 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Asphaltene and Paraffin Inhibitors estimated at US$786.7 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.7% over the period 2020-2027.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p02070081/?utm_source=PRN
The U.S. Accounts for Over 29.4% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 3.5% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
The Asphaltene and Paraffin Inhibitors market in the U.S. is estimated at US$231.4 Million in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 29.42% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$180.5 Million in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 3.5% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.4% and 3.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.6% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$180.5 Million by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 17th edition of our report. The 95-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
-Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
- AES Arabia Ltd.
- Akzo Nobel NV
- Baker Hughes (BHGE)
- Caradan Chemicals Inc.
- Clariant
- Croda International Plc
- EMEC
- Force Chem Technologies
- Halliburton
- Innospec Inc.
- Janus Energy Resources
- Kosta Oil Field Technologies Inc.
- LLC FLEK
- NALCO Champion
- Newpark Resources Inc.
- Rocanda Enterprises Ltd.
- Roemex Limited
- Schlumberger Limited
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p02070081/?utm_source=PRN
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Asphaltene and Paraffin Inhibitors: An Introductory Prelude
Recent Market Activity
Key Growth Drivers in Brief
Uptrend in Global Oil & Gas Sector Drives Market Momentum
Emphasis on Advanced Oilfield Chemicals & Flow Assurance Agents
Spurs Demand
North America Dominates the Scenario
Developing Markets Promise Lucrative Potential
Middle East Evolves into Fastest Growing Market
Competitive Scenario
Leading Players in the Global Asphaltene and Paraffin
Inhibitors Market
M&A Activity
Global Competitor Market Shares
Asphaltene and Paraffin Inhibitors Competitor Market Share
Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2018 & 2029
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
AES Arabia Ltd. (Saudi Arabia)
Akzo Nobel N.V. (The Netherlands)
Baker Hughes (BHGE) (USA)
Caradan Chemicals, Inc. (Canada)
Clariant (Switzerland)
Croda International Plc (UK)
EMEC (Egypt)
Force Chem Technologies (USA)
Halliburton (USA)
Innospec, Inc. (USA)
Janus Energy Resources (USA)
Kosta Oil Field Technologies, Inc. (USA)
LLC FLEK (Russia)
NALCO Champion (USA)
Newpark Resources, Inc. (USA)
Rocanda Enterprises Ltd. (Canada)
Roemex Limited (UK)
Schlumberger Limited (USA)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Negative Impact of Asphaltenes & Paraffins on Oil Operations:
Cornerstone for Present & Future Growth of the Market
Asphaltene Inhibitors Facilitate Seamless Oil Production
Also Aid in Corrosion Prevention
Heavy Grade Crude Oil: High-Growth Market
Paraffin Inhibitors Alleviate Paraffin Damage in Highly
Paraffinic Crudes
Deepwater Drilling Presents New Opportunities
Progressive Formulation Improvements Augment Performance &
Functionality
FATHOM XT SUBSEA525 Asphaltene Inhibitor
Polyaminoamide - Eco-friendly Paraffin Inhibitor
Issues & Challenges
Uncertainty in Performance - A Market Dampener
Unintended Nature - A Serious Concern
Growing Importance of Dispersants
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Asphaltene and Paraffin Inhibitors Global Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 2: Asphaltene and Paraffin Inhibitors Global
Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by
Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Asphaltene and Paraffin Inhibitors Market Share Shift
across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
Market Analytics
Table 4: United States Asphaltene and Paraffin Inhibitors
Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Asphaltene and Paraffin Inhibitors Market in the
United States: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
CANADA
Table 6: Canadian Asphaltene and Paraffin Inhibitors Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 7: Canadian Asphaltene and Paraffin Inhibitors Historic
Market Review in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
JAPAN
Table 8: Japanese Market for Asphaltene and Paraffin
Inhibitors: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Thousand for the Period 2020-2027
Table 9: Asphaltene and Paraffin Inhibitors Market in Japan:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand for the Period
2012-2019
CHINA
Table 10: Chinese Asphaltene and Paraffin Inhibitors Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand for the Period 2020-2027
Table 11: Asphaltene and Paraffin Inhibitors Historic Market
Analysis in China in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
Market Analytics
Table 12: European Asphaltene and Paraffin Inhibitors Market
Demand Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 13: Asphaltene and Paraffin Inhibitors Market in Europe:
A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 14: European Asphaltene and Paraffin Inhibitors Market
Share Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 15: Asphaltene and Paraffin Inhibitors Market in France:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2020-2027
Table 16: French Asphaltene and Paraffin Inhibitors Historic
Market Scenario in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
GERMANY
Table 17: Asphaltene and Paraffin Inhibitors Market in Germany:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 18: German Asphaltene and Paraffin Inhibitors Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
ITALY
Table 19: Italian Asphaltene and Paraffin Inhibitors Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand for the Period 2020-2027
Table 20: Asphaltene and Paraffin Inhibitors Historic Market
Analysis in Italy in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 21: United Kingdom Market for Asphaltene and Paraffin
Inhibitors: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Thousand for the Period 2020-2027
Table 22: Asphaltene and Paraffin Inhibitors Market in the
United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand for the
Period 2012-2019
REST OF EUROPE
Table 23: Rest of Europe Asphaltene and Paraffin Inhibitors
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand: 2020-2027
Table 24: Asphaltene and Paraffin Inhibitors Market in Rest of
Europe in US$ Thousand: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 25: Asphaltene and Paraffin Inhibitors Market in
Asia-Pacific: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 26: Asia-Pacific Asphaltene and Paraffin Inhibitors
Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
REST OF WORLD
Table 27: Rest of World Asphaltene and Paraffin Inhibitors
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 28: Rest of World Asphaltene and Paraffin Inhibitors
Historic Market Review in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 33
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p02070081/?utm_source=PRN
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com
US: (339)-368-6001
Intl: +1 339-368-6001
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-asphaltene-and-paraffin-inhibitors-industry-301097758.html
SOURCE Reportlinker
Inside (Anzeige)
Inside Fonds (Anzeige)
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Wall Street vorbörslich uneinheitlich -- Gewinnmitnahmen drücken SMI und DAX ins Minus -- Börsen in Asien beenden Handel mit gemischten Vorzeichen
Börse aktuell - Live Ticker
Der Dow Jones notiert vor Börsenstart etwas schwächer. Der heimische Markt und der deutsche Leitindex verbuchen im Mittwochshandel Abgaben. In Asien fanden die Kurse zur Wochenmitte keine einheitliche Richtung.
Finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}