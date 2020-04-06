Global Artificial Pancreas Device Systems (APDS) Market, Forecast to 2025 - Rising Demand for Efficient Diabetes Monitoring and Minimally Invasive Drug Delivery Systems

DUBLIN, April 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Artificial Pancreas Device Systems (APDS) Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global artificial pancreas device systems market is currently experiencing robust growth. Looking forward, the market is projected to exhibit a CAGR of around 18% during 2020-2025.



The increasing prevalence of pancreatic cancer, pancreatitis and other chronic ailments is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, the growing occurrence of diabetes and obesity, due to age-related factors, physical inactivity and unhealthy dietary patterns, is also contributing to the widespread adoption of APDS across the globe.



The rising demand for efficient diabetes monitoring and minimally invasive (MI) drug delivery systems is also providing a boost to the market growth. APDS automatically monitors the glucose levels and administers doses of insulin throughout the day in controlled amounts. Various technological innovations, including the development of software-based wireless systems that are integrated with automated controls, are further contributing to the market growth.



Moreover, regulatory bodies and governments of various nations are significantly investing in research and development (R&D) for the improvement of healthcare infrastructure across the globe. For instance, the Food and Drug Association (US FDA) in the United States is approving an increasing number of new and innovative products, which is creating a positive outlook for the market in the country.



The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being Beta Bionics Inc., Bigfoot Biomedical Inc., Cellnovo Limited, Dexcom Inc., Inreda Diabetic B.V., Insulet Corporation, Johnson & Johnson, Medtronic Inc., Roche Holding AG, Tandem Diabetes Care Inc., Typezero Technologies Inc., etc.



