Global Artificial Neural Network (ANN) Market Set to Reach $296M by 2024 | Company Profiles, Business Overviews, Product Offerings, Recent Developments, and Market Strategies

DUBLIN, Oct. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Artificial Neural Network Market by Component (Solutions, Platform/API and Services), Application (Image Recognition, Signal Recognition, and Data Mining), Deployment Mode, Organization Size, Industry Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Artificial Neural Network (ANN) Market is expected to grow from USD 117 million in 2019 to USD 296 million by 2024, at a CAGR of 20.5%.

This market study covers the ANN market across segments.

It aims at estimating the market size and the growth potential of this market, across different segments, such as provider, application, organization size, and region.

The study also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the market, along with their company profiles, key observations related to product and business offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.

The ANN market is driven by enhanced processing power, learning ability, and speed of neural networks to drive the growth of the market. However, Difficulty in tracking the outcomes of in-process stages can hinder the growth of the ANN market.

The report includes the study of the key players offering ANN solutions and services. It profiles major vendors in the global ANN market. The major vendors include Google (US), IBM (US), Oracle (US), Microsoft (US), Intel (US), Qualcomm (US), Alyuda (US), Ward Systems (US), GMDH, LLC (US), Starmind (Switzerland), NeuralWare (US), Neurala (US), and Clarifai (US). It also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the ANN market, along with their company profiles, business overviews, product offerings, recent developments, and market strategies.



Solutions segment to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period



The ANN market is segmented based on components, such as solutions, platform/API, and services. The solution segment is expected to grow at a rapid pace during the forecast period. An efficient ANN solutions offer greater flexibility to developers for programming owing to the ability to design and train customized deep neural networks, and it also provides interfaces to common programming language. ANN solutions help organizations to perform such cognitive functions as problem-solving and machine learning.



Manufacturing segment to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period



The ANN market by industry vertical has been segmented into Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), telecommunication and IT, retail and eCommerce, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, government and defense, transportation and logistics, and others (media and entertainment, travel and hospitality, and education). The manufacturing segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to the growing demand to predict the mechanical proprieties of processed products based on given technological parameters.



APAC to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period



Asia Pacific (APAC) is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The increasing investments by the tech companies in major APAC countries, such as China India, South Korea, Japan, Australia and New Zealand (ANZ), and Rest of APAC, growing government regulations and initiatives are expected to drive the growth of the market in APAC.



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Artificial Neural Network Market

4.2 Market Share By Region

4.3 Market By Industry Vertical and Region

4.4 Best Market to Invest, By Region, 2019



5 Market Overview and Industry Trends

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Enhanced Processing Power, Learning Ability, and Speed of Neural Networks to Drive the Growth of the Market

5.2.1.2 Increasing Demand to Detect Complex Non-linear Relationships Between Variables and Recognize Patterns in Big Data

5.2.1.3 Demand to Train Large Volumes of Data Sets With Low Supervision to Drive the Market

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Difficulty in Tracking the Outcomes of In-Process Stages

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Increasing use of ANN in IoT and Data Analytics

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Extrapolation Issues in ANN Being a Drawback to the Market

5.3 Regulatory Implications

5.3.1 General Data Protection Regulation

5.3.2 Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act

5.4 Expected Applications of ANN-Integrated Systems

5.4.1 Data Mining and Archiving

5.4.2 Analytical Software

5.4.3 Optimization Software

5.4.4 Visualization Software

5.5 Ecosystem of Artificial Neural Network

5.6 Types of Artificial Neural Network

5.6.1 Recurrent Neural Network

5.6.2 Convolutional Neural Network

5.6.3 Feedforward Neural Network



6 Artificial Neural Network Market By Component

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Solution

6.2.1 Open-Source Software Solution to Drive the Adoption of Artificial Neural Network in Research, Forecasting/Prediction, and Visualizations Areas

6.3 Platform/API

6.3.1 Availability of Flexible APIS to Drive the Adoption of Artificial Neural Network in Different Industries

6.4 Services

6.4.1 Managed Services

6.4.1.1 Increasing Need for Monitoring and Maintaining Tool Operations and Reducing Overhead Costs to Drive the Growth of Managed Services in the Market

6.4.2 Professional Services

6.4.2.1 Consulting

6.4.2.1.1 Technicalities Involved in Implementing Artificial Neural Network Tools and Services to Boost the Growth of Consulting Services

6.4.2.2 Deployment and Integration

6.4.2.2.1 Growing Need to Overcome System-Related Issues Effectively to Drive the Growth of Deployment and Integration Services

6.4.2.3 Support and Maintenance

6.4.2.3.1 Growing Deployment of Artificial Neural Network Software to Drive the Demand for Support and Maintenance Services



7 Artificial Neural Network Market By Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Image Recognition

7.2.1 Rising Need for Efficient Techniques to Process and Categorize Objects in Variety of Fields to Drive the Growth of the Image Recognition Segment

7.3 Signal Recognition

7.3.1 Classification and Feature Extraction Algorithm to Fuel the Growth of the Signal Recognition Application in the Market

7.4 Data Mining

7.4.1 Demand for Predictive Analytics to Fuel the Growth of Data Mining Application in the Market

7.5 Others



8 Artificial Neural Network Market By Deployment Mode

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Cloud

8.2.1 Cost-Effectiveness and Scalability of Cloud Deployment Mode to Boost the Growth of This Segment

8.3 On-Premises

8.3.1 Data-Sensitive Organizations Prefer the On-Premises Deployment Mode for Artificial Neural Network Software



9 Artificial Neural Network Market By Organization Size

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

9.2.1 Need for Viable Cloud-Based Cost-Effective Solutions to Drive the Adoption of Artificial Neural Network in Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

9.3 Large Enterprises

9.3.1 Increasing Adoption of Advanced Technologies to Drive the Adoption of Artificial Neural Network in Large Enterprises



10 Artificial Neural Network Market By Industry Vertical

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

10.2.1 Growing Focus on Financial Standards and Compliance With Regulations to Drive the Market

10.3 Retail and Ecommerce

10.3.1 Growing Demand to Identify Customer Behavior in Real-Time to Fuel the Growth of the Retail and Ecommerce Industry Vertical

10.4 Telecommunications and It

10.4.1 Increasing Demand to Provide Improved Services for a Growing Customer Base to Boost the Adoption of the Market

10.5 Healthcare and Life Sciences

10.5.1 Growing Demand to Achieve Better Patient Experience and Personalized Treatment in Real-Time to Fuel the Growth of the Healthcare and Life Sciences Industry Vertical

10.6 Manufacturing

10.6.1 Growing Need to Extend the Lifespan of Factory Equipment and Reduce the Risk of Production Delays to Fuel the Growth of the Artificial Neural Network Application in the Manufacturing Industry Vertical

10.7 Transportation and Logistics

10.7.1 Demand to Reduce Cost and Management of the Overall Supply Chain Flow to Drive the Growth of the Market

10.8 Government and Defense

10.8.1 Growing Demand for Enhanced Data Security and Advanced Intelligence to Drive the Market

10.9 Others



11 Artificial Neural Network Market By Region

11.1 Introduction

11.2 North America

11.2.1 United States

11.2.1.1 Government's Focus on Innovation and Research to Fuel the Adoption of Artificial Neural Network Software in the United States

11.2.2 Canada

11.2.2.1 Increase in Investments and Research Activities to Drive Artificial Neural Network Software and Services Adoption in Canada

11.3 Europe

11.3.1 United Kingdom

11.3.1.1 Government Focus on Innovation and Research to Fuel the Adoption of Artificial Neural Network Software in the United Kingdom

11.3.2 Germany

11.3.2.1 Growing Investments By Tech-Giants to Provide Opportunities for the Development of Artificial Neural Network Software

11.3.3 France

11.3.3.1 Focus on R&D and Heavy Inflow of Capital From Global Players and Investors to Drive the Artificial Neural Network Market Growth in France

11.3.4 Italy

11.3.4.1 Government Initiatives to Increase the Adoption of Artificial Neural Network in Manufacturing and Finance Sector to Help Market Growth

11.3.5 Spain

11.3.5.1 Government Smart City Initiatives Contributing to the Growth of the Market in Spain

11.3.6 Rest of Europe

11.4 Asia Pacific

11.4.1 China

11.4.1.1 Increasing Focus on Integrating Artificial Intelligence and Deep Learning Technologies to Drive the Adoption of Artificial Neural Network Software in China

11.4.2 Japan

11.4.2.1 Existing Market and Already Adopted Technology to Boost the Market in Japan

11.4.3 South Korea

11.4.3.1 Government Initiatives and Support Toward the Adoption of Artificial Intelligence to Drive the Market Growth

11.4.4 India

11.4.4.1 Advent of Neural Network Startups in India to Drive the Growth of the Market

11.4.5 Australia and New Zealand

11.4.5.1 Growth in Infrastructure Developments and the Adoption of Connected Devices to Drive the Market

11.4.6 Rest of Asia Pacific

11.5 Middle East and Africa

11.5.1 Middle East

11.5.1.1 Advanced Analytics Coupled With AI Adoption to Drive the Artificial Neural Network Market in the United Arab Emirates

11.5.2 Africa

11.5.2.1 Transformation in the Overall Infrastructure Industry to Boost the Adoption of Artificial Neural Network Tools in South Africa

11.6 Latin America

11.6.1 Brazil

11.6.1.1 Investments By Multinational Companies to Drive the Market Growth in Brazil

11.6.2 Mexico

11.6.2.1 Government Initiatives and Increasing Demand for Artificial Neural Network Software and Services to Trigger the Market Growth in Mexico

11.6.3 Rest of Latin America



12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Microquadrant Overview

12.1.1 Visionaries

12.1.2 Innovators

12.1.3 Dynamic Differentiators

12.1.4 Emerging Companies

12.2 Competitive Benchmarking

12.2.1 Business Strategy Excellence of Major Players in the Market

12.2.2 Strength of Solution Offerings of Major Players in the Market

12.3 Ranking of Players, 2019



13 Company Profiles

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Google

13.3 IBM

13.4 Microsoft

13.5 Oracle

13.6 Intel

13.7 Qualcomm

13.8 Alyuda

13.9 Ward Systems

13.10 GMDH, LLC

13.11 Starmind

13.12 Neuralware

13.13 Neurala

13.14 Clarifai



