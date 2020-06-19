Global Apparel Market to Experience a 1.9% YoY Growth Decline During 2019-2020 due to COVID-19

DUBLIN, June 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Apparel Global Market Report 2020-30: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global apparel market is expected to decline from $672.3 billion in 2019 to $659.7 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -1.9%. The decline is mainly due to economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The market is then expected to recover and grow at a CAGR of 8% from 2021 and reach $809.8 billion in 2023.



Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the global apparel market, accounting for 32% of the market in 2019. Western Europe was the second largest region accounting for 28% of the global apparel market. Africa was the smallest region in the global apparel market.



The growing awareness on the adverse effects of textile industry on environment is encouraging customers to opt for sustainable materials. Unlike natural materials, synthetic fibers take long time to decompose as they are made from petroleum products. Biological materials like spider silk are light and have tensile strength that are used in making garments. Some of the companies also started creating a decomposable synthetic version of spider silk.



For example, Spiber Inc., a Japanese biomaterials specialist, was the first to produce artificial spider silk. The company uses genetically modified E.coli to produce the silk proteins which are used to produce silk fibers. Apparel manufacturing companies also have cameras linked to computers to detect the edge of a piece to carry out stitching, thus indicating high degree of automation in the apparel manufacturing industry.



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider apparel market, and compares it with other markets.

NIKE Inc.

Adidas AG

VF Corporation

PVH Corp.

Hanesbrands Inc.

