Global Antimicrobial Textile Market Outlook 2018-2027 - Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities

The Global Antimicrobial Textile market accounted for $8.88 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $16.20 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period.



Some of the factors such as increasing geriatric population, technological advancements and regulations are driving the market. However, strict environmental regulations for the use of antimicrobial products that contain harmful chemicals is restraining the market growth.



Antimicrobial textiles have been used for antibacterial, infection control, wound healing, hygiene, etc. The effectiveness of antimicrobial action on textiles depends on the antimicrobial, the concentration, and the application method of the antimicrobial on the textile. Antimicrobial properties can also enhance the performance and lifespan of consumer products.



Based on the application, medical textiles is likely to have a huge demand during the forecast period due to the usage of antimicrobial textiles in hospitals helps to mitigate the dangers of a widespread disease outbreak. By geography, Asia Pacific is estimated to have a lucrative growth due to the investments in industries, increasing disposable income of people, changing lifestyles and increasing economic growth rates.



What the report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub-segments and the regional markets

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, etc.

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements



Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Research Sources



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Application Analysis

3.7 Emerging Markets

3.8 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Antimicrobial Textile Market, By Fabric

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Cotton

5.3 Polyamide

5.4 Polyester

5.5 Other Fabrics



6 Global Antimicrobial Textile Market, By Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Styrenic Block Copolymer

6.3 Styrene Butadiene Rubber

6.4 Polybutadiene Rubber

6.5 Nitrile Butadiene Rubber

6.6 Butyl Rubber



7 Global Antimicrobial Textile Market, By Active Agent

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Bio-Based Agents

7.2.1 Chitosan

7.2.2 Other Bio-Based Agents

7.3 Metal & Metallic Salts

7.3.1 Copper

7.3.2 Silver

7.3.3 Zinc

7.3.4 Other Metal & Metallic Salts

7.4 Synthetic Organic Compounds

7.4.1 Polyhexamethylene Biguanides (PHMB)

7.4.2 Quaternary Ammonium Compounds (QACS)

7.4.3 Triclosan

7.4.4 Zinc Pyrithione



8 Global Antimicrobial Textile Market, By Finishing Techniques

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Exhaust

8.3 Foam Finishing Method

8.4 Pad-Dry-Cure

8.5 Spraying



9 Global Antimicrobial Textile Market, By Application

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Apparel

9.2.1 Sportswear

9.2.2 Intimates

9.2.3 Outdoor Clothing

9.3 Industrial Textile

9.3.1 Hvac System

9.3.2 Filters

9.4 Commercial Textiles

9.4.1 Protective Wear

9.4.2 Other Commercial Textiles

9.5 Home Textiles

9.5.1 Carpets

9.5.2 Bedding

9.5.3 Curtains & Drapes

9.5.4 Other Home Textiles

9.6 Medical Textiles

9.6.1 Attire

9.6.2 Sheets & Blankets

9.6.3 Surgical Supplies & Wipes

9.6.4 Other Medical Textiles

9.7 Other Applications

9.7.1 Socks & Shoe Inserts

9.7.2 Footwear



10 Global Antimicrobial Textile Market, By Geography

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.2.1 US

10.2.2 Canada

10.2.3 Mexico

10.3 Europe

10.3.1 Germany

10.3.2 UK

10.3.3 Italy

10.3.4 France

10.3.5 Spain

10.3.6 Rest of Europe

10.4 Asia Pacific

10.4.1 Japan

10.4.2 China

10.4.3 India

10.4.4 Australia

10.4.5 New Zealand

10.4.6 South Korea

10.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

10.5 South America

10.5.1 Argentina

10.5.2 Brazil

10.5.3 Chile

10.5.4 Rest of South America

10.6 Middle East & Africa

10.6.1 Saudi Arabia

10.6.2 UAE

10.6.3 Qatar

10.6.4 South Africa

10.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



11 Key Developments

11.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

11.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

11.3 New Product Launch

11.4 Expansions

11.5 Other Key Strategies



12 Company Profiling

12.1 A World of Wipes

12.2 Balvigna Weaving Mills Pvt Ltd

12.3 Barjan Manufacturing Ltd

12.4 Innova Tex

12.5 Maine-Lee Technology Group LLC

12.6 Meditex Technology

12.7 Medtronic

12.8 Smartfiber AG

12.9 Stafford Textile Ltd

12.10 Sun Dream Enterprise Co Ltd

12.11 Surgicotfab Textiles Private Limited

12.12 Suzhou Chunshen Environment Protection Fiber Co Ltd

12.13 Swicofil AG

12.14 Toyobo Co Ltd



