NEW YORK, Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Photoresist, a sort of material indispensable to PCB, flat panel display, optoelectronic devices, among others, keeps expanding in market size amid the robust demand from downstream sectors. In 2018, the global photoresist market was worth approximately $8.7 billion with a year-on-year increase of 5.7%, of which the photoresist for PCB, LCD and semiconductor commanded a combined 70.8% share.







Nowadays, the world's photoresist market is firmly monopolized by multinational giants such as JSR, TOK, DOW, Fujifilm, Shin-Etsu Chemical, Dongjin Semichem, Merk, and Eternal Materials. In particular, the four players including JSR, TOK, DOW and Fujifilm held over 70% market shares together in 2018.



The developed nations, namely Japan, Germany and the United States take a lion's share at least 60% of global photoresist market, leaving China far behind. Although with a growing market, China's photoresist is still heavily dependent on imports. In 2018, Chinese photoresist market was sized around RMB7.28 billion as a percentage of 12.1% in global total.



In this case, local Chinese companies are vigorously developing photoresist products so as to substitute for imports, and the leading ones are composed of Kempur Microelectronics Inc., Shenzhen Rongda Photosensitive Science & Technology Co., Ltd., Shanghai Phichem Material Co., Ltd., Jiangsu Kuangshun Photosensitivity New-Material Stock Co., Ltd., Zhejiang Yongtai Technology Co ., Ltd., and New East New Materials Co., Ltd.



The four kinds of high-end photoresist now prevail in the Chinese market, including g-line, i-line, KrF, and ArF, where g-line and i-line have been spawned with deliveries being on a rise; KrF has already passed certification but is still at a critical stage; and ArF photoresist is hopeful to make a breakthrough and go through certification in 2020.



Global and China Photoresist Industry Report, 2019-2025 highlights the following:

Global photoresist industry (market size, competitive landscape, major countries and regions);

Chinese photoresist industry (market size, supply & demand, import & export, competitive pattern, etc.);

Analysis on markets of PCB photoresist, LCD photoresist and semiconductor photoresist;

14 global and 10 Chinese photoresist vendors (operation, photoresist business, etc.).



