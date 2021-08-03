Global and China Automotive Intelligent Cockpit Platform Research Report 2021 - Integration of ADAS Functions and V2X Systems Into the Cockpit Domain

DUBLIN, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global and China Automotive Intelligent Cockpit Platform Research Report, 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Next-Generation Intelligent Cockpit Platform: Deep Domain Integration, Pluggable Hardware, Reusable Software



As new-generation E/E architectures evolve, deep integration of cockpit domain may become a trend.



The development of automotive E/E architectures comes with the integration of ADAS functions and V2X systems into the cockpit domain that already combines conventional cockpit electronics.



Through the lens of function integration, the cockpit domain tends to be integrated. As well as basic capabilities including dashboard and center console, rear seat entertainment, HUD and voice, quite a few suppliers currently integrate also surround view camera, DMS, IMS and some ADAS functions into their intelligent cockpit platforms.



In Harman's case, its cockpit platform already integrates L0 ADAS functions from AR navigation and 360 surround view to DMS/OMS and E-mirror. In future, Harman will combine intelligent cockpit domain controller and ADAS domain controller to support L1~L2+/L3 capabilities, giving OEMs scope for lowering their costs and simplifying systems.



In 2021, ThunderSoft also introduced TurboX Auto 4.5, its new-generation intelligent cockpit platform that allows the cockpit to integrate DMS and automated parking solution and interact with ADAS scenarios. Its intelligent cockpit that can start the built-in computing platform in the parking process optimizes low speed driving with stronger computing force or assists the driver in parking, providing better driving experience.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Overview of Intelligent Cockpit Platform Development

1.1 Definition of Automotive Intelligent Cockpit Platform

1.2 New Functions (e.g., Multi-display Integration) Boost Intelligent Cockpit Platforms

1.3 Development of Intelligent Cockpit Follows the Trend of EE Architecture

1.4 Development Trends of Intelligent Cockpit Underlying Architecture (1)

1.5 Development Trends of Intelligent Cockpit Underlying Architecture (2)

1.6 Some ADAS Functions are Integrated into Intelligent Cockpits

1.7 Development Trends of Automotive Cockpits

1.8 Software and Hardware System Architecture of Intelligent Cockpit Platform

1.9 A Clear Trend for Separation between Cockpit Software and Hardware

1.10 SOC Trends

1.11 Multi-SOC Cockpit Architecture

1.12 Trends of Cross-border Industry Chain Integration

1.13 Shifts in Business Models

1.14 Comparison of Major Foreign Cockpit Platform Solutions

1.15 Comparison of Major Chinese Cockpit Platform Solutions



2 Intelligent Cockpit Hardware Platform

2.1 Status Quo and Trends of Intelligent Cockpit Hardware Platform

2.1.1 Multi-ECU Integration in Traditional Cockpit

2.1.2 Design Examples of Cockpit Domain Controller

2.1.3 Cockpit Hardware Platform

2.1.4 Development Trends and Industrial Impacts of Cockpit Domain Controller

2.1.5 Solutions of Typical Cockpit Domain Controller Vendors and Their Customers

2.2 Major Intelligent Cockpit Hardware Platform Providers

2.2.1 Visteon Cockpit Domain Controller

2.2.2 Harman Intelligent Cockpit Hardware Platform

2.2.3 Panasonic SPYDR

2.2.4 Intel Cockpit Platform

2.2.5 Magneti Marelli Intelligent Cockpit Domain Controller

2.2.6 Aptiv Integrated Cockpit Controller

2.2.7 Huawei HarmonyOS Intelligent Cockpit IVI Module

2.2.8 Intelligent Cockpit Domain Products of NOBO Automotive System

2.2.9 iNest 2.0 Intelligent Cockpit of NOBO Automotive System

2.2.10 HASCO Intelligent Cockpit Domain Controller

2.2.11 The 1st-Generation "Enjoy Smart Future" Intelligent Cockpit of Jiangsu Changshu Automotive Trim Group

2.2.12 Faurecia Smart Cockpit

2.2.13 Horizon Halo In-vehicle Intelligent Interaction Solution of Horizon Robotics

2.2.14 Samsung Digital Cockpit 2021

2.3 Intelligent Cockpit Processor

2.4 Major Cockpit Processor Vendors and Their Products

2.4.1 Renesas R-CAR Series for Cockpit Processors

2.4.2 Intel A3900 Processor

2.4.3 Development History of Qualcomm Cockpit Processor

2.4.4 NVIDIA Deep Learning Processor

2.4.5 NXP Cockpit Processor

2.4.6 TI Cockpit Chip

2.4.7 Samsung Cockpit Processor

2.4.8 Telechips Cockpit Processor

2.4.9 MediaTek Cockpit Chip

2.4.10 Horizon Robotics Automotive Cockpit Chip

2.4.11 Huawei HiSilicon Cockpit Chips: Kirin 710A

2.4.11 Huawei HiSilicon Cockpit Chips: Kirin 990A

2.4.12 Allwinner Cockpit Processor

2.4.13 SemiDrive Cockpit Chip: X9

2.4.13.1 SemiDrive X9H/X9P Intelligent Cockpit Solution

2.4.13.2 Four New Automotive Processor Chips of SemiDrive

2.4.14 UNISOC Intelligent Cockpit Chip

2.4.15 SiEngine Intelligent Cockpit Chip



3 Intelligent Cockpit Software Platform

3.1 Composition and Trends of Intelligent Cockpit Software Platform

3.1.1 What is Intelligent Cockpit Software Platform

3.1.2 Future Cockpit Needs a New Cockpit Software Architecture

3.1.3 Summary of Main Cockpit Software Solutions

3.1.4 ThunderSoft SOA-based Intelligent Cockpit Software Solution

3.1.5 Huawei HarmonyOS Cockpit Software Platform

3.1.6 Neusoft Reach SDV-oriented Solution

3.1.7 Banma Zhixing Intelligent Cockpit

3.1.8 Continental EB Integrated Software Platform

3.1.9 UAES AP Autosar-based Open Software Platform

3.1.10SAIC SOA-based Software Platform

3.2 Major Vehicle Operating Systems and Providers

3.2.1 Status Quo of Automotive Operating Systems

3.2.2 Android Leads in IVI Operating System Market

3.2.3 In-vehicle Underlying Operating System Market Shares

3.2.4 Secondary Development on Underlying Operating System

3.2.5 BlackBerry QNX

3.2.6 Linux & AGL

3.2.7 Android & Android Auto

3.2.8 AliOS

3.2.9 Volkswagen VW.OS

3.2.10 Huawei HarmonyOS

3.2.11 Huawei HarmonyOS Cockpit Operating System (HOS)



4 Intelligent Cockpit Platform Layout of Major OEMs

4.1 Summary of Cockpit Platform Layout of OEMs

4.1.1 New-generation E/E Architectures and Cockpit Layout of Foreign Traditional OEMs

4.1.2 Cockpit Layout of Traditional Chinese OEMs

4.1.3 Cockpit Platforms of Start-up Automakers

4.1.4 Cockpit Platforms of Emerging Automakers

4.1.5 Chip Layout of OEMs

4.1.6 Software Layout of OEMs

4.1.7 Mass Production of Intelligent Cockpit Platforms of Major Global OEMs (1)

4.1.8 Mass Production of Intelligent Cockpit Platforms of Major Global OEMs (2)

4.2 Tesla

4.3 BMW

4.4 Volkswagen

4.5 Audi

4.6 Mercedes-Benz

4.7 FAW Hongqi

4.8 Changan Automobile

4.9 BYD

4.10 Great Wall Motor

4.11 SAIC

4.12 GAC

4.13 Geely

4.14 Chery

4.15 BAIC

4.16 Weltmeister

4.17 Neta Auto

4.18 ENOVATE

4.19 Human Horizons

4.20 Other OEMs

4.20.1 NIO ET7 Intelligent Cockpit

4.20.2 Xiaopeng Motors' 3rd-generation Intelligent Cockpit

4.20.3 Xpeng P7 Intelligent Music Cockpit

4.20.4 Dongfeng Voyah FREE Intelligent Cockpit

4.20.5 Evergrande Auto Released Intelligent Cockpit



5 Global Intelligent Cockpit System Integrators

5.1 Harman

5.2 Visteon

5.3 Faurecia

5.4 Aptiv

5.5 Bosch

5.6 Continental

5.7 Denso

5.8 Panasonic



6 Chinese Intelligent Cockpit System Integrators

6.1 Desay SV

6.2 Neusoft Group

6.3 Hangsheng Electronics

6.4 CooKoo

6.5 Huawei

6.6 ThunderSoft

6.7 AUTOAI

6.8 ArcherMind Technology

6.9 BICV

6.10 Joyson Electronics

6.11 Huizhou Foryou General Electronics

