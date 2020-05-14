|
14.05.2020 19:45:00
Global Amorphous Polyalphaolefin (APAO) Technologies and Markets: Global Giants BASF SE, Eastman Chemical Co and Huntsman Corp Leading the Market
DUBLIN, May 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Amorphous Polyalphaolefin (APAO): Technologies and Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global APAO market has significant scope due to APAO's wide range of applications and versatility in varied domains such as the automotive, packaging and personal care sectors, among others. This report has been segmented by type, end-users, application, and geography. The major geographies covered in the report include North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC) and the Rest of the World (RoW). Furthermore, a country-specific breakdown of the APAO market is also included in the report. Countries were included mainly based on the total revenue generated. The major countries included in the report are the U.S., Canada, Germany, the U.K., Spain, Italy, France, China, Japan, Korea and India. Sales data for the global and regional markets were corroborated for the present, and forecast values were determined by statistical analysis.
The contributions from global giants such as BASF SE, Eastman Chemical Co., Dow Chemical, DuPont, Evonik Industries AG and Huntsman Corp. to the APAO market will create significant scope in the market. Various strategies such as product launches, R&D, partnerships, collaborations, mergers and acquisitions, and the emergence of new players will maintain the APAO market dynamics. New technology and hygienic applications with higher strength, versatility, and flexibility will boost the demand of APAO-based adhesives in automobile, building and construction, packaging and bookbinding.
Estimated values used are based on market players' total revenues; forecast revenue values are in constant U.S. dollars that have not been adjusted for inflation. Annual reports and forward-looking statements of APAO market players, annual sales of market players and the average cost of APAO were considered in the estimates for the market. Many APAO market players, as well as manufacturers, are profiled in the report for a better understanding of the market.
The report on the APAO market provides a market overview, assesses application markets, provides an end-user analysis and evaluates the APAO market by type, application, end-user and geography. The major company profiles include a detailed introduction, product portfolios, and recent developments. The report also includes regulatory aspects, current and developing technologies, market projections and market share.
The Report Includes:
- 38 data tables and 16 additional tables
- An overview of the global markets for amorphous polyalphaolefin (APAO) - an olefin-based thermoplastic polymer -- technologies within the polymer industry
- Analyses of the regional and country-level market trends, with market sizing data from 2018 and 2019, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) for a five-year forecast period through 2024
- Discussion of leading factors driving the APAO market growth, current and emerging trends, technology developments, and regulatory aspects that shape and influence the commercial marketplace
- Revenue forecast of the global APAO market and breakdown by type of polymers, end-user, application industry, geographical (regional) analysis in dollar value terms
- Market share analysis of the leading global APAO tech giants; their key competitive landscape, product portfolios, recent developments, and revenue sales, etc.
- An exhaustive patent analysis with data corresponding to patent applications and grants to numerous stakeholders for related technologies and processes
- Company profiles of the leading market players including 3M, Ashland, Chevron Philips Chemical, The Dow Chemical Co., Huntsman Corp., and REXtac LLC
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Reasons for Doing This Study
- Scope of Report
- Information Sources
- Methodology
- Geographic Breakdown
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background
- APAO Technology Overview
- Raw Material Analysis
- Molecular Structure and Properties of APAO
- Applications of Polypropylene Homopolymers
- Applications of Copolymers
- Applications of Ethylene Propylene Rubber
- Applications of Terpolymer Ethylene, Propylene and 1-Butene
- Market Drivers
- Restraints
- Opportunities
Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Product Type
- Polypropylene Homopolymers
- Copolymers
- Propylene and Ethylene Copolymers
- Propylene and 1-Butene Copolymers or Other Higher a-Olefin Copolymers
- Ethylene, Propylene and 1-Butene Terpolymers
Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Method
- Spraying
- Pumping
- Roll Coating
- Slot Die Coating
- Extrusion
Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Application
- Automotive
- Woodworking
- Bookbinding
- Personal Hygiene
- Packaging
- Wire and Cable
- Building and Construction
- Others
Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Region
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Rest of APAC
- Middle East and Africa
- Latin America
Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape
- Leading Companies
- 3M
- Eastman Chemical Co.
- Huntsman Corp.
- Illinois Tool Works
- The Dow Chemical Co.
- Technological Advancements in APAO
- Strategic Analysis (Mergers, Acquisitions and Joint Ventures)
- Collaboration and Partnerships
- Product Launches
- Geographic Expansion
Chapter 9 Company Profiles
- 3M
- Adtek
- Arkema
- Ashland
- Avery Dennison
- Bond Tech Industries
- Chevron Phillips Chemical
- Delo
- The Dow Chemical Co.
- Dymax Corp.
- Eastman Chemical Co.
- Evans Adhesive Corp. Ltd.
- Evonik Industries Ag
- Forest Chemical Group S.A.
- Franklin International Inc.
- Gitace Adhesives Technology
- Glue Machinery Corp.
- Great Eastern Resins Industrial Co. Ltd.
- Guangdong Orient Yige New Material Co. Ltd.
- H.B. Fuller Co.
- Henkel Ag & Co. Kgaa
- Huntsman Corp.
- Illinois Tool Works
- Jowat Se
- Liaoyang Liaohua Qida Chemicals Co. Ltd.
- Lord Corp.
- Mactac Llc
- Mapei
- Nanpao Resin
- Rextac Llc
- Rmp International Inc.
- Royal Adhesives And Sealants
- Sika Group
- Sun Crown Adhesives
- Texyear Industrial Adhesives Pvt. Ltd.
- Uniseal
- Wacker Chemie Ag
- Wang Cheong Adhesives
- Wisdom Adhesives
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/o9948m
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-amorphous-polyalphaolefin-apao-technologies-and-markets-global-giants-basf-se-eastman-chemical-co-and-huntsman-corp-leading-the-market-301059500.html
SOURCE Research and Markets
Inside (Anzeige)
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
SMI schliesst mit Abschlägen -- DAX zum Handelsende tiefrot -- Asiens Börsen letztlich im Minus
Börse aktuell - Live Ticker
Konjunktursorgen und Trump-Aussagen: Wall Street in Rot. Der heimische Markt verzeichnete am Donnerstag Verluste. Der DAX zeigte sich ebenfalls deutlich schwächer. Die asiatischen Märkte bewegten sich südwärts.
Finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}