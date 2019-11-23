23.11.2019 00:45:00

Global Aluminum Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts Report 2019-2025

The "Aluminum - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Aluminum market worldwide is projected to grow by 34 Million Tons, driven by a compounded growth of 4.8%.

Transportation, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 5%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over 58 Million Tons by the year 2025, Transportation will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.

Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 3.7% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over 1.2 Million Tons to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over 984.2 Thousand Tons worth of projected demand in the region will come from the rest of the European markets.

In Japan, Transportation will reach a market size of 3.2 Million Tons by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 7.5% over the next couple of years and add approximately 9.9 Million Tons in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders.

Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio.

Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.

Competitors identified in this market include:

  • Aluminum Corporation of China Ltd. (Chinalco)
  • China Hongqiao Group Ltd.
  • Emirates Global Aluminium PJSC
  • Rio Tinto Ltd.
  • RUSAL
  • Xinfa Group Co., Ltd.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Market Overview

2. Focus on Select Players

3. Market Trends & Drivers

4. Global Market Perspective

