Global Aluminum Castings Market Outlook to 2024: Developing Economies Continue to Spearhead Growth

DUBLIN, June 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Aluminum Castings: Global Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.



The report analyzes the worldwide markets for Aluminum Castings in Tons by the following End-Use Sectors: Transportation (Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, & Others), and Consumer/Industrial (Consumer Appliances, & Others).



The report also analyzes the market by following Casting Methods: Permanent Mold Casting, Diecasting, and Others.



The report profiles 118 companies including many key and niche players such as:



Alcast Company ( USA )

) Alcoa Corporation ( USA )

) Bodine Aluminum Inc. ( USA )

) CAF innovative Shapecasting ( Canada )

) Cosma International Inc. ( Canada )

) Consolidated Metco Inc. ( USA )

) Dynacast International Inc. ( USA )

) Endurance Technologies Limited ( India )

) Gibbs Die Casting Corp. ( USA )

) Martinrea Honsel Germany GmbH ( Germany )

) Nemak, S.A. de C.V. ( Mexico )

) Pace Industries ( USA )

) Rochester Aluminum Smelting Canada Ltd. ( Canada )

) Rockman Industries Ltd. ( India )

) Ryobi Limited ( Japan )

Key Topics Covered



1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Metal Castings: Critical for Production of Manufactured Parts and Finished Goods

Non-Ferrous Metal Castings Segment Maintains Steady Demand Riding on Aluminum Castings Demand

Aluminum Castings: Rising Demand for Lightweight and Energy Efficient Products Drives Market Growth

Die Casting

The Major Process in the Aluminum Castings Market

Transportation Industry Propels Demand for Aluminum Castings

Developing Economies Continue to Spearhead Growth in the Aluminum Castings Market

Positive Global Economy Buoys General Market Optimism

Competitive Landscape



2. MARKET TRENDS, ISSUES AND DRIVERS

Cost and Environmental Benefits Propel Adoption of Secondary Aluminum Casting

Transportation Sector: Strong Demand for Lightweight Components in Automotive Industry Bodes Well for Aluminum Castings

Stable Automobile Production Trends Present Positive Prospects for Aluminum Castings Market

Trend towards Lighter Weight Vehicles Favors Aluminum Castings Market

Lightweight Materials in Automotive Industry As Compared to Steel

Environmental Regulations Drive Focus onto Lightweight Vehicles: A Key Growth Driver

Fuel Economy Regulations

A Glance at Fuel Economy Targets Set by China, EU and the US

Auto Manufacturers and OEMs to Increase Aluminum Content in Vehicles

Environmental Concerns Drive Auto Industry's Focus on Remanufactured Parts

Rising Popularity of Electric Cars Augurs Well for the Market

Competition between Steel and Aluminum Castings Heats Up in the Auto Industry

Robust Demand for Consumer Appliances Worldwide: A Strong Growth Driver

Aluminum Castings Replace Wrought Iron and Steel in Military and Defense Applications

Opportunity Indicators

Telecommunications Equipment: A High Potential End-use Application

Pressure Tight and Reliable Aluminum Castings Meet the Challenging Specifications of Valves and Pumps

Porosity-Free, High-Strength and Superior Finish Aluminum Castings: A Key Requirement in Medical Devices

Magnesium

A Potential Threat to Aluminum Diecasts



3. ALUMINUM INDUSTRY: A MACRO PERSPECTIVE

Worldwide Production and Demand Scenario for Aluminum

Aluminum as a Material for Castings

Aluminum: Ideal in Combination with Zinc

Aluminum Faces Competition from Substitute Materials



4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Metal Casting

Types of Aluminum Casting Processes

Permanent Mold Casting Method

Types of Permanent Mold Casting

Gravity Permanent Mold

Low-pressure Permanent Mold

Diecasting Method

Types of Aluminum Die Casting

Low Pressure Die Casting

High Pressure Die Casting

Squeeze Casting

Alternatives to Aluminum Die Casting Processes

Semi-Solid Forming Process Components: Superior to Mold Castings

Rheocasting and Thixocasting Semi-Solid Forming Process

The Alumax SSF Process

Other Casting Methods

Sand Casting

Types of Sand Casting

Green Sand Molding

High-Density Molding

Flaskless Molding

Tight Flask Molding

Skin-Dried and Dry Sand Molding

Chemically Bonded Sand Molding

Gravity Sand Casting

Investment Casting (Lost Wax)

Lost Foam



5. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

Shiloh Industries to Take Over Brabant Alucast Italy and Brabant Alucast Netherlands

MGG Acquires Eurotech Group

MetalX Inks Supply Agreement with Busche Performance Group

Georg Fischer Acquires Eucasting Ro

Chassix to Take Over Benteler Automotive Farsund's Casting Business

Kamtek Unveils High-Pressure Diecasting for Manufacturing Aluminum Structural Parts in Alabama

Alcast Takes Over Fairfield Aluminum Casting

Future Die Cast and Engineering Takes Over Smithfield Manufacturing

Nemak to Take Over Cevher Dkm Sanayii



6. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS



7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Aluminum Castings Market by End-Use Sector

Analysis by Casting Method



III. MARKET



1. THE UNITED STATES

A.Market Analysis

Metal Casting

The Foundation of US Manufacturing Sector

Resurgent US Manufacturing Sector to Fuel Growth in Aluminum Castings Market

Increasing Usage of Aluminum Castings by the US Automobile Industry

Evolving Supply Chain for Aluminum Castings in Automotive Industry

Automotive Industry Trends to Set the Tone for Aluminum Die-Castings Market

Tariffs on Aluminum and Steel Imports

Implications for Aluminum Castings Market

Strategic Corporate Developments

Select Players

B.Market Analytics



2. CANADA

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Select Players

B.Market Analytics



3. JAPAN

A.Market Analysis

Market Overview

Automotive Industry

A Major End-Use Market for Aluminum Castings

Ryobi Limited

A Key Player

B.Market Analytics



4. EUROPE

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Auto Industry

The Major End-Use Market for aluminum Castings

B.Market Analytics

4a. FRANCE

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

B.Market Analytics

4b. GERMANY

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Metal Casting Market Positioned for Growth

Die-Casting Market in Germany

Positive Growth Outlook

Martinrea Honsel Germany GmbH

A Key Player

B.Market Analytics

4c. ITALY

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Market Overview

B.Market Analytics

4d. THE UNITED KINGDOM

Market Analysis

4e. SPAIN

A.Market Analysis

Market Overview

B.Market Analytics

4f. RUSSIA

A.Market Analysis

Market Overview

B.Market Analytics

4g. REST OF EUROPE

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Strategic Corporate Developments

B.Market Analytics



5. ASIA-PACIFIC

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Automotive Production Activity Favors Aluminum Castings Market

Continued Outsourcing of Manufacturing Activity Sustains Demand in Developing Markets

Competition

B.Market Analytics

5a. CHINA

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Despite Manufacturing Slowdown, the Established Industrial Base Presents China as a Major Market for Aluminum Castings

Aluminum Diecasting Market in China

Poised for Growth

B.Market Analytics

5b. INDIA

A.Market Analysis

Market Overview

India: The New Cast Metals Hub

Die Casting Market in India: Auto Industry to Fuel Growth

Select Players

B.Market Analytics

5c. REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

South Korea

B.Market Analytics



6. LATIN AMERICA

Market Analysis

6a. BRAZIL

A.Market Analysis

Market Overview

B.Market Analytics

6b. REST OF LATIN AMERICA

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Mexico

Nemak, S.A. De C.V.

A Key Player

B.Market Analytics



7. REST OF WORLD

Market Analysis



IV. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



Total Companies Profiled: 118 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 122)

The United States (32)

(32) Canada (3)

(3) Japan (7)

(7) Europe (64)

(64) France (2)

(2)

Germany (20)

(20)

The United Kingdom (17)

(17)

Italy (8)

(8)

Spain (3)

(3)

Rest of Europe (14)

(14) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (15)

(Excluding Japan) (15) Latin America (1)

