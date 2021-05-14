Global Allergy Immunotherapies Market to grow by USD 713.56 million|Key Drivers and Market Forecasts|17000+ Technavio Research Reports

NEW YORK, May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

The allergy immunotherapies market is poised to grow by USD 713.56 million during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 8% during the forecast period.

Here is an Exclusive report talking about Market scenarios, Estimates, the impact of lockdown, and Customer Behaviour.

Get FREE Sample Report in Minutes!

The report on the allergy immunotherapies market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by factors such as the increasing prevalence of allergies, the recent approvals, and strong pipeline, and the growing market consolidation.

The allergy immunotherapies market analysis includes the product and geography landscape segments. This study identifies the technological advances in allergy diagnostics as one of the prime reasons driving the allergy immunotherapies market growth during the next few years.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The allergy immunotherapies market covers the following areas:

Allergy Immunotherapies Market Sizing

Allergy Immunotherapies Market Forecast

Allergy Immunotherapies Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.

ALK-Abello AS

Allergy Therapeutics PLC

ASIT biotech

DBV Technologies SA

HAL Allergy BV

Jubilant Life Sciences Ltd.

LETI Pharma SLU

Merck KGaA

Stallergenes Greer Ltd.

Related Reports on Health Care Include:

Global Allergy Rhinitis Drugs Market- The allergy rhinitis drugs market is segmented by product (antihistamines, intranasal corticosteroids, immunotherapies, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW). Download FREE Sample Report

Global Animal Wound Care Market- The animal wound care market is segmented by application (surgical wound care and traditional wound care) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW). Download FREE Sample Report

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Impact of COVID-19 on pharmaceuticals

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020- 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

SCIT - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

SLIT - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product

Customer landscape

Overview

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Asia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ROW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.

ALK-Abello AS

Allergy Therapeutics PLC

ASIT biotech

DBV Technologies SA

HAL Allergy BV

Jubilant Life Sciences Ltd.

LETI Pharma SLU

Merck KGaA

Stallergenes Greer Ltd.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.



Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Report Page: https://www.technavio.com/report/allergy-immunotherapies-market-industry-analysis

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-allergy-immunotherapies-market-to-grow-by-usd-713-56-millionkey-drivers-and-market-forecasts17000-technavio-research-reports-301291419.html

SOURCE Technavio