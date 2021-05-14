SMI 11’034 0.4%  SPI 14’142 0.3%  Dow 34’021 1.3%  DAX 15’200 0.3%  Euro 1.0941 -0.3%  EStoxx50 3’952 0.1%  Gold 1’827 0.6%  Bitcoin 44’889 -2.1%  Dollar 0.9055 -0.4%  Öl 67.0 -2.9% 
14.05.2021 03:00:00

Global Allergy Immunotherapies Market to grow by USD 713.56 million|Key Drivers and Market Forecasts|17000+ Technavio Research Reports

NEW YORK, May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Allergy Immunotherapies Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The allergy immunotherapies market is poised to grow by USD 713.56 million during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 8% during the forecast period.

The report on the allergy immunotherapies market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by factors such as the increasing prevalence of allergies, the recent approvals, and strong pipeline, and the growing market consolidation.

The allergy immunotherapies market analysis includes the product and geography landscape segments. This study identifies the technological advances in allergy diagnostics as one of the prime reasons driving the allergy immunotherapies market growth during the next few years.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The allergy immunotherapies market covers the following areas:

Allergy Immunotherapies Market Sizing
Allergy Immunotherapies Market Forecast
Allergy Immunotherapies Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned

  • Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.
  • ALK-Abello AS
  • Allergy Therapeutics PLC
  • ASIT biotech
  • DBV Technologies SA
  • HAL Allergy BV
  • Jubilant Life Sciences Ltd.
  • LETI Pharma SLU
  • Merck KGaA
  • Stallergenes Greer Ltd.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Impact of COVID-19 on pharmaceuticals
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2020
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020- 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces summary
  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Product
  • SCIT - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • SLIT - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Market opportunity by Product

Customer landscape

  • Overview

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Asia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • ROW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography
  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview
  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.
  • ALK-Abello AS
  • Allergy Therapeutics PLC
  • ASIT biotech
  • DBV Technologies SA
  • HAL Allergy BV
  • Jubilant Life Sciences Ltd.
  • LETI Pharma SLU
  • Merck KGaA
  • Stallergenes Greer Ltd.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

﻿

