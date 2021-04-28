SMI 11’103 0.1%  SPI 14’288 -0.1%  Dow 33’844 -0.4%  DAX 15’292 0.3%  Euro 1.1038 -0.1%  EStoxx50 4’015 0.1%  Gold 1’773 -0.2%  Bitcoin 50’157 -0.2%  Dollar 0.9134 -0.1%  Öl 67.4 1.1% 
28.04.2021 19:45:00

Global Airport Security CONOPS Industry Report 2020: Visionary Perspective on Airport Security, Technology Innovation, Operational Pain Points, Emerging Threats, Main Growth Areas

DUBLIN, April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Airport Security CONOPS Industry Report 2020: Disruptive Technologies, Geo-Political, and Internal Challenges" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The study aims to analyze the current threats to airport security, evolving trends of technology innovation, acknowledged operational pain points, and identify main areas of growth opportunity for the industry across technologies and regions.

Key Features

  • To evaluate the evolving threat landscape in the context of airport security operations
  • To identify key performance indicators for airport security operations
  • To develop a global threat landscape index across different types of airports (by region)
  • To evaluate the current state of digitalization in airport security, and analyze the threat vectors it addresses and causes
  • To evaluate the impact of COVID-19 on airport security CONOPS

Key Issues Addressed

  • What are the key airport security threats?
  • What are the key performance indicators for security in airports?
  • What are key risk management practices to counter the airport threats?
  • What are the key attack vectors originating from digitalization of airports?
  • What is the impact of COVID-19 on airport security?
  • Which technologies, existing and evolving, are likely to enable security operations at airports?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

  • Executive Summary - 2020 Threat Landscape
  • Emerging Trends
  • Key Considerations for Airport Security

2. Research Study Aim and Objectives

  • Airport Security Overview

3. Airport Security Threat Analysis

  • Threats to Airports and Airlines - What and Where
  • Major Security Threats to Airports and Airlines
  • Attack Threat Vectors
  • How to Mitigate the Threats

4. How the Threat landscape Has Changed Over the Years

  • Incident Timeline
  • Airport Security Transformation

5. Airport Security Concept of Operations (CONOPS) and Technologies

  • Airport Security CONOPS - Determining Best Strategy
  • Secure Airport Program - Design Considerations
  • CONOPS - User-Experience-Driven Strategies
  • CONOPS - Technology-Driven Strategies
  • CONOPS - Smartsecure Airport
  • Airport Security Key Performance Indicators (KPI)
  • Technologies Being Deployed at Airport
  • Technologies that will Pave the Way for Future Transformation of Airport Security

6. Digitalization of Airports and Its Security Implications

  • Strategic Building Blocks in Digital Transformation
  • Airport Digital Transformation - Top Clusters and Imperatives
  • Technologies Behind the Digital Transformation
  • Attack Vectors Due to Digitalization-Airports/Airlines

7. Airport Security Use Cases

  • Case Study - Istanbul Grand Airport
  • Case Study - Los Angeles International Airport
  • Case Study - Birmingham Airport
  • Case Study - 360 Night Perimeter Surveillance

8. Impact of COVID-19 on Airport Security CONOPS

  • COVID Impact on Airport Security
  • Airport Security/Safety Post-COVID Opportunity

9. Growth Opportunity

  • Growth Opportunity by Airport Area
  • Capability Requirement - Security Analysis

10. The Last Word

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/z8avgn

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com   

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-airport-security-conops-industry-report-2020-visionary-perspective-on-airport-security-technology-innovation-operational-pain-points--emerging-threats-main-growth-areas-301279236.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

﻿

