19.08.2021 17:10:00

Global Aircraft Hangar Market to Reach $6.9 Billion by 2026

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new market study published by Global Industry Analysts Inc., (GIA) the premier market research company, today released its report titled "Aircraft Hangar - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics". The report presents fresh perspectives on opportunities and challenges in a significantly transformed post COVID-19 marketplace.

Global Aircraft Hangar Market

FACTS AT A GLANCE
Edition: 6; Released: April 2021
Executive Pool: 356
Companies: 43 - Players covered include AECOM; Alaska Structures; Allied Steel Buildings Inc.; Anthem Steel Corporation; Big Top Manufacturing; Centrex construction; ClearSpan Fabric Structures Inc.; DIUK Arches Ltd.; Fulfab Inc.; Guard-All Building SolutionS; J & M Steel Solutions; John Reid & Sons (Strucsteel) Ltd.; Korte Co. (The); PFEIFER Holding GmbH & Co. KG; Roder HTS Hocker GmbH; Rubb Buildings Ltd. and Others.
Coverage: All major geographies and key segments
Segments: Product Type (Fixed Installation Hangar, Portable Installation Hangar)
Geographies: World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe (France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; Spain; Russia; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific (Australia; India; South Korea; and Rest of Asia-Pacific); Latin America (Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; and Rest of Latin America); Middle East (Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; United Arab Emirates; and Rest of Middle East); and Africa.

ABSTRACT-

Global Aircraft Hangar Market to Reach $6.9 Billion by 2026
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Aircraft Hangar estimated at US$6.2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$6.9 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 1.7% over the analysis period. Fixed Installation Hangar, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 1.9% CAGR and reach US$5.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Portable Installation Hangar segment is readjusted to a revised 1.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.7 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $1.3 Billion by 2026
The Aircraft Hangar market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.7 Billion in the year 2021. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.3 Billion by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 3.4% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.2% and 1.2% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 0.6% CAGR. More

About Global Industry Analysts, Inc. & StrategyR™
Global Industry Analysts, Inc., (www.strategyr.com) is a renowned market research publisher the world`s only influencer driven market research company. Proudly serving more than 42,000 clients from 36 countries, GIA is recognized for accurate forecasting of markets and industries for over 33 years.

CONTACTS:
Zak Ali
Director, Corporate Communications
Global Industry Analysts, Inc.
Phone: 1-408-528-9966
www.StrategyR.com
Email: ZA@StrategyR.com

﻿

