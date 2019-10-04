Global Air-to-Air Refueling Markets Outlook to 2027 by Component, Type, Aircraft Type, System, Product, Geography, Company Profiling

DUBLIN, Oct. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Air-to-Air Refueling - Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Air to Air Refueling market accounted for $514.86 million in 2018 and is expected to reach $892.26 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period.

Growth of defense expenditure of many countries, emergence of multirole aircraft tankers and rise in the procurement of combat aircraft are the factors driving the market growth. High cost for installation may hinder the market growth.

Air to Air Refueling is the process of transferring aviation fuel from one aircraft to another when both are in their flight modes. The aircraft which transfers the fuel is called the tanker whereas the aircraft which receives the fuel is called the receiver. These processes are highly essential especially for military aircraft, where the extra fuel received can lead to aircrafts to remain airborne for a longer time.

By System, the Probe & Drogue segment held is constantly enhancing as they are the real frameworks that are utilized to complete aerial refueling. These frameworks for the most part comprise of a refueling hose, a hose-end coupling, and a drogue. Based on geography, North America is likely to have a huge demand due to the steady growth of military aviation.

Some of the key players profiled in the Air to Air Refueling market include



Cobham PLC

Marshall Aerospace and Defence Group

Parker Hannifin Corporation

Israel Aerospace Industries

Draken International

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Eaton Corporation

United Technologies Corporation (Collins Aerospace)

GE Aviation

Airbus

Safran

Rafaut Group

BAE Systems

Jeppesen

Boeing Company

