Global Agriculture Robots Market, 2019-2025

Agriculture Robots market worldwide is projected to grow by US$4.9 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 22.7%.

Agriculture UAVs, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 21.8%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$979.6 Million by the year 2025, Agriculture UAVs will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.

Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 25.4% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$162.1 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$226 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets.

In Japan, Agriculture UAVs will reach a market size of US$111.4 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 21.9% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$829 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders.

Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.

Competitors identified in this market include:

AGCO Corporation

Agribotix LLC

Blue River Technology

Deere & Company

Harvest Automation

Lely Holding S .a.r.l.

.a.r.l. Naio Technologies

Precisionhawk Inc.

Soluciones Roboticas Agricolas, S.L. (Agrobot)

Trimble, Inc.

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Global Competitor Market Shares

Agriculture Robots Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Robots Set to Revolutionize Agriculture Industry

Impact of Robotics Technology on Agriculture Industry

Agriculture Robots - A High Growth Market

Drones and Driverless Tractors - The Most Promising Applications of Farm Robots

Global Agriculture Robots Market - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues by Application for 2019 and 2025

The Future of Robotics Lies in Agriculture Industry

Competition

Agriculture Robots Market - Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Leading Players

Select Vendors Operating in Agricultural Robots Market

A Glance at Robotics Companies with Disruptive Impact on Agriculture Industry

Robotics Startups Look to Disrupt Agriculture Sector

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



With Population Growing and Demand for Food Rising, the Need to Increase Agriculture Production and Yield Drives Focus onto Farm Robots

Global Demand for Food Continues to Rise

Global Demand for Major Crops in Billion Tonnes for the Years 2000, 2010, 2030 and 2050

Food Demand Growth Worldwide - Demand in Million Tonnes for Cereals and Sugar in Select Regions for the Period 2008-17 and 2018-27

Booming Global Population

Global Population by Geographic Region in Millions for the Years 2017, 2030, 2050 and 2100

Faced with Severe Labor Crunch, Agriculture Industry Looks towards Robotics Technology

Contracting Agricultural Labor Contributes to Labor Crunch - Number of People Employed in Agriculture Sector in Select Countries for the Years 1900, 1940, 1960, 1980, 2000, 2015

Shrinking Arable Land and the Need to Improve Agricultural Efficiency and Yield Raises Significance of Robots

Per Capita Arable Land (in Hectares) in Developed and Developing Countries for the Years 2000, 2010, 2020, 2030, 2050 & 2060

Rising Significance of Robots for Vertical Farming in Indoor Agriculture

Major Trends in the Agriculture Robots Market

Agriculture Drones Market: Revolutionizing Farming Sector

Driverless Tractors: A Nascent Market with Tremendous Potential to Automate Farming

Adoption of Precision Agriculture Demands More Autonomous and Semi-autonomous Tractors in the Market

Harvesting Robots - Possible Solution to Address Labor Crunch in Agriculture Industry

Milking Robots Could Emerge as the Future of Dairy Farming

Challenges Confronting Adoption of Robotics in Agriculture Industry

Innovations & Advancements

Autonomous Mobility, Deep Learning and Ruggedized Electronics: Among the Major Technological Requirements of Agriculture Robots

A Review of Select Robots Transforming the Agricultural Landscape

AI-based Robotics Advances in Agriculture Industry

Australian Centre for Field Robotics Develops Innovative Farm Robots

Product Overview

Agriculture Robots - An Introduction

Types of Agriculture Robots

Driverless Tractors

Agriculture Drone/UAV

Robotic Applications in Agriculture Industry

Recent Industry Activity

DeLaval Launches VMS V300 Voluntary Milking System.

Iron Ox Launches Autonomous Farm.

Escorts Group Launches India's First Autonomous Concept Tractor

Yanmar Introduces New 2-Series Autonomous Driving Robot Tractors with Labor-Saving ICT

Lely Unveils Lely Orbiter System

Deere & Co Takes Over Blue River Technology

Eckhart Acquires PRI Robotics & Automation

Waitrose Plans Deployment of Autonomous Farming Robots on a Trial Basis

FarmWise Commences Production of First Generation Autonomous Weeding Robots

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES



Market Facts & Figures

US Agriculture Robots Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

CANADA



JAPAN



CHINA



EUROPE



Market Facts & Figures

European Agriculture Robots Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

FRANCE



GERMANY



ITALY



UNITED KINGDOM



REST OF EUROPE



ASIA-PACIFIC



REST OF WORLD



IV. COMPETITION



V. CURATED RESEARCH



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/m5a2cn

