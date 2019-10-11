11.10.2019 14:45:00

Global Agriculture Robots Market, 2019-2025

DUBLIN, Oct. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Agriculture Robots - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Agriculture Robots market worldwide is projected to grow by US$4.9 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 22.7%.

Agriculture UAVs, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 21.8%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$979.6 Million by the year 2025, Agriculture UAVs will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.

Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 25.4% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$162.1 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$226 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets.

In Japan, Agriculture UAVs will reach a market size of US$111.4 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 21.9% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$829 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders.

Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.

Competitors identified in this market include:

  • AGCO Corporation
  • Agribotix LLC
  • Blue River Technology
  • Deere & Company
  • Harvest Automation
  • Lely Holding S.a.r.l.
  • Naio Technologies
  • Precisionhawk Inc.
  • Soluciones Roboticas Agricolas, S.L. (Agrobot)
  • Trimble, Inc.

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Global Competitor Market Shares
  • Agriculture Robots Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
  • Robots Set to Revolutionize Agriculture Industry
  • Impact of Robotics Technology on Agriculture Industry
  • Agriculture Robots - A High Growth Market
  • Drones and Driverless Tractors - The Most Promising Applications of Farm Robots
  • Global Agriculture Robots Market - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues by Application for 2019 and 2025
  • The Future of Robotics Lies in Agriculture Industry
  • Competition
  • Agriculture Robots Market - Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Leading Players
  • Select Vendors Operating in Agricultural Robots Market
  • A Glance at Robotics Companies with Disruptive Impact on Agriculture Industry
  • Robotics Startups Look to Disrupt Agriculture Sector

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

  • With Population Growing and Demand for Food Rising, the Need to Increase Agriculture Production and Yield Drives Focus onto Farm Robots
  • Global Demand for Food Continues to Rise
  • Global Demand for Major Crops in Billion Tonnes for the Years 2000, 2010, 2030 and 2050
  • Food Demand Growth Worldwide - Demand in Million Tonnes for Cereals and Sugar in Select Regions for the Period 2008-17 and 2018-27
  • Booming Global Population
  • Global Population by Geographic Region in Millions for the Years 2017, 2030, 2050 and 2100
  • Faced with Severe Labor Crunch, Agriculture Industry Looks towards Robotics Technology
  • Contracting Agricultural Labor Contributes to Labor Crunch - Number of People Employed in Agriculture Sector in Select Countries for the Years 1900, 1940, 1960, 1980, 2000, 2015
  • Shrinking Arable Land and the Need to Improve Agricultural Efficiency and Yield Raises Significance of Robots
  • Per Capita Arable Land (in Hectares) in Developed and Developing Countries for the Years 2000, 2010, 2020, 2030, 2050 & 2060
  • Rising Significance of Robots for Vertical Farming in Indoor Agriculture
  • Major Trends in the Agriculture Robots Market
  • Agriculture Drones Market: Revolutionizing Farming Sector
  • Driverless Tractors: A Nascent Market with Tremendous Potential to Automate Farming
  • Adoption of Precision Agriculture Demands More Autonomous and Semi-autonomous Tractors in the Market
  • Harvesting Robots - Possible Solution to Address Labor Crunch in Agriculture Industry
  • Milking Robots Could Emerge as the Future of Dairy Farming
  • Challenges Confronting Adoption of Robotics in Agriculture Industry
  • Innovations & Advancements
  • Autonomous Mobility, Deep Learning and Ruggedized Electronics: Among the Major Technological Requirements of Agriculture Robots
  • A Review of Select Robots Transforming the Agricultural Landscape
  • AI-based Robotics Advances in Agriculture Industry
  • Australian Centre for Field Robotics Develops Innovative Farm Robots
  • Product Overview
  • Agriculture Robots - An Introduction
  • Types of Agriculture Robots
  • Driverless Tractors
  • Agriculture Drone/UAV
  • Robotic Applications in Agriculture Industry
  • Recent Industry Activity
  • DeLaval Launches VMS V300 Voluntary Milking System.
  • Iron Ox Launches Autonomous Farm.
  • Escorts Group Launches India's First Autonomous Concept Tractor
  • Yanmar Introduces New 2-Series Autonomous Driving Robot Tractors with Labor-Saving ICT
  • Lely Unveils Lely Orbiter System
  • Deere & Co Takes Over Blue River Technology
  • Eckhart Acquires PRI Robotics & Automation
  • Waitrose Plans Deployment of Autonomous Farming Robots on a Trial Basis
  • FarmWise Commences Production of First Generation Autonomous Weeding Robots

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

  • Market Facts & Figures
  • US Agriculture Robots Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

CANADA

JAPAN

CHINA

EUROPE

  • Market Facts & Figures
  • European Agriculture Robots Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

FRANCE

GERMANY

ITALY

UNITED KINGDOM

REST OF EUROPE

ASIA-PACIFIC

REST OF WORLD

IV. COMPETITION

V. CURATED RESEARCH

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/m5a2cn

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-agriculture-robots-market-2019-2025-300937086.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

