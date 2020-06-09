Global Advertising Industry Leaders Unite to Amplify World Health Organization COVID-19 Health Alert

Members of the advertising and digital Out-of-Home industry help amplify WHO's dedicated messaging services in 7 languages about COVID-19 across the globe.

NEW YORK, June 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PVBLIC Foundation, collectively with Mediakeys Group, has organized a global consortium of 21 advertising companies spanning 7 countries, and from 3 continents, to amplify the World Health Organization's message about COVID-19 across the globe.

WHO recently launched a dedicated messaging services in Arabic, English, French, Hindi, Italian, Spanish and Portuguese with partners WhatsApp and Facebook to keep people safe from coronavirus. The campaign invites people to text "hi" in various languages via WhatsApp so they can receive "prompt, reliable, and official information 24 hours a day, worldwide." This easy-to-use messaging service has the potential to reach 2 billion people and enables WHO to get information directly into the hands of the people that need it.

"We need to raise awareness of accurate, factual, science-based health information, and we need to reach people where they are virtually and when they are on the go. People need to know where to get answers to the many questions they have on the coronavirus, and we need to reach communities everywhere," said Robert Skinner, UN Senior Special Advisor on the COVID-19 Communications Response Initiative. "By working with PVBLIC Foundation, which we know has the ability to organize and activate the global advertising community, we will help people get this information in real-time by connecting them to the World Health Organization (WHO) Health Alert on WhatsApp."

From government leaders to health workers and family and friends, this messaging service provides the latest news and information on coronavirus including details on symptoms and how people can protect themselves and others. It also provides the latest situation reports and numbers in real-time to help government decision-makers protect the health of their populations.

"Thanks to a network of amazing advertising industry leaders, ready to support the World Health Organization's COVID-19 Health Alert facts, is now being reinforced to people around the world, through online and Out of Home (OOH) digital media preventing misinformation about the disease. The collective spans across Argentina, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, Italy, UK, and USA" Stated Sergio Fernandez de Cordova, PVBLIC Foundation, Chairman "Making this one of the most effective pandemic communication strategies with the potential to reach 2 billion people enabling WHO to get information directly into the hands of the people that need it via WhatsApp."

The collective would like to thank all the media partners worldwide for their unconditional enthusiasm and dedication to help support the cause. The service can be accessed by a link that opens a conversation on WhatsApp . Users can simply type "hi", "hola", "नमस्ते", "oi", "salut", "ciao" or "مرحبا" to activate the conversation, prompting a menu of options that can help answer their questions about COVID-19.

To learn more about how the World Health Organization is helping during the pandemic, click here https://www.who.int/

About PVBLIC Foundation: PVBLIC Foundation is an innovative 501C3 organization that harnesses the power of public-private partnerships to utilize the power of media, data, and technology to drive social change. While media, data and technology are at its core, PVBLIC has emerged as the "go-to" partner for convening the world's leaders, managing programs, donor funds and building platforms that drive change. www.pvblic.org

About Mediakeys: For over 25 years, Mediakeys has been the one-stop agency for multimedia requests across the globe. Mediakeys has 16 offices worldwide, fully independent delivering innovative, measurable, and client-specific creative advertising and media solutions. www.mediakeys.com

About WHO: The World Health Organization was established by constitution on 7 April 1948, which is commemorated as World Health Day. Today with more than 7000 people working with 194 Member States, across six regions, and from more than 150 country offices and headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland. The WHO staff are united in a shared commitment to achieve better health for everyone, everywhere.

Participating Media Partners:

USA:

Kre8 Media

Curb Taxi Media

JCDecaux North America

Spotify

The Wall Street Journal

Argentina:

Latam Networks

GRUPO VÍA SA

PC Vía Pública

Brand Plus

Delfino Magnus

TopView

Brazil:

WFerrari

Hezagono Brasil

Ledwave

JCDecaux Brasil

Eletromidia

Elemidia

Mexico:

IMU

Canada:

Astral

Italy:

VG Pubblicità SRL

UK:

Ocean Outdoor

SOURCE PVBLIC Foundation