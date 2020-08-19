19.08.2020 02:00:00

Global Advertising Agency Software Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends and Forecast, 2019 - 2027- A Report by Absolute Markets Insights

- The global advertising agency software market was valued at US$ 365.66 Mn in 2018 and is anticipated to witness a compound annual growth rate of 12.5% over the forecast period.

Global Advertising Agency Software Market will grow to US$ 1051.87 Mn by 2027 at 12.5% CAGR

Software developers are enhancing the user interface and usability of software solutions offered to advertising agencies. The multi-user interface, intuitive navigation and other such features enables different departments to work collaboratively on a single-platform and eliminates the cost occurred in purchasing and maintaining different solutions. These enhanced characteristics of new software solutions provided by MobileMonkey Inc., The Advantage Software Company and many others are attracting more advertisement agencies, thus fuelling the growth of advertising agency software market.

  • Amidst the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak, viewership of TV has climbed up along with online presence of people, thus escalating demand for software tools among advertising agencies for media planning and management.
  • Cloud based solutions are gaining high momentum in global advertising agency software market owing to faster deployment, higher security and lower costs, which is also attracting small and medium sized agencies.

  • Demand for managing internal as well as external activities of advertising agencies, to ensure timely delivery to customers is driving the share of project management software.
  • North America held the highest market share in global advertising agency software market in 2018. Asia Pacific is expected to register highest growth rate over the forecast period owing to the flourishing online businesses, which is influencing the demand for advertising agency software for effective branding of these businesses over digital channels.
  • Some of the players operating in the advertising agency software market are Accelo Inc., AdHaw, ADMATION, Adobe, AdScale, Celtra Inc., CurrentTrack, Forecast, FunnelDash, Hive Technology, Inc., Lineup Systems, Oracle, Outbrain Inc., Scoro Software, Screendragon, The Workamajig and Wrike, Inc. amongst others.
  • The detailed research study provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of advertising agency software market.The geographical analysis done emphasizes on each of the major countries across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.

