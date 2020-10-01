Global Adds New Primetime Specials Starring Lilly Singh and Seth Meyers, Plus New Ensemble Comedy Connecting…

Seth Meyers Expands Signature Late-Night Segment to Half-Hour Special with Closer Look Thursday on October 8

New Ensemble Comedy Connecting… Explores Life, Love, and Lockdown in the Age of Social Distancing, Premiering October 8

TORONTO, Oct. 1, 2020 /CNW/ - With Fall TV premieres underway, Global announced today two new primetime specials with late-night hosts Lilly Singh and Seth Meyers, along with new social distancing comedy Connecting…. Joining Global's previously announced lineup of fall shows, Closer Look Thursday (October 8), hosted by Seth Meyers, sees his signature late-night segment expanded to a half-hour special, followed by the series premiere of Connecting… (October 8). Comedian and late-night host Lilly Singh also moves to primetime on Global with two-part special, Sketchy Times with Lilly Singh coming soon to Global.

Seth Meyers, one of the most influential voices of late night and a respected thought leader on the political landscape, moves to primetime leading up to the U.S. election with Closer Look Thursday. The half-hour special airs on Global Thursday, October 8 at 9 p.m. ET/PT, from Studio 8G in midtown Manhattan's iconic Rockefeller Center.

From Blindspot creator and executive producer Martin Gero, with Brendan Gall and Universal Television, Connecting… (8x30) is an ensemble comedy about a group of friends trying to stay close (and sane) through video chats as they share the highs and lows of these extraordinary times. The series stars Otmara Marrero, Parvesh Cheena, Shakina Nayfack, Preacher Lawson, Ely Henry Jill Knox and Keith Powell, Connecting…premieres Thursday, October 8 at 9:30 p.m. ET/PT and then moves to 8:30 p.m. ET/PT on October 29 on Global.

Lilly Singh, host of A Little Late with Lilly Singh, stars in new, two-part special Sketchy Times with Lilly Singh, with themed episodes featuring Lilly in a variety of sketches and musical parodies. Additional broadcast details coming soon.

Global's new fall shows and award-winning lineup of hit series are available to stream anytime on GlobalTV.com, Global TV App, and STACK TV.

