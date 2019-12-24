|
Global Active Ingredients for Cosmetics Industry
NEW YORK, Dec. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Active Ingredients for Cosmetics market worldwide is projected to grow by US$1.3 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 5.7%. Conditioning Agents, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 5.6%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$1.6 Billion by the year 2025, Conditioning Agents will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 5.8% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$78.9 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$102.5 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Conditioning Agents will reach a market size of US$130.6 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 7.5% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$194.3 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include among others, Ashland, Inc. (USA); BASF SE (Germany);Clariant AG (Switzerland); Croda International Plc (UK);Evonik Industries AG (Germany);Gattefossé SAS (France);Givaudan SA (Switzerland);Lonza (Switzerland);Lucas Meyer Cosmetics (France);Nouryon (The Netherlands);Seppic SA (France);Symrise AG (Germany).
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05797762/?utm_source=PRN
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Introduction to Active Ingredients in Cosmetics
Active Vs. Inactive Ingredients in Skincare Products
Active Ingredients in Cosmetics: Proven Benefits for Skin and Hair Spur Market Growth
Conditioning Agents Market Leads, Anti-Aging Active Ingredients to Boost Future Growth
Skin Care: The Largest Application Category
Emerging Markets Poised to Fuel Future Growth
Global Competitor Market Shares
Active Ingredients for Cosmetics Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Ashland, Inc. (USA)
BASF SE (Germany)
Clariant AG (Switzerland)
Croda International Plc (UK)
Evonik Industries AG (Germany)
Gattefossé SAS (France)
Givaudan SA (Switzerland)
Lonza (Switzerland)
Lucas Meyer Cosmetics (France)
Nouryon (The Netherlands)
Seppic SA (France)
Symrise AG (Germany)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Growing Cosmetics Products Market amidst Rising Consumer Desire to Look Good Fuels Demand for Active Cosmetic Ingredients
Global Cosmetic Products Market Value in US$ Billion for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025
A Review of Active Ingredients to Deal with Various Skin Issues
Rapid Growth in Use of Beauty and Cosmetic Products among Men: An Opportunity for Active Cosmetic Ingredients Market
Global Male Grooming Products Market Size in US$ Billion for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025
Trend towards Natural Cosmetics Fuel Demand for Natural Active Ingredients
Growing Sales of Natural and Organic Cosmetic Products: Potential for Growth
Global Natural Cosmetics Market: Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025
Plant-based Active Ingredients: Rising Use in Formulations of Natural Cosmetic Products
Green Biotechnology Emerges as a Viable Alternative to Produce Safe & Sustainable Active Ingredients for Skin Care
Rising Popularity of Active Cosmetics Ingredients from Marine Sources
Cosmeceuticals with Biologically Active Ingredients to Improve Skin Functioning Begin to Find Favor
Rising Sales of Anti-Aging Products: A Major Factor Fueling Demand for Active Ingredients
Expanding Anti-Aging Products Market Drives Demand for Active Ingredients: Global Anti-Aging Cosmetics Market for the Years 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024
Global Anti-Aging Products Market by Segment: 2019
Global Anti-Wrinkle Products Market Size in US$ Billion for the Years 2017, 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025
Research-Backed Ingredients Hold Preference
Increasing Consumer Interest in Natural Ingredients Drive Strong Demand for Natural and Organic Anti-Aging Products
Rising Demand for Anti-Pollution Cosmetics Augurs Well for the Anti-Pollution Active Ingredients Market
Moss Emerges as a Potential Anti-Pollution Active Ingredient
Anti-Pollution Product Formulations and Choice of Active Ingredients for Products
Active Hair Care Ingredients Market Help in Protecting Hair against Environmental and Biological Factors
Trend towards Multifunctional Active Ingredients Gains Pace in Cosmetics Industry
Succinic Acid Emerges as a Promising Multi-Functional Ingredient
Assessing the Effectiveness of Cosmetics with Innovative Multipurpose Active Ingredients
Consumer Preference for Sun Protection Products: Opportunity for Active Ingredients Market
Global Sun Care Products Market: Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025
Focus on Developing Cosmetic Active Ingredients to Offer Protection against Blue Light
Concerns over the Use of Active Ingredients Used in Sunscreen Products
Sunscreen Ingredients Disrupt Hormones
Mineral Sunscreens vs. Chemical Sunscreens
Methylisothiazolinone in Sunscreen: A Skin Sensitizer
FDA Investigates Ingredients Used in Sunscreens
With Skin Lightening Product Sales on the Rise, Demand Rises for Active Ingredients Used in Skin Lighteners
Rise in Demand for Innovative Ingredients for Skin Lightening
Natural Skin Lightening Ingredients: The Way Ahead
Lax Regulations, Unsafe Ingredients: Major Areas of Concern
Ceramides: A Highly Hydrating Ingredient in Skin Care
Active Ingredient Serums and Concentrates: Packing Higher Concentrations of Ingredients to Address Specific Skin Problems
Macroalgae-Derived Active Ingredients: Potential Role in Cosmetic Formulations
Innovations & Advancements
Expanscience Unveils Algaenia Natural Cosmetic Active Ingredient for Sensitive Skins
Lessonia Develops Fucoreverse Anti-Aging Ingredient Derived from Brown Algae Compound
Blue OléOactif®: A Plant Oil-Extracted Cosmetic Active Ingredient
Vetivyne™: A Natural Cosmetic Active Ingredient with Numerous Beauty Advantages
Lonza Unveils H2OBioEv Multifunctional Bioacative for Moisturizing and Rejuvenating Skin
Favorable Demographics Promote Market Growth
Women: An Important Consumer Cluster
Expanding Middle Class Population to Drive Demand
Global Middle Class Population (In Million) by Region for the Years 2020, 2025 and 2030
Global Middle Class Spending (US$ Trillion) by Region for the Years 2020, 2025, 2030
Urbanization: A Mega Trend
World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050P
Degree of Urbanization Worldwide: Urban Population as a % of Total Population by Geographic Region for the Years 1950, 1970, 1990, 2018, 2030 and 2050
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Active Ingredients for Cosmetics Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Active Ingredients for Cosmetics Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Active Ingredients for Cosmetics Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Conditioning Agents (Functionality) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: Conditioning Agents (Functionality) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017
Table 6: Conditioning Agents (Functionality) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: UV Filters (Functionality) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: UV Filters (Functionality) Historic Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017
Table 9: UV Filters (Functionality) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 10: Anti-Aging Agents (Functionality) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 11: Anti-Aging Agents (Functionality) Region Wise Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017
Table 12: Anti-Aging Agents (Functionality) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 13: Skin Lightening Agents (Functionality) World Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2
to 2025
Table 14: Skin Lightening Agents (Functionality) Market Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017
Table 15: Skin Lightening Agents (Functionality) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 16: Skin Care (Application) Worldwide Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 17: Skin Care (Application) Global Historic Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 18: Skin Care (Application) Distribution of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 19: Hair Care (Application) Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2018 through 2025
Table 20: Hair Care (Application) Analysis of Historic Sales in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2009 to 2017
Table 21: Hair Care (Application) Global Market Share Distribution by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Table 22: United States Active Ingredients for Cosmetics Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Functionality: 2018 to 2025
Table 23: Active Ingredients for Cosmetics Market in the United States by Functionality: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017
Table 24: United States Active Ingredients for Cosmetics Market Share Breakdown by Functionality: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 25: United States Active Ingredients for Cosmetics Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 26: Active Ingredients for Cosmetics Historic Demand Patterns in the United States by Application in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017
Table 27: Active Ingredients for Cosmetics Market Share Breakdown in the United States by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 28: Canadian Active Ingredients for Cosmetics Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Functionality: 2
to 2025
Table 29: Canadian Active Ingredients for Cosmetics Historic Market Review by Functionality in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 30: Active Ingredients for Cosmetics Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Functionality for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 31: Canadian Active Ingredients for Cosmetics Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 32: Active Ingredients for Cosmetics Market in Canada: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for 2009-2017
Table 33: Canadian Active Ingredients for Cosmetics Market Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
JAPAN
Table 34: Japanese Market for Active Ingredients for Cosmetics: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Functionality for the Period 2018-2025
Table 35: Active Ingredients for Cosmetics Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Functionality for the Period 2009-2017
Table 36: Japanese Active Ingredients for Cosmetics Market Share Analysis by Functionality: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 37: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Active Ingredients for Cosmetics in US$ Thousand by Application: 2
to 2025
Table 38: Japanese Active Ingredients for Cosmetics Market in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 39: Active Ingredients for Cosmetics Market Share Shift in Japan by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 40: Chinese Active Ingredients for Cosmetics Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Functionality for the Period 2018-2025
Table 41: Active Ingredients for Cosmetics Historic Market Analysis in China in US$ Thousand by Functionality: 2009-2017
Table 42: Chinese Active Ingredients for Cosmetics Market by Functionality: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 43: Chinese Demand for Active Ingredients for Cosmetics in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 44: Active Ingredients for Cosmetics Market Review in China in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 45: Chinese Active Ingredients for Cosmetics Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
EUROPE
Table 46: European Active Ingredients for Cosmetics Market Demand Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 47: Active Ingredients for Cosmetics Market in Europe: A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Period 2009-2017
Table 48: European Active Ingredients for Cosmetics Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 49: European Active Ingredients for Cosmetics Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Functionality: 2018-2025
Table 50: Active Ingredients for Cosmetics Market in Europe in US$ Thousand by Functionality: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 51: European Active Ingredients for Cosmetics Market Share Breakdown by Functionality: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 52: European Active Ingredients for Cosmetics Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025
Table 53: Active Ingredients for Cosmetics Market in Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period 2009-2017
Table 54: European Active Ingredients for Cosmetics Market Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 55: Active Ingredients for Cosmetics Market in France by Functionality: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2018-2025
Table 56: French Active Ingredients for Cosmetics Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Functionality: 2009-2017
Table 57: French Active Ingredients for Cosmetics Market Share Analysis by Functionality: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 58: Active Ingredients for Cosmetics Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025
Table 59: French Active Ingredients for Cosmetics Historic Market Review in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 60: French Active Ingredients for Cosmetics Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025
GERMANY
Table 61: Active Ingredients for Cosmetics Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Functionality for the Period 2018-2025
Table 62: German Active Ingredients for Cosmetics Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Functionality: 2009-2017
Table 63: German Active Ingredients for Cosmetics Market Share Breakdown by Functionality: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 64: Active Ingredients for Cosmetics Market in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period 2018-2025
Table 65: German Active Ingredients for Cosmetics Market in Retrospect in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 66: Active Ingredients for Cosmetics Market Share Distribution in Germany by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 67: Italian Active Ingredients for Cosmetics Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Functionality for the Period 2018-2025
Table 68: Active Ingredients for Cosmetics Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$ Thousand by Functionality: 2009-2017
Table 69: Italian Active Ingredients for Cosmetics Market by Functionality: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 70: Italian Demand for Active Ingredients for Cosmetics in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 71: Active Ingredients for Cosmetics Market Review in Italy in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 72: Italian Active Ingredients for Cosmetics Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 73: United Kingdom Market for Active Ingredients for Cosmetics: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Functionality for the Period 2018-2025
Table 74: Active Ingredients for Cosmetics Market in the United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Functionality for the Period 2009-2017
Table 75: United Kingdom Active Ingredients for Cosmetics Market Share Analysis by Functionality: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 76: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Active Ingredients for Cosmetics in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 77: United Kingdom Active Ingredients for Cosmetics Market in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 78: Active Ingredients for Cosmetics Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 79: Rest of Europe Active Ingredients for Cosmetics Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Functionality: 2018-2025
Table 80: Active Ingredients for Cosmetics Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Thousand by Functionality: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 81: Rest of Europe Active Ingredients for Cosmetics Market Share Breakdown by Functionality: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 82: Rest of Europe Active Ingredients for Cosmetics Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025
Table 83: Active Ingredients for Cosmetics Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period 2009-2017
Table 84: Rest of Europe Active Ingredients for Cosmetics Market Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 85: Active Ingredients for Cosmetics Market in Asia-Pacific by Functionality: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2018-2025
Table 86: Asia-Pacific Active Ingredients for Cosmetics Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Functionality: 2009-2017
Table 87: Asia-Pacific Active Ingredients for Cosmetics Market Share Analysis by Functionality: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 88: Active Ingredients for Cosmetics Quantitative Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025
Table 89: Asia-Pacific Active Ingredients for Cosmetics Historic Market Review in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 90: Asia-Pacific Active Ingredients for Cosmetics Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025
REST OF WORLD
Table 91: Rest of World Active Ingredients for Cosmetics Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Functionality: 2
to 2025
Table 92: Rest of World Active Ingredients for Cosmetics Historic Market Review by Functionality in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 93: Active Ingredients for Cosmetics Market in Rest of World: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Functionality for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 94: Rest of World Active Ingredients for Cosmetics Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 95: Active Ingredients for Cosmetics Market in Rest of World: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for 2009-2017
Table 96: Rest of World Active Ingredients for Cosmetics Market Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
1. ADVANCED DISPERSED PARTICLES, S.L.
2. ALSIANO A/S
3. ASHLAND GLOBAL HOLDINGS, INC.
4. ASSESSA
5. ATHENA
6. BASF SE
BASF CORPORATION
BASF PERSONAL CARE AND NUTRITION GMBH
7. BERG & SCHMID GMBH
8. BIOTECHNOLOGY RESEARCH AND INFORMATION NETWORK AG (BRAIN)
9. BRENNTAG AG
BRENNTAG NORTH AMERICA, INC.
10. BRUNSWICK LABS
11. BTC EUROPE GMBH
12. CLARIANT AG
13. COBIOSA INDUSTRIAS ASOCIADAS SL
14. CONTIPRO A.S.
15. COSMOCHEM SA
16. CP KELCO
17. CRODA INTERNATIONAL PLC
CRODA PERSONAL CARE
18. DEINOVE SA
19. DI LENARDO COSMETICS SRL
20. EASTMAN CHEMICAL COMPANY
21. ECKART GMBH
22. EMERY OLEOCHEMICALS GROUP
23. EPI FRANCE
24. EVONIK INDUSTRIES AG
25. FEYECON
26. GATTEFOSSE SAS
27. GIVAUDAN SA
NATUREX SA
28. GLENN CORPORATION
29. GOBIOTICS BV
30. HANGZHOU JARSIN CHEMICAL TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.
31. IMPAG FRANCE SARL
32. INNOSPEC, INC.
33. LIPOTEC SAU
34. LONZA GROUP AG
35. LUCAS MEYER COSMETICS
36. MERCK KGAA
37. MFCI CO., LTD.
38. MIBELLE AG
39. MICROPHYT
40. NOURYON
41. ROYAL DSM NV
42. SABINSA CORPORATION
43. SEPPIC SA
44. SINO LION USA
45. SIRONA BIOCHEM CORPORATION
46. SONNEBORN LLC
47. STOCKMEIER HOLDING GMBH
48. SUMMIT PHARMACEUTICALS EUROPE LIMITED
49. SUNJIN BEAUTY SCIENCE CO., LTD.
50. SYMRISE AG
51. THE LUBRIZOL CORPORATION
52. TRI-K INDUSTRIES INC.
53. UNEXIM HANDELS GMBH
54. UNITED-GUARDIAN, INC.
55. VANTAGE SPECIALTY CHEMICALS
56. VARDIOLA
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05797762/?utm_source=PRN
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}