Global Acousto-optic Devices Industry

NEW YORK, Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Acousto-optic Devices estimated at US$377 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$567.8 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Modulators, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 7.3% CAGR and reach US$115.3 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Deflectors segment is readjusted to a revised 6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.





The U.S. Market is Estimated at $102 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.2% CAGR



The Acousto-optic Devices market in the U.S. is estimated at US$102 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$122 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 9.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.3% and 5.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.8% CAGR.



Tunable Filters Segment to Record 5.5% CAGR



In the global Tunable Filters segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$73.3 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$103.4 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$76.5 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 6.7% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 6th edition of our report. The 292-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Aa Opto Electronic

AMS Technologies AG

Brimrose Corporation of America

Coherent, Inc.

Gooch & Housego PLC

Harris Corporation

Intraaction Corp.

Isomet Corporation

Lightcomm Technology Co., Ltd.

I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Acousto-optic Devices Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Product Overview

Acousto-optics

Acousto-optic Devices

Acousto-optic Modulator

Deflectors

Tunable Filters

Frequency Shifters

Acousto-Optical Effects - Principles and Applications



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rise in Use of lasers in Processing Applications Fuels Growth

Global Market Estimates for Lasers: 2010-2019

Global Lasers Market by Segment: 2018

Growing Interest in Photoacoustic Imaging Catalyses Demand for

Acousto-optic Devices

Rise in Demand for High Speed Precision Beam Control High Speed

Generates Demand for Acousto-optical Deflector Devices

Expanding Research in Imaging Cytometry Opens New Growth

Opportunities

Rise in BioMedical Application of Optical coherence tomography

Augers Well for Market Growth

Rise in Demand for Non Destructive Imaging Expands Application

Opportunity for Acousto-optic Devices in Multiphoton

Microscopy

Tunable Filters Find Increasing use in Biomedical Applications

Acousto-Optic Devices in Space Applications

Acousto-optic Modulator Enable Use of Ultrafast lasers in

Processing Applications



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Acousto-optic Devices Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Acousto-optic Devices Global Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Acousto-optic Devices Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Modulators (Device) World Market by Region/Country in

US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Modulators (Device) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: Modulators (Device) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Deflectors (Device) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide

in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Deflectors (Device) Historic Market Perspective by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: Deflectors (Device) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Tunable Filters (Device) Geographic Market Spread

Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: Tunable Filters (Device) Region Wise Breakdown of

Global Historic Demand in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 12: Tunable Filters (Device) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 13: Frequency Shifters (Device) World Market Estimates

and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 14: Frequency Shifters (Device) Market Historic Review by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 15: Frequency Shifters (Device) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Other Devices (Device) World Market by Region/Country

in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 17: Other Devices (Device) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 18: Other Devices (Device) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 19: Material Processing (Application) Sales Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 20: Material Processing (Application) Analysis of

Historic Sales in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years

2012 to 2019



Table 21: Material Processing (Application) Global Market Share

Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 22: Laser Processing (Application) Global Opportunity

Assessment in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 23: Laser Processing (Application) Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 24: Laser Processing (Application) Percentage Share

Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 25: Micro Processing (Application) Worldwide Sales in US$

Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 26: Micro Processing (Application) Historic Demand

Patterns in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 27: Micro Processing (Application) Market Share Shift

across Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 28: Other Applications (Application) Global Market

Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 29: Other Applications (Application) Retrospective Demand

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 30: Other Applications (Application) Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Acousto-optic Devices Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 &

2025

Market Analytics

Table 31: United States Acousto-optic Devices Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Thousand by Device: 2020 to 2027



Table 32: Acousto-optic Devices Market in the United States by

Device: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 33: United States Acousto-optic Devices Market Share

Breakdown by Device: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 34: United States Acousto-optic Devices Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 35: Acousto-optic Devices Historic Demand Patterns in the

United States by Application in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 36: Acousto-optic Devices Market Share Breakdown in the

United States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 37: Canadian Acousto-optic Devices Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Device: 2020 to 2027



Table 38: Canadian Acousto-optic Devices Historic Market Review

by Device in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 39: Acousto-optic Devices Market in Canada: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Device for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 40: Canadian Acousto-optic Devices Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 41: Acousto-optic Devices Market in Canada: Summarization

of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for

2012-2019



Table 42: Canadian Acousto-optic Devices Market Share Analysis

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 43: Japanese Market for Acousto-optic Devices: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Device for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 44: Acousto-optic Devices Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Device for the Period 2012-2019



Table 45: Japanese Acousto-optic Devices Market Share Analysis

by Device: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 46: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Acousto-optic Devices in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to

2027



Table 47: Japanese Acousto-optic Devices Market in US$ Thousand

by Application: 2012-2019



Table 48: Acousto-optic Devices Market Share Shift in Japan by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 49: Chinese Acousto-optic Devices Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Thousand by Device for the Period 2020-2027



Table 50: Acousto-optic Devices Historic Market Analysis in

China in US$ Thousand by Device: 2012-2019



Table 51: Chinese Acousto-optic Devices Market by Device:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 52: Chinese Demand for Acousto-optic Devices in US$

Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 53: Acousto-optic Devices Market Review in China in US$

Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 54: Chinese Acousto-optic Devices Market Share Breakdown

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Acousto-optic Devices Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 55: European Acousto-optic Devices Market Demand Scenario

in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 56: Acousto-optic Devices Market in Europe: A Historic

Market Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 57: European Acousto-optic Devices Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 58: European Acousto-optic Devices Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Device: 2020-2027



Table 59: Acousto-optic Devices Market in Europe in US$

Thousand by Device: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 60: European Acousto-optic Devices Market Share Breakdown

by Device: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 61: European Acousto-optic Devices Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027



Table 62: Acousto-optic Devices Market in Europe: Summarization

of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 63: European Acousto-optic Devices Market Share Analysis

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 64: Acousto-optic Devices Market in France by Device:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period

2020-2027



Table 65: French Acousto-optic Devices Historic Market Scenario

in US$ Thousand by Device: 2012-2019



Table 66: French Acousto-optic Devices Market Share Analysis by

Device: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 67: Acousto-optic Devices Quantitative Demand Analysis in

France in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027



Table 68: French Acousto-optic Devices Historic Market Review

in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 69: French Acousto-optic Devices Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027



GERMANY

Table 70: Acousto-optic Devices Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Device for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 71: German Acousto-optic Devices Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Thousand by Device: 2012-2019



Table 72: German Acousto-optic Devices Market Share Breakdown

by Device: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 73: Acousto-optic Devices Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 74: German Acousto-optic Devices Market in Retrospect in

US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 75: Acousto-optic Devices Market Share Distribution in

Germany by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 76: Italian Acousto-optic Devices Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Thousand by Device for the Period 2020-2027



Table 77: Acousto-optic Devices Historic Market Analysis in

Italy in US$ Thousand by Device: 2012-2019



Table 78: Italian Acousto-optic Devices Market by Device:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 79: Italian Demand for Acousto-optic Devices in US$

Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 80: Acousto-optic Devices Market Review in Italy in US$

Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 81: Italian Acousto-optic Devices Market Share Breakdown

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 82: United Kingdom Market for Acousto-optic Devices:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by

Device for the Period 2020-2027



Table 83: Acousto-optic Devices Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Device for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 84: United Kingdom Acousto-optic Devices Market Share

Analysis by Device: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 85: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Acousto-optic Devices in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to

2027



Table 86: United Kingdom Acousto-optic Devices Market in US$

Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 87: Acousto-optic Devices Market Share Shift in the

United Kingdom by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 88: Spanish Acousto-optic Devices Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Device: 2020 to 2027



Table 89: Spanish Acousto-optic Devices Historic Market Review

by Device in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 90: Acousto-optic Devices Market in Spain: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Device for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 91: Spanish Acousto-optic Devices Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 92: Acousto-optic Devices Market in Spain: Summarization

of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for

2012-2019



Table 93: Spanish Acousto-optic Devices Market Share Analysis

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



RUSSIA

Table 94: Russian Acousto-optic Devices Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Thousand by Device: 2020 to 2027



Table 95: Acousto-optic Devices Market in Russia by Device:

A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 96: Russian Acousto-optic Devices Market Share Breakdown

by Device: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 97: Russian Acousto-optic Devices Latent Demand Forecasts

in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 98: Acousto-optic Devices Historic Demand Patterns in

Russia by Application in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 99: Acousto-optic Devices Market Share Breakdown in

Russia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 100: Rest of Europe Acousto-optic Devices Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Device: 2020-2027



Table 101: Acousto-optic Devices Market in Rest of Europe in

US$ Thousand by Device: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 102: Rest of Europe Acousto-optic Devices Market Share

Breakdown by Device: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 103: Rest of Europe Acousto-optic Devices Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027



Table 104: Acousto-optic Devices Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 105: Rest of Europe Acousto-optic Devices Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 106: Asia-Pacific Acousto-optic Devices Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 107: Acousto-optic Devices Market in Asia-Pacific:

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 108: Asia-Pacific Acousto-optic Devices Market Share

Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 109: Acousto-optic Devices Market in Asia-Pacific by

Device: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 110: Asia-Pacific Acousto-optic Devices Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Thousand by Device: 2012-2019



Table 111: Asia-Pacific Acousto-optic Devices Market Share

Analysis by Device: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 112: Acousto-optic Devices Quantitative Demand Analysis

in Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027



Table 113: Asia-Pacific Acousto-optic Devices Historic Market

Review in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 114: Asia-Pacific Acousto-optic Devices Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspectiveby Application for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 115: Acousto-optic Devices Market in Australia: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Device for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 116: Australian Acousto-optic Devices Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Device: 2012-2019



Table 117: Australian Acousto-optic Devices Market Share

Breakdown by Device: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 118: Acousto-optic Devices Market in Australia: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 119: Australian Acousto-optic Devices Market in

Retrospect in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 120: Acousto-optic Devices Market Share Distribution in

Australia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 121: Indian Acousto-optic Devices Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Device: 2020 to 2027



Table 122: Indian Acousto-optic Devices Historic Market Review

by Device in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 123: Acousto-optic Devices Market in India: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Device for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 124: Indian Acousto-optic Devices Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 125: Acousto-optic Devices Market in India: Summarization

of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for

2012-2019



Table 126: Indian Acousto-optic Devices Market Share Analysis

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 127: Acousto-optic Devices Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Device for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 128: South Korean Acousto-optic Devices Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Device: 2012-2019



Table 129: Acousto-optic Devices Market Share Distribution in

South Korea by Device: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 130: Acousto-optic Devices Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Application for the Period 2020-2027



Table 131: South Korean Acousto-optic Devices Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 132: Acousto-optic Devices Market Share Distribution in

South Korea by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 133: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Acousto-optic

Devices: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand

by Device for the Period 2020-2027



Table 134: Acousto-optic Devices Market in Rest of

Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Device

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 135: Rest of Asia-Pacific Acousto-optic Devices Market

Share Analysis by Device: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 136: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Acousto-optic Devices in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020

to 2027



Table 137: Rest of Asia-Pacific Acousto-optic Devices Market in

US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 138: Acousto-optic Devices Market Share Shift in Rest of

Asia-Pacific by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 139: Latin American Acousto-optic Devices Market Trends

by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020-2027



Table 140: Acousto-optic Devices Market in Latin America in US$

Thousand by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 141: Latin American Acousto-optic Devices Market

Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020,

and 2027



Table 142: Latin American Acousto-optic Devices Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Thousand by Device for the Period 2020-2027



Table 143: Acousto-optic Devices Historic Market Analysis in

Latin America in US$ Thousand by Device: 2012-2019



Table 144: Latin American Acousto-optic Devices Marketby

Device: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 145: Latin American Demand for Acousto-optic Devices in

US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 146: Acousto-optic Devices Market Review in Latin America

in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 147: Latin American Acousto-optic Devices Market Share

Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 148: Argentinean Acousto-optic Devices Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Device: 2020-2027



Table 149: Acousto-optic Devices Market in Argentina in US$

Thousand by Device: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 150: Argentinean Acousto-optic Devices Market Share

Breakdown by Device: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 151: Argentinean Acousto-optic Devices Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027



Table 152: Acousto-optic Devices Market in Argentina:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 153: Argentinean Acousto-optic Devices Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 154: Acousto-optic Devices Market in Brazil by Device:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period

2020-2027



Table 155: Brazilian Acousto-optic Devices Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Thousand by Device: 2012-2019



Table 156: Brazilian Acousto-optic Devices Market Share

Analysis by Device: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 157: Acousto-optic Devices Quantitative Demand Analysis

in Brazil in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027



Table 158: Brazilian Acousto-optic Devices Historic Market

Review in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 159: Brazilian Acousto-optic Devices Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



MEXICO

Table 160: Acousto-optic Devices Market in Mexico: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Device for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 161: Mexican Acousto-optic Devices Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Device: 2012-2019



Table 162: Mexican Acousto-optic Devices Market Share Breakdown

by Device: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 163: Acousto-optic Devices Market in Mexico: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 164: Mexican Acousto-optic Devices Market in Retrospect

in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 165: Acousto-optic Devices Market Share Distribution in

Mexico by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 166: Rest of Latin America Acousto-optic Devices Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Device: 2020 to

2027



Table 167: Acousto-optic Devices Market in Rest of Latin

America by Device: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for

2012-2019



Table 168: Rest of Latin America Acousto-optic Devices Market

Share Breakdown by Device: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 169: Rest of Latin America Acousto-optic Devices Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 170: Acousto-optic Devices Historic Demand Patterns in

Rest of Latin America by Application in US$ Thousand for

2012-2019



Table 171: Acousto-optic Devices Market Share Breakdown in Rest

of Latin America by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 172: The Middle East Acousto-optic Devices Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 173: Acousto-optic Devices Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 174: The Middle East Acousto-optic Devices Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 175: The Middle East Acousto-optic Devices Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Device: 2020 to 2027



Table 176: The Middle East Acousto-optic Devices Historic

Marketby Device in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 177: Acousto-optic Devices Market in the Middle East:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Salesby Device for 2012,2020, and

2027



Table 178: The Middle East Acousto-optic Devices Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application:

2020 to 2027



Table 179: Acousto-optic Devices Market in the Middle East:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by

Application for 2012-2019



Table 180: The Middle East Acousto-optic Devices Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IRAN

Table 181: Iranian Market for Acousto-optic Devices: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Device for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 182: Acousto-optic Devices Market in Iran: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Device for the Period 2012-2019



Table 183: Iranian Acousto-optic Devices Market Share Analysis

by Device: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 184: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Acousto-optic Devices in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to

2027



Table 185: Iranian Acousto-optic Devices Market in US$ Thousand

by Application: 2012-2019



Table 186: Acousto-optic Devices Market Share Shift in Iran by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 187: Israeli Acousto-optic Devices Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Device: 2020-2027



Table 188: Acousto-optic Devices Market in Israel in US$

Thousand by Device: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 189: Israeli Acousto-optic Devices Market Share Breakdown

by Device: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 190: Israeli Acousto-optic Devices Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027



Table 191: Acousto-optic Devices Market in Israel:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 192: Israeli Acousto-optic Devices Market Share Analysis

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 193: Saudi Arabian Acousto-optic Devices Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Thousand by Device for the Period 2020-2027



Table 194: Acousto-optic Devices Historic Market Analysis in

Saudi Arabia in US$ Thousand by Device: 2012-2019



Table 195: Saudi Arabian Acousto-optic Devices Market by

Device: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 196: Saudi Arabian Demand for Acousto-optic Devices in

US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 197: Acousto-optic Devices Market Review in Saudi Arabia

in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 198: Saudi Arabian Acousto-optic Devices Market Share

Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 199: Acousto-optic Devices Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Thousand by Device for the Period 2020-2027



Table 200: United Arab Emirates Acousto-optic Devices Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Device: 2012-2019



Table 201: Acousto-optic Devices Market Share Distribution in

United Arab Emirates by Device: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 202: Acousto-optic Devices Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Thousand by Application for the Period 2020-2027



Table 203: United Arab Emirates Acousto-optic Devices Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 204: Acousto-optic Devices Market Share Distribution in

United Arab Emirates by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 205: Acousto-optic Devices Market in Rest of Middle East:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Device for the Period 2020-2027



Table 206: Rest of Middle East Acousto-optic Devices Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Device: 2012-2019



Table 207: Rest of Middle East Acousto-optic Devices Market

Share Breakdown by Device: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 208: Acousto-optic Devices Market in Rest of Middle East:

Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by

Application for the Period 2020-2027



Table 209: Rest of Middle East Acousto-optic Devices Market in

Retrospect in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 210: Acousto-optic Devices Market Share Distribution in

Rest of Middle East by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AFRICA

Table 211: African Acousto-optic Devices Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Thousand by Device: 2020 to 2027



Table 212: Acousto-optic Devices Market in Africa by Device:

A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 213: African Acousto-optic Devices Market Share Breakdown

by Device: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 214: African Acousto-optic Devices Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 215: Acousto-optic Devices Historic Demand Patterns in

Africa by Application in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 216: Acousto-optic Devices Market Share Breakdown in

Africa by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 46

