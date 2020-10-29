|
29.10.2020 15:43:00
Global Acousto-optic Devices Industry
NEW YORK, Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Acousto-optic Devices estimated at US$377 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$567.8 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Modulators, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 7.3% CAGR and reach US$115.3 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Deflectors segment is readjusted to a revised 6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $102 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.2% CAGR
The Acousto-optic Devices market in the U.S. is estimated at US$102 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$122 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 9.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.3% and 5.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.8% CAGR.
Tunable Filters Segment to Record 5.5% CAGR
In the global Tunable Filters segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$73.3 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$103.4 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$76.5 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 6.7% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 6th edition of our report. The 292-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
- Aa Opto Electronic
- AMS Technologies AG
- Brimrose Corporation of America
- Coherent, Inc.
- Gooch & Housego PLC
- Harris Corporation
- Intraaction Corp.
- Isomet Corporation
- Lightcomm Technology Co., Ltd.
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Acousto-optic Devices Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Product Overview
Acousto-optics
Acousto-optic Devices
Acousto-optic Modulator
Deflectors
Tunable Filters
Frequency Shifters
Acousto-Optical Effects - Principles and Applications
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Rise in Use of lasers in Processing Applications Fuels Growth
Global Market Estimates for Lasers: 2010-2019
Global Lasers Market by Segment: 2018
Growing Interest in Photoacoustic Imaging Catalyses Demand for
Acousto-optic Devices
Rise in Demand for High Speed Precision Beam Control High Speed
Generates Demand for Acousto-optical Deflector Devices
Expanding Research in Imaging Cytometry Opens New Growth
Opportunities
Rise in BioMedical Application of Optical coherence tomography
Augers Well for Market Growth
Rise in Demand for Non Destructive Imaging Expands Application
Opportunity for Acousto-optic Devices in Multiphoton
Microscopy
Tunable Filters Find Increasing use in Biomedical Applications
Acousto-Optic Devices in Space Applications
Acousto-optic Modulator Enable Use of Ultrafast lasers in
Processing Applications
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 46
