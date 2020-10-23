SMI 10’036 0.4%  SPI 12’520 0.3%  Dow 28’364 0.5%  DAX 12’704 1.3%  Euro 1.0715 -0.1%  EStoxx50 3’215 1.4%  Gold 1’910 0.3%  Dollar 0.9041 -0.4%  Öl 42.6 0.5% 
23.10.2020 14:49:00

Global 7 Diagnostics Gets America Back to School and Work with Rapid COVID-19 Saliva Testing

ATLANTA, Oct. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Global 7 Diagnostics, a leading clinical laboratory testing facility with an extensive molecular test menu, has been named one of a few select laboratories authorized to offer Yale University's revolutionary SalivaDirectTM test. The COVID-19 saliva test being offered by Global 7 Diagnostics provides analytical sensitivity of 99% and analytical specificity of 94%, making it the most reliable rapid-action saliva test currently available. Global 7 Diagnostics SARS-Cov-2 (COVID-19) tests have received Emergency Use Authorization from the United States Food and Drug Administration. Combining laboratory services, a proprietary app technology and event planning services in one offering, Global 7 Diagnostics provides cost-effective turnkey solutions for rapid COVID-19 saliva samples testing, surveillance and reporting for business and institutions looking to reopen.

Global 7 Diagnostics

"In order to be able to congregate in our nation's classrooms, offices and meeting spaces once again, we need access to reliable and responsive COVID-19 testing measures, and Global 7 Diagnostics has a solution," said Global 7 Diagnostics CEO Daniel Lipton. "Although there is great hope for a COVID-19 vaccine, the reality is it will be a while before most Americans are vaccinated, creating the need for alternative solutions such as saliva testing combined with surveillance to get the nation back to school and work."

Global 7 Diagnostics is harnessing the capabilities of its three subsidiaries – Global 7 Diagnostic Labs, Strata Research, and Infinity Solutions – into one comprehensive COVID-19 testing and surveillance solution. Global 7 Diagnostics Labs provides unprecedented testing capabilities using Yale University's revolutionary SalivaDirectTM test. Strata Research delivers a COVID-19 connected diagnostics platform to capture, track and share key data seamlessly and securely across multiple points. Infinity Solutions creates pop-up testing locations and virtual oversite events to help large employers and institutions meet their health and wellness goals without the stress and complexity of managing events themselves

Combining the Strata Research proprietary surveillance and reporting app with Global 7 Diagnostics Labs state-of-the-art testing capabilities, the company offers unparalleled security for businesses and institutions. Individualized barcodes or QR codes provide security and ease of use when verifying test kit or reagent authenticity. Through Strata Research, HIPPA and GDPR compliant real-time test results provide predictive analytics to anticipate disease outbreak. All test results are reported by utilizing the appropriate LOINC and SNOMED codes, as defined by the Laboratory In Vitro Diagnostics (LIVD) Test Code Mapping for SARS-CoV-2 tests provided by the CDC. All data transmission occurs electronically using Health Level 7 (HL7) electronic laboratory reporting (ELR) guidelines, allowing local and state health departments to relay the data to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and U.S. Department of Health and Humans Service (HHS).

To facilitate testing on the large scale necessary, Global 7 Diagnostics offers event planning and organization for testing large populations through its subsidiary, Infinity Solutions, including: medical staffing and operational logistics; distribution of supplies and materials; specimen handling, transport, and storage; and high-complexity CLIA laboratory oversight. Infinity Solutions established the first campus-wide continuous COVID-19 testing and surveillance of students, faculty and community.

"To safely maintain business, organizations need more than a one-time snapshot, instead requiring the ability to see trends of where there are pockets of infection in order to better control outbreak," Lipton continued. "Consistent and accurate saliva testing, which is more comfortable and therefore more conducive to repetitive testing, combined with electronic contact tracing is the solution to get our schools and businesses operating again."

About Global 7 Diagnostics
Located in Norcross, Georgia, Global 7 Diagnostics is a leading clinical laboratory testing facility with an extensive molecular test menu. As a high-complexity CLIA certified laboratory, Global 7 Diagnostics provides prompt, high-quality and comprehensive personalized health care services that are in compliance with government regulations. Combining Global 7 Diagnostics Labs testing capabilities, the Strata Research proprietary app technology and Infinity Solutions event planning services in one offering, Global 7 Diagnostics provides cost-effective turnkey solutions for rapid COVID-19 saliva samples testing, surveillance and reporting. For more information, visit https://www.global7dx.com. 

Contact:
Cristina Anderson
Anderson Public Relations
(404) 403-3348
257462@email4pr.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-7-diagnostics-gets-america-back-to-school-and-work-with-rapid-covid-19-saliva-testing-301158548.html

SOURCE Global 7 Diagnostics

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

CS Group 9.90
2.93 %
Alcon 56.38
2.36 %
Zurich Insur Gr 316.40
1.80 %
LafargeHolcim 42.43
1.12 %
CieFinRichemont 63.28
1.12 %
Geberit 542.60
-0.04 %
Novartis 76.59
-0.05 %
Lonza Grp 566.00
-0.63 %
Sika 232.60
-0.68 %
ABB 23.70
-1.33 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

13:00
Wie funktioniert das VP Bank Corona – Krisenbarometer? | BX Swiss TV
11:08
Vontobel: Sie haben die Wahl - Trump oder Biden Basket?
11:03
SMI leicht stabilisiert
10:00
China’s Growth Recovers Amid Signs of Caution
06:01
Daily Markets: Euro Stoxx 50 – Hält untere Seitwärtskanalbegrenzung? / EUR/USD – Auf hohem Niveau weiter seitwärts
22.10.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit JB 95.00% Kapitalschutz-Zertifikat mit Barriere auf XPT/USD
16.10.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 12.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Amazon, Netflix, The Walt Disney Company
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

22.10.20
Schroders: Schroder Institutional Investor Study 2020: Anleger setzen weiterhin auf Private Assets
21.10.20
Schroders: Warum Nachhaltigkeit für Metropolen so wichtig ist
20.10.20
Schroders: Behavioral Finance: Wie lässt sich das Bedürfnis nach nachhaltigen Anlagen erklären?
mehr
Wie funktioniert das VP Bank Corona – Krisenbarometer? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Bitcoin steigt dank PayPal-Entscheidung auf den höchsten Stand seit Juli 2019 - PayPal-Aktie gefragt
Corona-Impfstoff hat laut Goldman Sachs grössere Bedeutung für den Aktienmarkt als die US-Wahl
Roche-Aktie leichter: Roche bündelt Kräfte mit Atea Pharmaceuticals im Kampf gegen COVID-19
ABB mit Umsatzrückgang bei massiv höherem Reingewinn - ABB-Aktie im Minus
Dow Jones wagt sich auf grünes Terrain -- SMI schliesst stabil -- DAX geht schwächer -- Asiens Börsen letztlich überwiegend tiefer
Wirecard-Aktie springt hoch: Wirecard-Insolvenzverwalter verkauft Nordamerikageschäft an Syncapay - 300 Millionen erlöst?
AstraZeneca-Aktie dennoch im Plus: Toter bei Corona-Impfstoff-Studie von AstraZeneca in Brasilien
McAfee-Aktie tiefrot: McAfee wieder an der Börse
Meyer Burger und CSEM setzen Zusammenarbeit bei Solarzellen fort - Meyer Burger-Aktie dennoch tiefer
Tesla-Aktie gefragt: Tesla liefert fünften Quartalsgewinn in Folge

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI höher -- DAX legt zu -- Asiens Börsen letztlich vorrangig im Plus
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt werden am Freitag Zuschläge verbucht. Der deutsche Leitindex präsentiert sich ebenfalls fester. An den asiatischen Aktienmärkten waren vor dem Wochenende vor allem Pluszeichen zu sehen.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit