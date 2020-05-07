Global 3D Printing Materials Market Outlook, 2020-2025: Future Opportunities in the Educational Sector

DUBLIN, May 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "3D Printing Materials Market by Type (Polymer, Metal, Ceramic and Composite) and Application (Automotive, Consumer Product/Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Industrial, Healthcare) - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This research report provides in-depth analysis of the overall 3D printing materials market in five major geographies and emphasizes on the current market trends, market size, market share, recent developments, and forecast till 2025.

The global 3D printing materials market will grow at a CAGR of 20.7% from 2019 to 2025 to reach $4.03 billion by 2025.

The global 3D printing materials market is majorly driven by the factors such as high demand for 3D printed body and spare parts from automotive and aerospace & defense industries, growing demand for 3D printed prosthetic and dental implants, rising investments from private and government organizations in 3D printing projects, and growing demand for 3D printed consumer products and electronics components. However, high cost of 3D printing materials may obstruct the growth of this market to some extent.



The global 3D printing materials market is mainly segmented by type {(polymer, metal, and other (ceramics & composites)}, form (liquid, solid, and filament), application (aerospace & defense, consumer products /electronics, healthcare, industrial, automotive, and other applications), and geography. The study also evaluates the industry competitors and analyzes the market at regional and country level.



On the basis of type, the ceramics and composite segment is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. These categories of materials offer 3D printed products with equal strength as metals and low weight. Owing to this, since 2018, some of the end users from various industries such as bike manufacturing and construction have inducted them as a substitute to metal products. This is further expected to continue in aerospace and automotive industry for the next 5-10 years. Though the ceramics and composite market is not as large as the 3D printing polymer and metal market, ceramic materials have the great potential to evolve in the next five to ten years.



Based on form, the filament form segment commanded the largest share of the overall 3D printing materials market in 2019. However, the powder form segment is expected to witness the rapid growth during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is mainly attributed to the growing collaborations amongst various organizations to promote the use of metal powder-based 3D printing and rising adoption of 3D printing material powders in aerospace industry to reduce aircraft weight and increase fuel efficiency.



Based on application, the healthcare segment is estimated to grow with the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is primarily attributed to the increased demand for 3D printing in dental, orthopedic, and acoustic fields. In addition, the recently discovered and approved applications such as 3D printing for tissues, organs, and bones are strongly supporting the demand for 3D printing materials from healthcare industry.



Geographically, North America commanded the largest share of the global 3D printing materials market in 2019, followed by Asia-Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. The large share of this region is mainly attributed to the factors such as early development of the 3D printing technology and historic leadership in traditional manufacturing; increasing demand for 3D printing materials from industries such as automotive, construction, and aerospace & defense in the U.S.; high acceptance of 3D printing for medical & dental implants; and presence of key manufacturers and the large number of patents in the region.



Market Dynamics

Drivers



Rising Adoption of 3D Printing Body in Automotive & Aerospace Industries

Increasing Number of Prosthetic and Dental Implants

Investments from Private and Government Organizations

Increasing Adoption of 3D Printed Consumer Products and Electronics Components

Restraint

High Cost of 3D Printing Materials

Opportunity

Future of 3D Printing Materials in Educational Sector

Challenge

Lack of Awareness and Skilled Labors About 3D Printing

Trend

Growing Focus on 3D Printed Cars



Scope of the Report



3D Printing Materials Market, by Type

Polymer

Acrylic styrene

Polyamide

Nylon

Polycarbonates (PC)

Thermoplastic Elastomers (TPE)

Polypropylene (PP)

Others

Metals

Aluminium

Cobalt Chrome (CoCr)

Copper

Nickel

Steel

Titanium

Others

Ceramics & Composites

3D Printing Materials Market, by Form

Filament

Liquid

Powder

3D Printing Materials Market, by Application

Consumer Products

Electronic Appliances

Jewelry, Artistic, and Other Products

Automotive Parts

Healthcare

Industrial Application

Goods & Materials

Equipment & Machines

Aerospace & Defense

Prototype Weapon

Body & Spare Parts

Other Applications

3D Printing Materials Market, by Geography

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

Germany



U.K.



Italy



France



Russia



Spain



Rest of Europe (RoE)

(RoE) Asia-Pacific (APAC)

(APAC) China



Japan



South Korea



India



Rest of Asia-Pacific (RoAPAC)

(RoAPAC) Rest of World

Latin America



Middle East and Africa

Companies Profiled



3D Systems Inc. (U.S)

Arkema S.A. ( France ).

). EOS GmbH ( Germany )

) EnvisionTEC Inc. (U.S)

Evonik Industries AG ( Germany )

) Markforged Inc. (U.S)

Materialise N.V. ( Belgium )

) Proto Labs Inc. (U.S)

Sculpteo - a BASF Company ( France )

) Stratasys Ltd. ( Israel )

) Tethon 3D (U.S)

The ExOne Company (U.S)

The Hewlett Packard Company (U.S)

Zortrax ( Poland )

