+++ Bitcoin steigt wieder über 9‘000 Franken - jetzt handeln! +++ -w-
07.05.2020 14:15:00

Global 3D Printing Materials Market Outlook, 2020-2025: Future Opportunities in the Educational Sector

DUBLIN, May 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "3D Printing Materials Market by Type (Polymer, Metal, Ceramic and Composite) and Application (Automotive, Consumer Product/Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Industrial, Healthcare) - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This research report provides in-depth analysis of the overall 3D printing materials market in five major geographies and emphasizes on the current market trends, market size, market share, recent developments, and forecast till 2025.

The global 3D printing materials market will grow at a CAGR of 20.7% from 2019 to 2025 to reach $4.03 billion by 2025.

The global 3D printing materials market is majorly driven by the factors such as high demand for 3D printed body and spare parts from automotive and aerospace & defense industries, growing demand for 3D printed prosthetic and dental implants, rising investments from private and government organizations in 3D printing projects, and growing demand for 3D printed consumer products and electronics components. However, high cost of 3D printing materials may obstruct the growth of this market to some extent.

The global 3D printing materials market is mainly segmented by type {(polymer, metal, and other (ceramics & composites)}, form (liquid, solid, and filament), application (aerospace & defense, consumer products /electronics, healthcare, industrial, automotive, and other applications), and geography. The study also evaluates the industry competitors and analyzes the market at regional and country level.

On the basis of type, the ceramics and composite segment is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. These categories of materials offer 3D printed products with equal strength as metals and low weight. Owing to this, since 2018, some of the end users from various industries such as bike manufacturing and construction have inducted them as a substitute to metal products. This is further expected to continue in aerospace and automotive industry for the next 5-10 years. Though the ceramics and composite market is not as large as the 3D printing polymer and metal market, ceramic materials have the great potential to evolve in the next five to ten years.

Based on form, the filament form segment commanded the largest share of the overall 3D printing materials market in 2019. However, the powder form segment is expected to witness the rapid growth during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is mainly attributed to the growing collaborations amongst various organizations to promote the use of metal powder-based 3D printing and rising adoption of 3D printing material powders in aerospace industry to reduce aircraft weight and increase fuel efficiency.

Based on application, the healthcare segment is estimated to grow with the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is primarily attributed to the increased demand for 3D printing in dental, orthopedic, and acoustic fields. In addition, the recently discovered and approved applications such as 3D printing for tissues, organs, and bones are strongly supporting the demand for 3D printing materials from healthcare industry.

Geographically, North America commanded the largest share of the global 3D printing materials market in 2019, followed by Asia-Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. The large share of this region is mainly attributed to the factors such as early development of the 3D printing technology and historic leadership in traditional manufacturing; increasing demand for 3D printing materials from industries such as automotive, construction, and aerospace & defense in the U.S.; high acceptance of 3D printing for medical & dental implants; and presence of key manufacturers and the large number of patents in the region.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

  • Rising Adoption of 3D Printing Body in Automotive & Aerospace Industries
  • Increasing Number of Prosthetic and Dental Implants
  • Investments from Private and Government Organizations
  • Increasing Adoption of 3D Printed Consumer Products and Electronics Components

Restraint

  • High Cost of 3D Printing Materials

Opportunity

  • Future of 3D Printing Materials in Educational Sector

Challenge

  • Lack of Awareness and Skilled Labors About 3D Printing

Trend

  • Growing Focus on 3D Printed Cars

Scope of the Report

3D Printing Materials Market, by Type

  • Polymer
  • Acrylic styrene
  • Polyamide
  • Nylon
  • Polycarbonates (PC)
  • Thermoplastic Elastomers (TPE)
  • Polypropylene (PP)
  • Others
  • Metals
  • Aluminium
  • Cobalt Chrome (CoCr)
  • Copper
  • Nickel
  • Steel
  • Titanium
  • Others
  • Ceramics & Composites

3D Printing Materials Market, by Form

  • Filament
  • Liquid
  • Powder

3D Printing Materials Market, by Application

  • Consumer Products
  • Electronic Appliances
  • Jewelry, Artistic, and Other Products
  • Automotive Parts
  • Healthcare
  • Industrial Application
  • Goods & Materials
  • Equipment & Machines
  • Aerospace & Defense
  • Prototype Weapon
  • Body & Spare Parts
  • Other Applications

3D Printing Materials Market, by Geography

  • North America
    • U.S.
    • Canada
  • Europe
    • Germany
    • U.K.
    • Italy
    • France
    • Russia
    • Spain
    • Rest of Europe (RoE)
  • Asia-Pacific (APAC)
    • China
    • Japan
    • South Korea
    • India
    • Rest of Asia-Pacific (RoAPAC)
  • Rest of World
    • Latin America
    • Middle East and Africa

Companies Profiled

  • 3D Systems Inc. (U.S)
  • Arkema S.A. (France).
  • EOS GmbH (Germany)
  • EnvisionTEC Inc. (U.S)
  • Evonik Industries AG (Germany)
  • Markforged Inc. (U.S)
  • Materialise N.V. (Belgium)
  • Proto Labs Inc. (U.S)
  • Sculpteo - a BASF Company (France)
  • Stratasys Ltd. (Israel)
  • Tethon 3D (U.S)
  • The ExOne Company (U.S)
  • The Hewlett Packard Company (U.S)
  • Zortrax (Poland)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/37y1ej

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-3d-printing-materials-market-outlook-2020-2025-future-opportunities-in-the-educational-sector-301054805.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Alcon 52.14
3.66 %
Swiss Life Hldg 331.70
2.25 %
SGS 2’148.00
1.95 %
Adecco Group 40.54
1.91 %
The Swatch Grp 184.55
1.91 %
ABB 17.37
0.12 %
Zurich Insur Gr 289.90
-0.14 %
Swisscom 490.40
-0.45 %
Novartis 83.23
-0.48 %
Roche Hldg G 343.90
-0.92 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

13:00
Kann der SMI weiter zulegen? | BX Swiss TV
10:08
Vontobel: derimail - Bis morgen zeichnen - Double Coupon BRC auf Goldminers
08:27
SMI findet zurück in die Spur
08:17
Weekly Hits: Wall Street – Zwischen Zweifel und Zuversicht / Automobilindustrie – Eine Branche vor dem Neustart / Rohstoffmonitor – April 2020
07:30
Tracker Zertifikat auf den Stay-at-Home Economy Basket
06.05.20
Fertilizer Monthly Update – May 2020
04.05.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

08:31
Schroders: Private Assets in der Covid-19-Krise
06.05.20
Schroders: Covid-19: ein Wendepunkt im Klimawandel? Mit unserem Climate Progress Dashboard messen wir die globalen Auswirkungen
05.05.20
Schroders: Warum die Herabstufung von Banken ungerecht ist - und die Krise verschlimmern könnte
mehr
Kann der SMI weiter zulegen? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Roche-Aktie steigt: Roche kommt laut Genentech-Chef mit Test von Corona-Mittel voran
Warren Buffett betrogen: Deutsche Firma soll vor Übernahme Wert beschönigt haben
Fremdwährungsreserven der SNB schiessen auf 800 Milliarden Franken hoch
ARYZTA-Aktie auf Höhenflug: Veraison steigt zu einem der grösseren ARYZTA-Aktionäre auf
US-Indizes schliessen uneinheitlich -- SMI beendet den Handel höher -- DAX letztlich im Minus -- Asiens Börsen schliessen fester - Feiertag in Japan
Jeffrey Gundlach erwartet erneuten Ausverkauf am Aktienmarkt
Kryptowährung Libra findet neuen Partner aus Zahlungsbranche
Molecular Partners-Aktie springt hoch: Molecular Partners erzielt mit DARPin-Kandidat starke Wirkung auf Coronavirus
Anleger vorsichtig optimistisch: SMI fester -- DAX verbucht Gewinne -- Asiatische Indizes schliessen uneinheitlich
ams-Aktie gewinnt: ams hält GV ohne Aktionäre ab

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Anleger vorsichtig optimistisch: SMI fester -- DAX verbucht Gewinne -- Asiatische Indizes schliessen uneinheitlich
Am heimischen Markt geht es am Donnerstag leicht nach oben. Der DAX legt deutlicher zu. In Asien konnten sich die Börsen am Donnerstag nicht auf eine einheitliche Richtung einigen. Der Dow Jones zeigte sich zur Wochenmitte lange unentschlossen.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB