07.08.2020 19:45:00

Global 3D Printing Market Forecast to Grow at a CAGR of 24.41% from 2020 to 2025, Reaching $738.8 million by 2025

DUBLIN, Aug. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ResearchAndMarkets.com published a new article on the 3D printing industry"Healthcare Industry to Contribute the Maximum Revenue to Metal 3D Printing Application Market"

Over the years, manufacturing processes have undergone a drastic transition. Even the requirements for machining parts have changed from simple to complex, resulting in a substantial change in the manufacturing processes and the materials used. However, with the increase in demand for more complicated and intricate machine tooling and other parts, the cost remained a major bone of contention, hindering the growth of the market.

With the initiation of additive manufacturing, the manufacturers were able to produce innovative designs that are also cost-effective. The use of metal 3D printing in manufacturing parts and components especially has resulted in huge cost savings for the companies along with reduced emissions in the environment, thus making this technology innovative and slightly more sustainable, as metals can be recycled.

Based on the market intelligence in the "Global Metal 3D Printing Report", the global metal 3D printing market accounted for $378.0 million in 2019 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 24.41% during the forecast period from 2020 to 2025. The market is expected to reach $738.8 million by 2025.

To see the full article and a list of related reports on the market, visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3bphfi

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-3d-printing-market-forecast-to-grow-at-a-cagr-of-24-41-from-2020-to-2025--reaching-738-8-million-by-2025--301108436.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Alcon 56.26
1.37 %
Sika 205.00
0.69 %
Lonza Grp 571.00
0.56 %
Adecco Group 45.04
0.51 %
CieFinRichemont 57.34
0.49 %
Roche Hldg G 314.20
-0.27 %
The Swatch Grp 192.25
-0.49 %
UBS Group 11.01
-0.63 %
Novartis 75.50
-0.67 %
CS Group 9.95
-0.79 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

16:00
Palm Oil Monthly Update – August 2020
15:34
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 13.50% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible mit fixer Laufzeit auf Beyond Meat, Tyson Foods
09:52
Vontobel: derimail - Bis heute in Zeichnung: (Callable) BRCs mit 60% Barriere
09:16
SMI nähert sich wieder der 10.000er-Marke
06:16
Daily Markets: Euro Stoxx 50 – Lage bleibt wackelig / EUR/USD – An oberer Trendkanalbegrenzung
06.08.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 12.60% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Microsoft Corp, International Business Machines Corp, Intel Corp
06.08.20
Der Euro wertet deutlich auf, ist das bereits die Trendwende? | BX Swiss TV
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

15:31
Schroders: Immobilien-Investments: Transaktionen stützen Volumen
11:49
Schroders: How China’s internet sector is leading the world
06.08.20
Schroders: Bauen, bauen, bauen: Der Weg zum wirtschaftlichen Aufschwung... und zu Anlageerträgen?
mehr
Der Euro wertet deutlich auf, ist das bereits die Trendwende? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Blackstone-Aktie zündet Kursrakete: Blackstone Resources vermeldet Fortschritte bei Batteriezellen der nächsten Generation
Relief: FDA bewilligt RLF-100 zum Inhalieren bei Coronakrankheit - Aktie auf Höhenflug
Bund schliesst Impfstoff-Vertrag mit Biotech-Firma Moderna ab - Moderna-Aktie fester
Devisenreserven der SNB sinken im Juli deutlich - SNB-Aktie leichter
SMI schliesst zum Wochenende fester -- DAX beendet Handel im Plus -- Asiens Börsen gehen verlustreich ins Wochenende
Meyer Burger-Aktie aktuell: Meyer Burger tiefer
NIO-Aktie aktuell: NIO gibt nach
Zukunftsbranche Wasserstoff: Diese Aktien könnten einen Blick wert sein
Roche erreicht in Studie mit Tecentriq-Kombi Ziele bei Brustkrebs nicht - Aktie schwächer
Fall Wirecard: Philippinische Behörden erwarten lange Ermittlungen - Wirecard-Aktie im Minus

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI schliesst zum Wochenende fester -- DAX beendet Handel im Plus -- Asiens Börsen gehen verlustreich ins Wochenende
Die US-Märkte sind am letzten Handelstag vor dem Wochenende von Verlusten geprägt. Am heimischen Markt waren am Freitag Gewinne zu beobachten. Der deutsche Leitindex zeigte sich schlussendlich fester. An den asiatischen Börsen herrschte zum Wochenausklang Einigkeit in Bezug auf die Kursrichtung: Es ging klar nach unten.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB