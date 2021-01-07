SMI 10’713 -0.3%  SPI 13’315 -0.3%  Dow 30’829 1.4%  DAX 13’945 0.4%  Euro 1.0840 0.1%  EStoxx50 3’619 0.2%  Gold 1’920 0.1%  Bitcoin 32’789 1.2%  Dollar 0.8808 0.2%  Öl 54.6 0.8% 
07.01.2021 12:45:00

Global $8.73 Billion Agriculture Tires Market Outlook to 2027

DUBLIN, Jan. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Agriculture Tires - Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Agriculture Tires market accounted for $5.20 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $8.73 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period.

Some of the key factors propelling the growth of the market are increasing agricultural activities, growing mechanization in agriculture, and rising population. However, fluctuation in the prices of raw material is the restraining factor for the growth of the market.

Tires are the components of a vehicle which comes in direct contact with the road. Agriculture tires are found in tractors, harvesters and so on which are used in various agricultural activities. They range in functionality and have specific roles for a variety of jobs.

By type, the replacement/aftermarket tires segment is expected to grow at a significant market share during the forecast period due to the requirement for periodic replacement coupled with the cost-effectiveness of such tires. Based on geography, Asia Pacific is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period which is attributed to the availability of raw material, cheap labour, and high domestic demand.

What the Report offers:

  • Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments
  • Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
  • Covers Market data for the years 2018, 2019, 2020, 2024 and 2027
  • Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
  • Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
  • Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
  • Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
  • Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface
2.1 Abstract
2.2 Stake Holders
2.3 Research Scope
2.4 Research Methodology
2.5 Research Sources

3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 Application Analysis
3.7 Emerging Markets
3.8 Impact of Covid-19

4 Porters Five Force Analysis
4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Threat of substitutes
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Competitive rivalry

5 Global Agriculture Tires Market, By Construction Type
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Radial Agriculture Tires
5.3 Bias (Crossply) Agriculture Tires

6 Global Agriculture Tires Market, By Placement
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Front Tires
6.3 Rear Tires

7 Global Agriculture Tires Market, By Equipment Horsepower
7.1 Introduction
7.2 81-200 HP
7.3 0-80 HP

8 Global Agriculture Tires Market, By Type
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)/Original Equipment Tires
8.3 Replacement/Aftermarket Tires

9 Global Agriculture Tires Market, By Application
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Trailers
9.3 Irrigation
9.4 Self-Propelled Sprayers
9.5 Loaders
9.6 Combine Harvester
9.7 Attachments/Implements
9.8 Compact Line
9.9 Other Applications
9.9.1 Free Rolling
9.9.2 Tractor Pulling
9.9.3 Forestry
9.9.4 Row-crop
9.9.5 Floatation

10 Global Agriculture Tires Market, By Geography
10.1 Introduction
10.2 North America
10.2.1 US
10.2.2 Canada
10.2.3 Mexico
10.3 Europe
10.3.1 Germany
10.3.2 UK
10.3.3 Italy
10.3.4 France
10.3.5 Spain
10.3.6 Rest of Europe
10.4 Asia Pacific
10.4.1 Japan
10.4.2 China
10.4.3 India
10.4.4 Australia
10.4.5 New Zealand
10.4.6 South Korea
10.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific
10.5 South America
10.5.1 Argentina
10.5.2 Brazil
10.5.3 Chile
10.5.4 Rest of South America
10.6 Middle East & Africa
10.6.1 Saudi Arabia
10.6.2 UAE
10.6.3 Qatar
10.6.4 South Africa
10.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa

11 Key Developments
11.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
11.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
11.3 New Product Launch
11.4 Expansions
11.5 Other Key Strategies

12 Company Profiling
12.1 Trelleborg Wheel Systems S.p.A.
12.2 Titan International, Inc.
12.3 Sumitomo Rubber Industries Ltd.
12.4 Mitas
12.5 MICHELIN
12.6 Continental AG
12.7 China National Rubber Tire Co.
12.8 Bridgestone Corporation
12.9 Balkrishna Industries Limited (BKT)
12.10 Pirelli & C. S.p.A.
12.11 Carlisle Companies Incorp.
12.12 McCreary Tire and Rubber Co.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/uloitj

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-8-73-billion-agriculture-tires-market-outlook-to-2027--301202692.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Banner Raiffeisen eSports

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Alcon 59.00
2.40 %
Geberit 579.00
1.97 %
CieFinRichemont 81.12
1.83 %
The Swatch Grp 244.10
1.79 %
LafargeHolcim 52.42
1.75 %
Swiss Re 85.34
0.00 %
Givaudan 3’710.00
-0.27 %
Novartis 82.42
-0.40 %
Nestle 101.80
-0.47 %
Roche Hldg G 299.15
-1.29 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

11:41
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 9.30% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Citigroup Inc, JPMorgan Chase & Co, Bank of America Corp
09:57
Vontobel: derimail - Bis morgen zeichnen: BRC auf BYD, NIO, Tesla
09:01
SMI nimmt wieder Fahrt auf
06:55
Daily Markets: DAX – Kurs auf 14’000 Punkte / Novartis – Widerstandsbereich hält
05.01.21
Solider Start ins neue Jahr | BX Swiss TV
28.12.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 10.00% Barrier Reverse Convertibel Softcallable auf Amazon, Netflix, Spotify, The Walt Disney Company
21.12.20
Will Virus Cap Q4 Growth?
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

31.12.20
Schroders: Ausblick für 2021: China
31.12.20
Schroders: Ausblick für 2021: Asiatische Aktien
30.12.20
Schroders: Ausblick für 2021: Europa
mehr
Solider Start ins neue Jahr | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Lonza: Produktion von Impfstoff läuft bereits im kleinen Rahmen
SMI dämmt Verluste ein -- DAX fest: 14'000-Punkte-Marke im Visier -- Asiens Börsen mehrheitlich grün - Nikkei auf 30-Jahre-Hoch
Darum schwächt sich der Dollar zu Euro und Franken ab
Bitcoin markiert neues Allzeithoch über 35'000 Dollar
Moderna-Aktie mit Aufschlägen: Auch Moderna-Impfstoff in der EU zugelassen
Dow Jones beendet den Handel in Grün -- SMI geht stärker in den Feierabend -- DAX klettert letztlich kräftig -- Asiens Börsen schliessen hauptsächlich freundlich
Rally bei Kryptowährung geht weiter: Bitcoin kratzt an Marke von 38'000 Dollar
Anleger sollten nach Ansicht von Raiffeisen in der Schweiz investieren
u-blox-Aktie mit starken Zugewinnen: u-blox blickt zuversichtlich in 2021
Ölpreis, Goldpreis & Co: Das sind die Tops & Flops der Rohstoffe im Jahr 2020

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI dämmt Verluste ein -- DAX fest: 14'000-Punkte-Marke im Visier -- Asiens Börsen mehrheitlich grün - Nikkei auf 30-Jahre-Hoch
Der Schweizer Börse schliesst am Donnerstag zur Nulllinie auf. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt geht die Rekordrally unterdessen weiter. Auch in Japan und auf dem chinesischen Festland geht es nach oben.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit