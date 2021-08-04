Global $8.1 Billion Hospital Acquired Infection Control Markets to 2028: Consumables Dominated the Market and Accounted for the Largest Share of 47% in 2020

DUBLIN, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Hospital Acquired Infection Control Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Type (Equipment, Services, Consumables), by End User (Hospitals & ICUs, Ambulatory Surgical & Diagnostic Centers), by Region and Segment Forecasts, 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global hospital acquired infection control market size is anticipated to reach USD 8.1 billion by 2028 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2021 to 2028.

The key factors driving the market growth include the rising incidence of Hospital Acquired Infections (HAIs), supportive government initiatives and the COVID-19 pandemic. The COVID-19 pandemic has emerged as a major catalyst for the market as it led to increased awareness and concern over HAIs. The demand for infection control equipment and consumables also stemmed from the need to stop the spread of COVID-19.



Governments and regulatory bodies prescribed several policies and guidelines to prevent cross-contamination and safeguard public health. To prevent nosocomial infections in healthcare facilities, infection control standards were implemented such as triage strategy and provision and proper distribution of equipment, in addition to standard precautions such as hand washing and use of personal protective equipment. In particular, the pandemic resulted in a surge in demand for consumables such as PPE, masks and disinfectants.



The CDC, of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, provides an extensive library of guidelines on basic infection prevention and control, antibiotic resistance, device-associated infections, procedure-associated infections and disease / organism-specific to promote the control of HAIs. In the wake of the pandemic, the CDC added COVID-19 infection control guidelines to its digital library.



Growing initiatives by market players also contribute to the growth of the market. These initiatives include strategic partnerships, mergers and acquisitions and product development.

In February 2021, for instance, Getinge expanded its partnership with XPO Logistics under which the latter will provide warehousing and transport services from the Netherlands to the EMEA region for the company's infection control business unit.

In December 2020, Xenex launched LightStrike 6 as part of its patented lineup of pathogen-eliminating robots. The robots produce high-intensity broad-spectrum UV light and can also deactivate the COVID-19 virus in 2 minutes.



Hospital Acquired Infection Control Market Report Highlights

The consumables segment dominated the market and accounted for the largest revenue share of 47.0% in 2020. This was owing to the high usage of consumables in hospitals and ambulatory care centers. The COVID-19 pandemic further contributed to the segment share due to the increased need for disposable, safe and effective solutions to curb the spread of the virus. These included products such as N95 masks, PPE and gloves

The hospitals and Intensive Care Units (ICUs) segment held the largest revenue share of 46.0% in 2020 due to the high prevalence of healthcare-associated infections (HCAIs) in these facilities. According to CDC estimates, about 1 out of 31 hospital patients suffer from at least one HAI on any given day

In Asia Pacific , the market is anticipated to witness lucrative growth in coming years owing to increasing supportive government initiatives to promote HAIs control products in the region

, the market is anticipated to witness lucrative growth in coming years owing to increasing supportive government initiatives to promote HAIs control products in the region Strategic initiatives by market players are mergers and acquisitions, collaboration, geographic expansions and new product development. For example, in November 2020 , Getinge acquired a manufacturer of decontamination products-Quadralene. The company was merged into Getinge's Infection Control portfolio to expand its offerings in the business area of Surgical Workflows

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Hospital Acquired Infection Control Market Summary



Chapter 3 Hospital Acquired Infection Control Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1 Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1. Parent Market Outlook

3.1.2. Related/Ancillary Market Outlook

3.2. Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping, 2020

3.3 Hospital Acquired Infection Control Market Dynamics

3.3.1 Market Driver Analysis

3.3.2 Market Restraint Analysis

3.3.3. Market Challenge Analysis

3.3.4. Market Opportunity Analysis

3.4 Hospital Acquired Infection Control Market Analysis Tools: Porters

3.5 Hospital Acquired Infection Control Industry Analysis - PEST (Political & Legal, Economic, and Technological)

3.6. Regulatory Landscape

3.7. Prevalence of Hospital Acquired Infections



Chapter 4 COVID-19 Impact Analysis

4.1 COVID-19 Prevalence Analysis

4.2. Regulatory requirements/changes due to COVID-19

4.3. Strategies implemented by companies



Chapter 5 Hospital Acquired Infection Control Market: Segment Analysis, By Type, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

5.1 Type Market Share Analysis, 2020 & 2028

5.2 Hospital Acquired Infection Control market, by Type, 2016 to 2028

5.3 Equipment

5.3.1 Equipment market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

5.3.2 Sterilization Equipment

5.3.2.1 Sterilization Equipment market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

5.3.2.2 Heat Sterilization Equipment

5.3.2.2.1 Heat Sterilization Equipment market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

5.3.2.2.2 Moist Heat Sterilization

5.3.2.2.3 Dry Heat Sterilization

5.3.2.3 Low Temperature Sterilization

5.3.2.4 Radiation Sterilization

5.3.3 Disinfection Equipment

5.4 Services

5.5 Consumables

5.5.1 Consumables market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

5.5.2. Disinfectants

5.5.3. Sterilization consumables

5.5.4. Others (waste disposal, PPE)



Chapter 6 Hospital Acquired Infection Control Market: Segment Analysis, By End User, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

6.1 End-user Market Share Analysis, 2020 & 2028

6.2 Hospital Acquired Infection Control market, by End User, 2016 to 2028

6.3 Hospitals and Intensive Care Units (ICUs)

6.4 Ambulatory Surgical and Diagnostic Centers

6.5 Others (Nursing Homes and Maternity Centers)



Chapter 7 Hospital Acquired Infection Control Market: Regional Market Analysis 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

7.1 Regional Market Share Analysis, 2020 & 2028

7.2 Regional Market Snapshot

7.3 Market Size, & Forecasts, and Trend Analysis, 2016 to 2028



Chapter 8 Hospital Acquired Infection Control Market - Competitive Analysis

8.1 Market Participant Categorization

8.1.1. Company Market Position Analysis

8.1.2. Synergy Analysis: Major Deals & Strategic Alliances

8.1.3. Market Leaders

8.1.4. Innovators

8.2. List of Key Companies



Chapter 9 Hospital Acquired Infection Control Market - Company Profiles

Olympus Corporation

BD

Getinge AB

Xenex Disinfection Services Inc.

3M

STERIS

ASP (Advanced Sterilization Products)

Ecolab

Belimed AG

KCWW (Kimberly-Clark Worldwide, Inc.)

