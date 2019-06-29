Global $417 Mn Antifog Additives Market Forecast to 2024: Leading Players are Nouryon, Croda, Clariant, A. Schulman, PolyOne, Evonik Industries, DowDuPont, Ashland and Corbion

DUBLIN, June 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Antifog Additives Market by Type (Glycerol Esters, Polyglycerol Esters, Sorbitan Esters of Fatty Acids, Ethoxylated Sorbitan Esters), Application (Food Packaging Films, Agricultural Films), Geography - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Antifog Additives Market is Projected to Grow from USD 335 Million in 2019 to USD 417 Million by 2024, at a CAGR of 4.4% from 2019 to 2024.



The increasing demand for antifog additives in applications, such as food packaging films, agricultural films, and others drives the global antifog additives market. Stringent government rules and regulations in the food packaging sector are expected to restrain the growth of the global antifog additives market. These rules and regulations restrict the usage of some antifog additives in the food packaging films that have direct contact with food.



The food packaging segment is projected to be lead to the antifog additives market in terms of both value and volume during the forecast period.



Based on the application, the food packaging segment led to the antifog additives market in 2018 in terms of both value and volume. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the fog formation in the food packaging films is considered detrimental as it not only reduces the visibility of the food package but also has a negative effect on aesthetic value and shelf appeal of the packaged food. It may also lead to spoiling of the packaged food product.



This detrimental effect of fog formation can be prevented by using antifog food packaging films. There is an increased demand for antifog food packaging films from the food packaging industry for fresh food packaging applications. This growing demand for antifog food packaging films from the food packaging industry is expected to drive the global antifog additives market during the forecast period.



The glycerol ester type segment is projected to lead the antifog additives market in terms of both value and volume from 2019 to 2024.



Based on type, the glycerol ester segment accounted for the largest share of the antifog additives market in 2018. The glycerol ester segment is projected to lead the market in terms of both value and volume during the forecast period. Glycerol esters are obtained by combining fatty acids with glycerol. These fatty acid esters produced can be monoglycerides, diglycerides, or triglycerides. A major portion of glycerol esters produced is used in the industries manufacturing food packaging and agricultural films to protect these films from fogging.



Asia Pacific is projected to lead the antifog additives market during the forecast period, in terms of both value and volume.



The Asia Pacific region is projected to lead the antifog additives market from 2019 to 2024, in terms of both value and volume. The rising disposable income of the middle-class population and the growing demand for agricultural films in the region contribute to the growth of the antifog additives market in Asia Pacific. The market in this region is also projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2019 to 2024, in terms of value, owing to the increased demand for antifog additives from countries such as China, Japan, India, and South Korea.

Furthermore, as a part of the qualitative analysis of the antifog additives market, the research provides a comprehensive review of drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges influencing the growth of the market across the globe.



It also discusses competitive strategies adopted by the leading market players such as Nouryon (Netherlands), Croda International Plc. (U.K.), Clariant AG (Switzerland), A. Schulman (U.S.), PolyOne Corporation (U.S.), Evonik Industries (Germany), DowDuPont (U.S.), Ashland Inc. (U.S.) and Corbion N.V. (Netherlands).



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Global Antifog Additives Market

4.2 Antifog Additives Market, By Type

4.3 Antifog Additives Market

4.4 Antifog Additives Market Share, By Region

4.5 Antifog Additives Market-Key Countries Contributing Towards Future Growth

4.6 Antifog Additives Market, By Application

4.7 Lifecycle Analysis, By Region



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.1.1 Antifog Additives

5.1.2 Drivers

5.1.2.1 Increasing Income of the Middle-Class Population in the Emerging Economies

5.1.2.2 Cost-Effective Production of Antifog Additives in the Asia-Pacific Region

5.1.2.3 Growth of the Food Processing and Food Packaging Sectors in India and China

5.1.3 Restraints

5.1.3.1 Stringent Government Rules and Regulations Related to the Usage of Antifog Additives in the Food Packaging Films

5.1.3.2 Dependence on the Industries Manufacturing Agricultural and Food Packaging Films

5.1.4 Opportunities

5.1.4.1 Innovations in the Field of Antifog Additives

5.1.5 Challenges

5.1.5.1 Managing Wastes From the Industries Manufacturing Food Packaging and Agricultural Films to Prevent their Adverse Impact on Environment

5.1.5.2 Development of Antifog Additives That Offer Durability and Improved Performance in Both Hot and Cold Conditions



6 Industry Trends

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Value Chain Analysis

6.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis



7 Antifog Additives Market, By Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Glycerol Esters Antifog Additives Market

7.3 Polyglycerol Esters Antifog Additives Market

7.4 Sorbitan Esters of Fatty Acids Antifog Additives Market

7.5 Ethoxylated Sorbitan Esters Antifog Additives Market

7.6 Polyoxyethylene Esters of Oleic Acid Antifog Additives Market

7.7 Gelatin Antifog Additives Market

7.8 Titanium Dioxide Antifog Additives Market

7.9 Other Antifog Additives Types Market



8 Antifog Additives Market, By Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Food Packaging Films

8.3 Agricultural Films

8.4 Others



9 Antifog Additives Market, By Region

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Asia-Pacific

9.2.1 China

9.2.2 India

9.2.3 Japan

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 Germany

9.3.2 U.K.

9.3.3 France

9.4 North America

9.4.1 U.S.

9.4.2 Canada

9.4.3 Mexico

9.5 RoW

9.5.1 Brazil

9.5.2 Russia

9.5.3 Rest of RoW



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Expansions

10.3 Mergers & Acquisitions/Joint Ventures

10.4 New Product/Technology Launches

10.5 Investments



11 Company Profiles



A. Schulman, Inc.

Addcomp Holland Bv

Akzo Nobel N.V.

Ampacet Corporation

Ashland Inc.

Clariant AG

Corbion N.V.

Croda International Plc.

E. I. Dupont De Nemours and Company

Emery Oleochemicals

Evonik Industries AG

Fine Organics

Palsgaard

PCC Chemax Inc.

PolyOne Corporation

Polyvel Inc.

