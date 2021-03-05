|
Global $4+ Billion Dental Practice Management Software Market to 2027: Market Opportunities with Medical Tourism in Emerging Nations
DUBLIN, March 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Dental Practice Management Software Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Delivery Mode, Component and Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global dental practice management software market is expected to reach US$ 4,030.80 million in 2027 from US$ 1,834.80 million in 2019. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 10.9% from 2020 to 2027.
Web-based delivery mode segment is expected to grow the market for dental practice management software over the forecast period for delivery mode segment.
Based on delivery mode, the global dental practice management software market is segmented into web-based delivery mode, cloud-based delivery mode, and on-premise delivery mode. In 2019, the web-based delivery mode segment held the largest share of the market; whereas, the cloud-based delivery mode segment is also expected to witness the growth in its demand at the fastest CAGR during 2020-2027.
Cloud-based delivery mode helps in providing easy access for dental practices, such as appointments, insurance, and payment for the dental services. In addition, it covers every step of the patient journey from appointment scheduling to sending out reminders, and offers advanced tools for business reporting.
The growth of the dental practice management software market is attributed to the factors such as rising prevalence of dental diseases, increasing demand for cosmetic dentistry, and growing geriatric population. In addition, innovative cloud-based practice management solutions is likely to have a positive impact on the growth of the market in the coming years.
The major players operating in the dental practice management software market include, Carestream Dental, LLC.; Curve Dental, Inc.; Datacon Dental Systems; Epic Systems Corporation; DentiMax; Henry Schein, Inc.; Patterson Dental Supply, Inc.; Gaargle Solutions Inc.; NXGN Management, LLC; and Compudent Systems Inc.
Product launches have been an essential strategy adopted by the industry players in the dental practice management software market.
