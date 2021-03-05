Global $4+ Billion Dental Practice Management Software Market to 2027: Market Opportunities with Medical Tourism in Emerging Nations

DUBLIN, March 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Dental Practice Management Software Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Delivery Mode, Component and Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global dental practice management software market is expected to reach US$ 4,030.80 million in 2027 from US$ 1,834.80 million in 2019. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 10.9% from 2020 to 2027.

Web-based delivery mode segment is expected to grow the market for dental practice management software over the forecast period for delivery mode segment.



Based on delivery mode, the global dental practice management software market is segmented into web-based delivery mode, cloud-based delivery mode, and on-premise delivery mode. In 2019, the web-based delivery mode segment held the largest share of the market; whereas, the cloud-based delivery mode segment is also expected to witness the growth in its demand at the fastest CAGR during 2020-2027.

Cloud-based delivery mode helps in providing easy access for dental practices, such as appointments, insurance, and payment for the dental services. In addition, it covers every step of the patient journey from appointment scheduling to sending out reminders, and offers advanced tools for business reporting.



The growth of the dental practice management software market is attributed to the factors such as rising prevalence of dental diseases, increasing demand for cosmetic dentistry, and growing geriatric population. In addition, innovative cloud-based practice management solutions is likely to have a positive impact on the growth of the market in the coming years.



The major players operating in the dental practice management software market include, Carestream Dental, LLC.; Curve Dental, Inc.; Datacon Dental Systems; Epic Systems Corporation; DentiMax; Henry Schein, Inc.; Patterson Dental Supply, Inc.; Gaargle Solutions Inc.; NXGN Management, LLC; and Compudent Systems Inc.

Product launches have been an essential strategy adopted by the industry players in the dental practice management software market.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1 Scope of the Study

1.2 Research Report Guidance

1.3 Market Segmentation



2. Dental Practice Management Software Market - Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology



4. Global Dental Practice Management Software Market - Market Landscape

4.1 overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.3 Expert Opinions



5. Global Dental Practice Management Software market - Key INDUSTRY Dynamics

5.1 Market Drivers

5.1.1 Rising Prevalence of Dental Diseases

5.1.2 Growing Geriatric Population

5.2 Market Restraints

5.2.1 Limited Reimbursements

5.2.2 High Costs of Dental Procedures

5.3 Market Opportunity

5.3.1 Medical Tourism in Emerging Nations

5.4 Future Trend

5.4.1 Innovative Cloud-Based Practice Management Solutions

5.4.2 Market Consolidation

5.5 Impact analysis



6. Dental Practice Management Software market - Global Analysis

6.1 Global Dental Practice Management Software market Revenue Forecasts and Analysis

6.2 Global Dental Practice Management Software Market - Revenue Forecasts and Analysis - 2019- 2027

6.3 Global Dental Practice Management Software Market, By Geography - Forecast And Analysis

6.4 Market Positioning of Key Players



7. Dental Practice Management Software Market - Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 - Delivery Mode

7.1 overview

7.2 Dental Practice Management Software Market, by Delivery Mode, 2019 & 2027 (% Share)

7.3 Web-Based Delivery Mode

7.4 Cloud-Based Delivery Mode

7.5 On-Premise Delivery Mode



8. Dental Practice Management Software Market - Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 - Type

8.1 Overview

8.2 Global Dental Practice Management Software Market, by Component, 2019 & 2027 (% Share)

8.3 Scheduling Software

8.4 Patient Communication Software

8.5 Invoice/Billing Software

8.6 Insurance Management Software

8.7 Other Components



9. Dental Practice Management Software Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 - Geographical Analysis



10. Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Dental Practice Management Software market



11. Dental Practice Management Software Market- Industry Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Growth Strategies Done by the Companies in the Market, (%)

11.3 Organic Developments

11.4 Inorganic Developments



12. Dental Practice Management Software Market-Key Company Profiles

12.1 Key Facts

12.2 Business Description

12.3 Financial Information

12.4 Product Portfolio

12.5 SWOT Analysis

12.6 Key Developments

Carestream Dental, LLC.

Curve Dental, Inc.

Datacon Dental Systems

Epic Systems Corporation

DentiMax

Henry Schein , Inc.

, Inc. Patterson Dental Supply, Inc.

Gaargle Solutions Inc.

NXGN Management, LLC

Compudent Systems Inc.

